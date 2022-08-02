Read on www.cbssports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Road Rage: Houston man caught on camera chasing driver through the Houston Heightshoustonstringer_com
Metro Bus camera footage leads to capital murder chargehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Old Town Spring store owner allegedly shoots dog in cold bloodhoustonstringer_comSpring, TX
The Latest Update on Houston and the Monkeypox VaccineTom HandyHouston, TX
Beto's new ad says, "a child volunteering to die for you is not something you ever forget."Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Related
Cowboys Are Being Linked To Multiple Veteran Wide Receivers
With James Washington expected to miss 6-10 weeks due to a fractured foot, the Dallas Cowboys may need to bring in another wide receiver for training camp. Although a deal isn't imminent at this time, the Cowboys have been linked to veteran wideouts Will Fuller and Cole Beasley. Fuller, 28,...
Yardbarker
Steelers QB Mitchell Trubisky reportedly struggling during training camp
Mitchell Trubisky is battling with rookie Kenny Pickett for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ starting quarterback job, and Trubisky’s performance during training camp so far may not be helping his case. According to The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly, Trubisky has struggled during a "seven shots" drill, which has the offense trying...
CBS Sports
Deshaun Watson shot down this settlement offer from the NFL that would have suspended him for less than a year
With the NFL now appealing Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension, there's a very real chance that his punishment could get worse in the coming weeks. The NFL originally wanted Watson suspended for at least a year, and now, the league will be gunning to actually make that happen, according to CBS Sport NFL Insider Jonathan Jones. Although Judge Sue Robinson ordered the six-game suspension, Roger Goodell (or someone he designates) will now have final say in the case because he's the one who oversees the appeal process.
Texans Training Camp Day 4 Observations: Nico Collins Makes Case For WR No. 1
Nico Collins' play against defensive back Steven Nelson highlights Day 4 of training camp practice for the Houston Texans.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Cardinals' D.J. Humphries: Lands new deal with Cards
The Cardinals and Humphries agreed to a three-year, $66.8 million extension Tuesday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports. This marks Humphries' third contract with team and ensures he'll remain in the desert as Kyler Murray's blindside protector through the 2025 campaign. Humphries has started all 75 of his appearances since the team selected him in the first round of the 2015 Draft.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Zach Ertz: Exits practice early
Ertz was forced out of Thursday's practice with a calf injury, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. Until the Cardinals provide an update on the severity of Ertz's calf issue, we'll consider him day-to-day. When healthy, the 31-year-old is the team's clear-cut top pass-catching option in a tight end corps that also includes Trey McBride, Maxx Williams (knee) and Stephen Anderson.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFL Transactions for August 1, 2022 | Presented by the 2022 Hula Bowl
Bears removed CB Michael Joseph and WR Tajae Sharpe off the NFI list. Bears activated S Dane Cruikshank from the NFI list. Colts placed WR John Hurst and OL Carter O’Donnell on I/R. Kansas City Chiefs. Chiefs OT Orlando Brown Jr. signed his franchise tag. Miami Dolphins. Dolphins released...
Caleb Johnson brings speed, physicality to middle of the Miami Hurricanes defense: "I'm ready to go, man"
Jon Vilma. Ray Lewis. D.J. Williams. Dan Morgan. Micheal Barrow. They laid the foundation for Linebacker U and kept it going. For a while in this Miami Hurricanes program, it was almost unfathomable to think the position would ever be a weakness. But over the last three years the level of play simply hasn’t been good enough at The U.
MLB・
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Vikings' Johnny Mundt: Could get looks with Irv Smith out
Mundt is the leading candidate for the top tight end role with Irv Smith sidelined for the preseason and possibly early in the regular season after thumb surgery, and Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips said Mundt has untapped potential as a pass catcher, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Mundt...
CBS Sports
Rams' John Wolford: Taking first-team reps
Wolford has been working with the first-team offense while Matthew Stafford (elbow) manages his workload, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports. Coach Sean McVay has been trying to manage Stafford's workload with this nagging elbow issue, and Wolford has taken the opportunity to get in sync with new receiver Allen Robinson, connecting with him on multiple touchdowns during Wednesday's practice and also tossing a 50-yard score to Tutu Atwell. Stafford is known to play through injury and rarely leaves the field, but Wolford's extended work with the first-team group has, in limited action, seemed encouraging so far if Stafford's elbow isn't ready to go by Week 1.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Javonte Williams: Facing uncertain split with Gordon
Cecil Lammey of 104.3 The Fan reports that Williams has taken the first snap at six of seven practices and could get around 70 percent of the RB workload this year, while Benjamin Albright of KOA Colorado suggests the split between William and Melvin Gordon at camp has been around 55/45.
CBS Sports
Raiders' Derek Carr: May not play much, if at all, Thursday
Carr is among the Raiders' key players who figure to play sparingly, if at all, in Thursday's Hall of Fame game against the Jaguars, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. With the Raiders slated to play three more preseason games after the Hall of Fame game, it seems...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
Cardinals activate Marquise Brown, sign Rashaad Coward
When Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray returns to the facility after testing positive for COVID-19, he’ll have one of his key weapons available to practice. Arizona announced on Tuesday that receiver Marquise Brown has been activated off the non-football injury list. Brown tweaked his hamstring while running routes on his...
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Marvin Jones: Starting spot secure
Jones is listed as one of Jacksonville's starting wide receivers, John Shipley of SI.com reports. The 32-year-old operated as the Jaguars' No. 1 wideout last year and finished with 73 receptions for 832 yards and four touchdowns in 17 games, so it's not a surprise he'll be a starter again in 2022. The offseason signings of Christian Kirk and Zay Jones should bring more firepower to the aerial attack, which could open things up for QB Trevor Lawrence and Jones, whose 11.4 yards per catch last year was his lowest since his rookie campaign in 2012.
CBS Sports
Giants' Antonio Williams: Injures knee in practice
Williams appeared to suffer a left knee injury during training camp Tuesday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Williams appeared to hurt his left knee while running routes during a 1-on-1 drill and was subsequently seen with the knee wrapped. He didn't return to practice for the remainder of the day. Williams is vying for a roster spot as the Giants' third running back, so missing any amount of time could considerably hurt his chances of making the roster.
CBS Sports
Colts' Dennis Kelly: Out with knee injury
Kelly will miss some time due to a knee injury, head coach Frank Reich told 107.5 Indianapolis. The severity of his knee injury isn't clear, but this isn't great news for Indy's offensive line depth. Kelly started four games for the Packers in 2021, including Green Bay's playoff loss to the 49ers.
CBS Sports
Colts' Marvell Tell: Present at practice
Tell participated in 1-on-1 drills Tuesday, Jake Arthur of Sports Illustrated reports. It's an encouraging sign for Tell, who last saw a live NFL snap back in 2019. Now that he appears to be at full health from an undisclosed injury, he'll compete for a depth role in Indianapolis' defensive backfield behind 2021 Pro Bowler Kenny Moore and offseason acquisition Stephon Gilmore.
Yardbarker
Laremy Tunsil Had The Perfect Davis Mills Comment
The Houston Texans haven’t had much to celebrate over the last two seasons. Aside from missing the playoffs in 2020 and 2021, they’ve won only four games per season. Worst yet, most of their key players from years past are gone. But it looks like they are about...
CBS Sports
Broncos' Tyrie Cleveland: Sidelined 4-6 weeks
Cleveland has suffered cartilage damage in his neck and likely will sit out for the remainder of the preseason as a result, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports. Cleveland will not require surgery after he was struck in the throat by a helmet during practice, and the Broncos hope he will be ready to return for the season opener Sept. 12 Klis. The 2020 seventh-round pick figures to see a larger role this coming regular season after fellow wideout Tim Patrick suffered a season-ending torn ACL in training camp. With Cleveland sidelined for the remainder of the offseason, wideouts Seth Williams and Travis Fulgham should see increased reps during Denver's upcoming slate of preseason games.
CBS Sports
Bills' Marquez Stevenson: Leaves practice early
Stevenson (foot) left practice early Tuesday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. Stevenson will undergo further evaluation, as the severity of the injury is not yet known. Selected in the sixth round of the 2021 Draft, Stevenson appeared in five games last season, serving as a return man for the Bills.
Comments / 0