San Diego County, CA

Charity golf event CaddyHack returns to support local nonprofit

By Luke Harold
Del Mar Times
Del Mar Times
 2 days ago

Charity golf festival CaddyHack returns Aug. 21-22 at Fairbanks Ranch Country Club to support the Boys to Men Mentoring Network.

Boys to Men is a nonprofit that offers programs to children from underserved communities in San Diego County. Many of them do not have father figures in their lives.

“Let’s make this a one-of-a-kind event you can’t miss that is beyond fun and will get people to understand more about Boys to Men and what they do,” said Ernie Hahn, the event’s founder, describing the thought process behind the launching of CaddyHack six years ago.

Hahn is also the co-founder and chairman of the experiential marketing company Dream Hahn and Wonderbus Entertainment, as well as the former general manager of the Pechanga Arena.

With a theme based on the movie “Caddyshack,” CaddyHack is held in partnership with the San Diego nonprofit PEERS Network, which offers support for local entrepreneurs who prioritize local philanthropy, business growth and social interaction.

The festivities at CaddyHack include a four-person scramble vs. four-person scramble golf format, retro costume contest and ultimate shootout for the grand prize Gopher Trophy. A trio of giant, inflatable gophers and an oversized gopher mascot preside over the festivities, one of the many references to the movie.

“It really is about bringing the community together,” Hahn said.

Boys to Men was founded in 1996. The organization sends mentors to middle schools, high schools and community centers to help give boys positive male role models, a community that holds them accountable and goals to pursue as they come of age.

“It’s just been a huge blessing for our program because it allows us to grow and expand into more schools and serve more boys, their families, their schools and their communities,” said Joe Sigurdson, co-founder and development officer of Boys to Men. “Boys to Men is building stronger, healthier, safer communities.”

“It’s a very comprehensive program of identifying issues, beliefs, blocks — taking a deep dive into those things, coming to a resolution on what needs to happen and integrating those resolutions,” Sigurdson said.

“It’s a pretty desired tournament,” Sigurdson added. “We’re going to sell it out again.”

The CaddyHack Bushwood Country Club Gala will take place on Sunday, Aug. 21, from 5-10 p.m., followed by the CaddyHack Golf Festival on Monday, Aug. 22, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit https://events.com/r/en_US/tickets/boys-to-men-mentoring-caddyhack-gala--golf-festival-powered-by-peers-rancho-santa-fe-august-837947 .

This story originally appeared in Del Mar Times .

Comments / 1

