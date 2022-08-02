Lost For Over 200 Years: The Musical Well of Mackinac Island, Michigan

Read on 99wfmk.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Four Legends of Arch Rock: Mackinac Island, Michigan
Anyone who has been to Mackinac Island a few times has probably seen Arch Rock, a limestone formation that was carved out naturally over thousands of years by the gales of Lake Huron. But do you know its legends?. 1) When the island was inhabited by the Ojibwe tribe, they...
townandtourist.com
20 Best Clear Water Beaches in Michigan (That Allow Camping & Pets)
Michigan is a wonderful place to explore if you’re looking for beautiful beaches along the Great Lakes. There are dozens of State Parks that have long stretches of sandy access to Lake Michigan, Lake Huron, Lake Erie, and Lake Superior. Even better, many of these state parks are pet...
Nutella Pays Homage to Michigan by Putting Mackinac Island on Its Jars
It'll only be around for a limited time, but you'll be able to find a little bit of Michigan on a jar of Nutella when the iconic brand pays tribute to Mackinac Island. Nutella is releasing a series of collectible jars inspired by 16 different sites across the United States. Each site is depicted in a one-of-a-kind collectible jar.
Top 5 Michigan Summer Destinations
Some may think that's summers coming to an end, but I say it's not over until it's over. We've come up with our very own list of the top 5 summer destinations in Michigan. 1. Torch Lake in Alden. This is unlike anything you've ever seen before. Torch Lake is one of the most beautiful lakes you will ever see. Some call it the "Caribbean of the North." Torch Lake is one of the best vacation spots in Michigan with an incredible sand bar.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Check Out the Inside of This Historic Mid Michigan Mansion
If you've ever driven down West State Street in St. Johns you've probably seen this giant mansion. This is the Hicks Mansion. It has a long heritage in St. Johns, having been built in 1873. The Hicks Mansion in St. Johns. Steve and Jenny Heath were the previous owners for...
My North.com
Round Out Your Summer with these 3 Northern Michigan Festivals
Festival season isn’t over yet! Whether you’re planning an end-of-summer vacation or craving a weekend adventure, put these upcoming Northern Michigan festivals on your calendar for August and September. Lobster Fest | Northport | August 20. It’s back! Fresh live lobster (or filet mignon), cherry dessert and delicious...
The Tallest Flagpole in Michigan is Located Here
Attention all flagpole sitters! (Does anyone even DO that anymore? Even some lame radio deejay somewhere?) Here's one you may or may not wanna tackle...authorities probably wouldn't let you anyway. It's Michigan's tallest flagpole, located in New Baltimore at the foot of Lake St. Clair in the Walter & Mary Burke Park, 36400 Front Street, Macomb County.
LOOK: This Northern Michigan Mansion Sits Right On The Lake
It's not Zillow Gone Wild, but it's definitely a piece of Michigan real estate that deserves some sort of spotlight. It sits right on the lake and is basically a place for royalty, or that is what my wallet is telling me. Northern Michigan Piece Of Real Estate On The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wcsx.com
Michigan Has a One of the Best Places to Live in America for 2022
For nearly a decade now, the crew at Livability has put together a list of the Top 100 Best Places to Live in America. As it turns out, one Michigan town is very high on the list this year, coming in at No. 2. We should have some Michigan pride about this great showing.
WZZM 13
VERIFY: Is Lake Michigan the most dangerous lake?
Is Lake Michigan the most dangerous U.S. lake? Let's verify.
Farmers’ Almanac Says Michigan Will Be “UnReasonably Cold and Snowy” This Winter
It's hard to argue with the Farmers' Almanac. Despite its "less-than-scientific" approach to predicting weather, harvests, and world events... SOMEHOW, it keeps getting it right. It's like the Astrology of World Events, except... this is REAL!. It seems to think about winter when we're still under the occasional heat advisory,...
Unknown Abandoned Mine, Somewhere in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Wish I could give you a better idea of where this old abandoned mining compound is, but I can't. This appears to be one of the less-complex mining sites, but at the same time, somewhat cooler than the major ones. All I know is – it's somewhere in the Upper Peninsula, back in the woods, not far from the road.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Amid Michigan’s woods and trout streams, neighbors fear impact of massive military expansion
A bright yellow sign on County Road 612 running east into Lovells offers a matter-of-fact warning: “Field artillery projectiles may be fired at any time of day.”. Lovells Township, a community of about 600 on the north branch of the Au Sable River, is the site of Camp Grayling’s 40 Complex, where troops conduct live-fire training with anti-tank weapons and drop 500-pound bombs from planes.
Campers, Camps, and Camping in Michigan: 1890s-1940s
When you were a kid, did you go to camp during the summer?. If you live in Michigan, camping is a must, one way or another. Kids get their camping feet wet either by being shipped off to a summer camp, church camp, or scout camp. If it’s a good experience, they’ll usually wanna give it a shot with some neighborhood buddies out in the woods behind the local school…..or wait until they’re adults and on their own. My neighborhood buddies and I went out and camped in the woods all through our school years.
We All Scream for the Michigan Donut & Ice Cream Fest
Just about everyone's heard the phrase, "I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream!" I bet you even kind of sang along when you read that just now. However, I don't know that I've ever heard a saying like that when it came to donuts...And with the Michigan Donut & Ice Cream Fest coming up, I think we need one.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Midwest Governors Promote ‘Electric Route 66’ Around Lake Michigan
Governor Gretchen Whitmer announces a collaboration with Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, and Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers to build America’s next iconic road trip route, specifically for electric vehicles. The Lake Michigan EV Circuit Tour will be a network of electric vehicle chargers spanning over 1,100...
thelascopress.com
Michigan Bear Hunters-News You Can Use
Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Lansing, MI — August 3, 2021. If you hunt bear in Michigan there is some important information that you need to know. Some regulations have changed since last year, here is an update that can help you prepare for this season. The 2022 bear...
11 Places You Should Never Move To In Michigan
YouTuber NickJohnson1 has built a cottage industry around ranking places all across the nation with his 'Unboxing America' Channel. In one particular video, he aims for the Great Lakes State, laying out the case for the WORST places to live in Michigan. What are the worst places to live in...
ClickOnDetroit.com
3 arrested on St. Clair River after crossing from Canada to Michigan near ‘known smuggling route’
ALGONAC, Mich. – Officials said border patrol agents arrested three people when they tried to cross the St. Clair River from Canada into Michigan. The boat they were on was noticed by border patrol officials on Tuesday (Aug. 2) at 3 a.m. on the St. Clair River near Algonac.
The 10 Best Places In Michigan To Get Delicious Great Lakes Whitefish
You can find loads of amazing seafood in Michigan. From salmon to catfish, there's something undeniably special about enjoying a fresh meal that comes directly from the Great Lakes.
99.1 WFMK
Lansing, MI
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
99.1 WFMK plays the best light rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://99wfmk.com
Comments / 0