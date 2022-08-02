Read on www.ibtimes.com
Rosie O’Donnell Looks Unrecognizable In The New ‘A League Of Their Own’ TV Series
When the new TV reboot of “A League of Their Own” debuts on Prime Video this summer, fans of the beloved 1992 film it shares a title with will see a familiar face in a different getup. Rosie O’Donnell, who stared as third baseman Doris Murphy in the...
Selena Gomez Producing Reboot of 1988’s ‘Working Girl’
Selena Gomez is engaged in “final negotiations” with 20th Century Studios to produce a revival of the 1988 comedy Working Girl, Deadline reports. Ilana Peña, who served as creator and showrunner of the Disney+ series Diary of a Future President, has been tapped to adapt the screenplay. There’s no info yet on a director or whether Gomez is also starring in the remake about a secretary who assumes the role of her boss as he recovers from a broken leg.
“Salty” Retta Throws Blame for ‘Good Girls’ Cancellation: “One Person Ruined it for All of Cast and Crew”
Retta mourned the messy end of her beloved crime dramedy Good Girls during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan earlier this week, going so far as to blame an anonymous member of production for the show’s entire downfall. Retta, who starred on the show as Ruby Hill,...
‘Only Murders in the Building’ Includes So Many Celeb Cameos: Jane Lynch, Tina Fey, Sting and More
Spoilers ahead! As fans sat down to watch the first three episodes of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building — which premiered on August 31, 2021 — many were surprised to see several famous faces pop up for a blink-and-you-missed-it cameo. The show, which stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez, has already seen several big […]
Amazon Studios Lands Reese Witherspoon, Will Ferrell Wedding Comedy Directed by Nick Stoller
Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell are headed to the altar in a new wedding comedy for Amazon Studios. Amazon has landed rights to the untitled movie, from writer-director Nick Stoller, in which Witherspoon and Ferrell will star and produce under their respective banners. Jessica Elbaum and Ferrell will produce for Gloria Sanchez, with Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter producing for Hello Sunshine and the company’s Ashley Strumwasser serving as executive producer. Stoller — whose highly anticipated gay rom-com “Bros,” which he directed and co-wrote with star Billy Eichner, is due out Sep. 30 — will also produce for his Stoller Global Solutions alongside Conor Welch.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Tom Hanks & ‘Happy Days’ Star Henry Winkler Have an Ongoing 30-Year Feud: Here’s Why
In 1989, Tom Hanks and Henry Winkler of Happy Days fame were working on a funny movie titled Turner & Hooch. It is pretty light-hearted in its fare. But the interactions between actor Hanks and director Winkler were not. This is quite interesting since both worked together on Winkler’s show.
'Bitter Pill To Swallow': Naomi Judd's Music Catalog, Including Hits With Wynonna, Now Belongs To Her Husband Larry Strickland — Sources
Naomi Judd's music catalog now entirely belongs to her husband, Larry Strickland, including all the hits the country star made with her daughter, Wynonna — adding to the drama over leaving her children out of her will. Radar has learned that Naomi's will didn't mention leaving Wynonna, 58, any share of the duo's long list of duets. Strickland is now in control of Naomi's catalog and music proceeds after she gave him complete control of her multimillion-dollar fortune before killing herself. "To Wy, her feeling is Naomi built her fortune at least partially on the back of Wynonna's own hard...
'The Blacklist': Megan Boone Lands Major TV Role After Exiting NBC Drama
Megan Boone scored her first major television role since leaving NBC's The Blacklist. She will star in an episode of Fox's upcoming anthology drama series Accused. The episode will be directed by Oscar-winner Marlee Matlin and written by novelist Maile Meloy. The episode will star three Deaf actors, Stephanie Nogueras,...
Mero Speaks On His Split From Desus: “It’s Hollywood, Baby”
New details might help to answer the “why” in Desus and Mero’s decision to part ways. After Puck News reported last Thursday (July 21) that Desus Nice and The Kid Mero’s creative partnership allegedly ended over management disputes, sources close to the situation told the outlet that Showtime did indeed ask their manager, Victor Lopez, to “no longer attend tapings or appear in meetings” in November. Following the raised questions, Mero sat down with New York’s WFAN on Monday (July 25) to discuss the unforeseen break-up.
Sydney Sweeney says she can't afford to take a break from acting
"Euphoria" star Sydney Sweeney opened up about her desire to be a young mom and the reality of finances as a young actress.
‘The View’: Whoopi Goldberg Confirms Major New Project, Will It Pull Her Away From Hosting Gig?
Whoopi Goldberg has been caught in the crossfire of some major drama on her talk show The View. Recent controversy came courtesy of her especially cranky cohost, Joy Behar, in addition to making some controversial on-air comments herself. However, will she continue to feature in the long-running TV show much longer? Goldberg recently appeared alongside The $100,000 Pyramid host Michael Strahan for a mini round of the fun game show. But more recently, Whoopi Goldberg confirmed work on a major new project. And the announcement has left The View fans to wonder what that means for her current role.
Rebel Wilson to Star in Tennis Comedy 'Double Fault' at Paramount
Paramount Pictures is developing a tennis comedy film, titled Double Fault through their Players label, with Rebel Wilson, known for her comedic roles in films such as Pitch Perfect, set to star, according to an exclusive from Variety. Brothers Jim Kehoe and Brian Kehoe, who previously wrote the 2019 comedy Blockers which starred John Cena, Leslie Mann, and Ike Barinholtz, are in talks to write the screenplay for the film.
Everybody Still Hates Chris: Animated Reboot Ordered to Series — Chris Rock Returning as Narrator and EP
Click here to read the full article. It’s been more than a decade since Everybody Hates Chris ended its run on The CW, and guess what? Everybody Still Hates Chris. In fact, that’s the title being given to an animated reimagining of the family sitcom, which has officially been ordered to series at Paramount+ and Comedy Central. Chris Rock is confirmed to be returning as the show’s narrator, telling “stories inspired by his experiences growing up as a skinny nerd in a large working class family in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn, during the late 1980s.” “Chris Rock is one of the most gifted comedians of...
Kristen Bell, Josh Gad, RuPaul to appear on 'Tiny Chef Show'
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The new children's series The Tiny Chef Show will premiere on Sept. 9 with a slate of celebrity guests, Nickelodeon said Thursday. Featuring RuPaul as the show's announcer, the series will play host to celebrity guests Josh Gad and Kristen Bell, who will work with the chef to help teach children about cooking.
The ‘Friends’ Cast Has Some Big Regrets About the Show: See What Courteney Cox and More Have Said
For 10 years, the cast of Friends proved that they were each perfectly cast in their roles on the hit sitcom. For the six main cast members, their time on the show was full of incredible highs. However, a few of the show’s stars including Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry have expressed some of their biggest regrets about the series.
‘Criminal Minds’ Star Paget Brewster Recalls Committing Huge ‘Insurance No No’ During Major Guest-Starring Role
Paget Brewster is most well-known for playing fan-favorite Unit Chief Emily Prentiss on “Criminal Minds.” However, she reminded everyone of her brief run on 90s classic, “Friends,” in an amusing way. Brewster portrayed Kathy in “Friends” as a guest role in season 4. She appeared in...
‘The Office’ Star B.J. Novak Recalls Going To High School With Costar John Krasinski
Jim Halpert and Ryan Howard, the characters played by The Office stars B.J. Novak and John Krasinski, certainly did not have much in common on the TV screen. However, the actors two were real-life buddies before landing their famous comedy series roles. Each one was a member of the same graduating class at a Massachusetts high school.
‘Mayans M.C.’: What to Know About the ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Spinoff’s Season 5
Details about season 5 of Mayans M.C. are coming in, so let’s see what’s in store for the next chapter of the Sons of Anarchy spinoff. FX recently confirmed we were getting another season of the outlaw biker series. While Sons of Anarchy is already considered classic tv by fans, this sequel is setting up its own legacy. The spinoff is about the Santo Padre charter of the Mayans biker club. It focuses on the relationship between members and brothers Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes (JD Pardo) and Angel (Clayton Cardenas).
