Duluth looking for "critical missing adult"

accesswdun.com
Same suspect caught on video in several Gwinnett County burglaries
Authorities are looking for a burglary suspect who has been caught on video at several commercial burglaries in Gwinnett County. On June 30, the suspect broke into the Bee Time Computers store in Lawrenceville and stole multiple electronic devices. On July 5, the same suspect was captured on video attempting to break into the Mariscos La Riviera in Norcross. According to the Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta, the suspect was not able to get into that restaurant.
accesswdun.com
Suicide leads to a homicide arrest in Gwinnett County
A Lawrenceville man was arrested and charged with the death of his wife by Gwinnett County Police after they responded to a suicide call on Tuesday. 51-year-old Glenroy Roberts has been charged with felony murder and aggravated assault in the death of his wife, 45-year-old Claudia Roberts of Lawrenceville. Around...
fox5atlanta.com
Young man gunned down at Smyrna pool, shooter on the run
SMYRNA, Ga. - Police are trying to find the person responsible for gunning down a 21-year-old man at a Smyrna apartment complex last month. Jason Stephen Escoffrey was found by officers just after 11 p.m. on July 17 near the swimming pool of the Highlands of West Village apartments off Atlanta Road near Interstate 285.
Publix worker assaulted by man who stole carton of cigarettes, deputies say
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies arrested a man accused of assaulting a Publix employee who tried to stop him from stealing cigarettes. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office arrested David Johnson in connection with the July 27 assault at the store off Mathis Airport Parkway. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
Mysuncoast.com
Mom, daughter found slain inside Georgia home, officials say
BUFORD, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) – A mother and daughter were found dead, killed in their Georgia home Tuesday night. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said the suspected killer was shot and killed during a confrontation with deputies around 11 p.m. in Buford. Investigators said the gruesome discovery began...
WYFF4.com
Blood on shirt leads to bodies of 2 women, man shot by deputies, GBI says
BUFORD, Ga. — Two women were found dead and another man was shot and killed by deputies after a relative requested a welfare check, officials said. The welfare check was requested Tuesday at a home on Long Creek Drive, in Hall County, according to Nelly Miles, with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Gwinnett police capture accused puppy snatcher
SNELLVILLE — The Gwinnett Police Department arrested a woman and charged her with robbery by sudden snatching and criminal attempted robbery after she allegedly stole a French bulldog puppy that she had agreed to purchase and attempted to steal another. After communicating online regarding the sale of the puppy...
Man and woman found on opposite sides of park in what police say may be a murder suicide
ATLANTA — A man and a woman are dead after what police are investigating as a murder-suicide in midtown Atlanta on Thursday afternoon. Just after 1:30 p.m., Atlanta police say a woman was found shot to death at the Cosby Spear Highrise near Central Park in midtown Atlanta. A...
Suspects in Atlanta woman’s violent carjacking part of gang connected to similar crimes, DA says
ATLANTA — An Atlanta woman is recovering from a long list of injuries suffered when a carjacker ran her over twice. The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office has now confirmed a suspected gang connection to her attack. Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne learned the same gang is...
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Walton County couple arrested on aggravated child molestation charges
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Aug. 4, 2022) Walton County Sheriff’s Office announced that two men were arrested last week and have charges pending for aggravated child molestation and sexual exploitation of children. In the early morning hours of Thursday, July 28, the couple, Z. Jacoby Zulock and W. Dale Zulock, were arrested and booked into the Walton County jail on these charges.
AT&T worker who was electrocuted worked for company for 24 years
HENRY COUNTY, Ga — Officials identified a AT&T worker who was electrocuted after his truck came into contact with power lines, setting off a massive fire that left people in a nearby mobile home community without power. Channel 2′s Tom Jones spoke with Henry County residents on Wednesday who...
accesswdun.com
Second suspect arrested in fatal attempted carjacking in Peachtree Corners
Gwinnett County police have arrested a second suspect in an attempted carjacking at a QuikTrip in Peachtree Corners last month. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Miles Collins was arrested Tuesday and charged with felony murder and aggravated assault. Collins, 20, was already in custody in Henry County and will be...
Girl says she wants to grow up to be police officer after sweet act of kindness by Woodstock cop
WOODSTOCK, Ga. — A Woodstock police officer is being praised for his kindness while investigating a car crash. The Woodstock Police Department shared on its Facebook page a post from an area community group that showed Officer Poole playing with a young girl. The girl’s mother had just been...
accesswdun.com
Gwinnett County man sentenced for stealing money in online romance fraud schemes
A Gwinnett County man has been sentenced for stealing money in online romance scams. Borin Khoun, 44 of Lawrenceville, pled guilty to stealing $230,000 in fraud schemes with numerous people he met online. As a result, he was sentenced to 15 years, including 90 days to be served in jail and nine months in a work release program. He was also fined $1,500 and ordered to pay the victims around $234,000 in restitution.
CBS 46
Woman reportedly steals French Bulldog puppy during online sale in Lawrenceville
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A woman has been arrested in Lawrenceville for stealing a French Bulldog puppy that she agreed to purchase and attempting to steal another. According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, Renae Tolbert made a deal for a puppy online. She then met the dog’s owner in a parking lot on Centerville Highway. She allegedly asked the dog’s owner if she could hold the puppy and after she had the puppy in her arms, she ran away and left with the dog in her vehicle.
‘I just want y’all to put the guns down:’ Community reacts to shooting at metro shopping center
EAST POINT, Ga. — Police continue to investigate a Tuesday afternoon shooting at an East Point strip mall. At around 12:45 p.m., police arrived at the plaza, finding a man with gunshot wounds to his torso. Police say the man was part of a shootout at around noon with three other men.
Man shot, killed at ‘quiet’ Atlanta park, police say
ATLANTA — A man is dead after he was shot multiple times inside an Atlanta City park, police said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to police, officers responded just after 10 p.m. to a person shot call to the park on Wilson Mill Road SW.
Early morning apartment fire in DeKalb leaves multiple families without a place to live
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Fire and Rescue says investigators are looking into an apartment fire in DeKalb that happened early Tuesday morning. DCFR says the fire happened at 4:17 a.m. at Eagles Run Apartments. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. They say the...
Sinkhole opens up on busy road in front of Cobb elementary school
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — If you’re driving to work or the kids to school in west Cobb County, give yourself extra time Thursday morning. A large sinkhole opened up overnight on Austell Road near Windy Hill Road. The sinkhole is in front of the entrance to Milford Elementary...
Monroe Local News
Missing person: Gwinnett County PD seeks help in locating critical missing person
(Snellville, Ga., August 2, 2022) – The Gwinnett Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Ma’Nique Prayer. She was last seen leaving her residence on foot around 5:30 this morning. She has a diminished mental capacity and is in need of epilepsy medication. She was last seen wearing blue jean shorts, black t-shirt, and blue gloves with the fingers cut out. She has a tattoo on her right bicep of a rose with a knife through it.
