Duluth looking for "critical missing adult"

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A woman has been arrested in Lawrenceville for stealing a French Bulldog puppy that she agreed to purchase and attempting to steal another. According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, Renae Tolbert made a deal for a puppy online. She then met the dog’s owner in a parking lot on Centerville Highway. She allegedly asked the dog’s owner if she could hold the puppy and after she had the puppy in her arms, she ran away and left with the dog in her vehicle.

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO