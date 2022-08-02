JC Council allocates bulk of ARPA funds, votes down waiving bus fares

Read on www.kjluradio.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kjluradio.com
Governor Parson address first meeting of Missouri Drought Assessment Committee
The Missouri Drought Assessment Committee hears from Governor Mike Parson during its first meeting in Jefferson City today. Governor Mike Parson signed an executive order instructing the Department of Natural Resources to form the committee to address drought conditions in the state last month. A drought alert was declared for 53 counties in Missouri.
kjluradio.com
Centralia man now facing federal charges for bringing loaded gun to January 6 insurrection
A Boone County man is facing federal charges for bringing a loaded weapon onto grounds of the U.S. Capitol during the January 6 insurrection. Jerod Bargar, 36, of Centralia, was taken into custody Wednesday in Osage Beach. He’s charged with the felony offenses of entering and remaining on restricted grounds with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm on Capitol grounds. He’s also facing related misdemeanor offenses.
kjluradio.com
Eldon man accused of ramming truck into buildings at Lake of the Ozarks pleads guilty
An Eldon man, accused of ramming his truck through the front of three businesses at the Lake of the Ozarks, pleads guilty. Jarod Long pleaded guilty to counts of felony first-degree property damage last week. He’ll be sentenced on September 27. Police say Long crashed into a building in...
kjluradio.com
Boone County search & rescue team wraps up first flood assignment in Kentucky, moves onto the next
Boone County’s Missouri Task Force 1 wraps up its first flood assignment in Kentucky. The task force, which is an urban search and rescue team managed by the Boone County Fire Protection District, arrived in eastern Kentucky on Sunday after deadly flooding hit the state. Task force members were...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kjluradio.com
Two Jefferson City men now charged with shooting four months ago
Two Jefferson City men are now facing charges for a shooting outside a local convenience store earlier this year. Kristopher Johnson, 21, and Vron Blassingame, 20, were charged Tuesday. Blassingame is charged with accessory to unlawful use of a weapon and accessory to armed criminal action. Johnson is facing those same charges, as well as one count of resisting arrest.
kjluradio.com
Two juveniles accused of breaking into Sedalia tobacco store twice
Two juveniles are accused of breaking into a tobacco store in Sedalia twice. The Sedalia Police Department says officers responded to burglar alarms the Discount Smoke Shop, in the 700 block of East Broadway, on Saturday and Monday. In both instances, the alarm sounded in the early morning hours, and officers found that entry had been forced into the building. Several vape devices and products, totaling more than $12,000, were stolen. Over $500 in property damage was also done.
kjluradio.com
Missouri Task Force 1 prepares to return home from flood-damaged Kentucky
Boone County’s Missouri Task Force 1 is wrapping up flood operations in Kentucky, preparing to return home. The Boone County Fire Protection District which manages the team reported Wednesday that task force members had completed their wide-area search along Troublesome Creek in eastern Kentucky. They’ll spend Thursday cleaning and inventorying all equipment and repacking for their demobilization on Friday morning.
kjluradio.com
Moberly woman gets 20 years for murdering Jefferson City man in Columbia drive-thru
A Randolph County woman is sentenced to 20 years in prison for fatally shooting a Jefferson City man two years ago. Angelica Benitez, of Moberly, pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree murder, abandonment of a corpse, and tampering with physical evidence. In exchange for her plea, a charge of armed criminal action was dropped. Benitez was sentenced to 20 years on the murder charge, four years on the abandonment charge, and four years on the tampering charge, but all sentences will be served concurrently.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kjluradio.com
Second man suspected of stealing tools from Cooper County construction site arrested
The second man suspected of stealing tens of thousands of dollars worth of tools and equipment from a construction site in Cooper County is arrested. The Cooper County Sheriff’s Office says $80,000 worth of tools and equipment was stolen from a Missouri River Bridge Construction site off I-70 on June 1. Several of the stolen items were found in Cooper and Howard Counties and were returned to the victims.
kjluradio.com
Camden County man seriously injured in motorycle crash west of Camdenton
A Camden County man is seriously injured in a motorcycle crash west of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Dennis Harmon, 67, of Camdenton, was riding his bike on Neongwah Bend Road, north of Double Tree Lane, last night, when the crash occurred. Troopers say Harmon ran off the side of the road, hit a ditch and oveturnded.
kjluradio.com
Camden County home destroyed by fire
A Camden County home is destroyed by fire. The Mid-County Fire Protection District says crews called to a home on Mission Hills Road west of Camdenton shortly before 5:00 Sunday morning. When crews arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames. The fire was contained within half an hour, but...
kjluradio.com
Charges filed against Jefferson City man accused of firing gun into air during disturbance
Charges are now filed against a Jefferson City man who was arrested after firing a gun during a disturbance earlier this week. Eddie Ross, 42, is charged with unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm. Police were called to Ross’ home in the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kjluradio.com
One man arrested for firing a shot into the air during disturbance in Jefferson City
One man is arrested after a shot rings out during a disturbance in Jefferson City. The Jefferson City Police Department says officers were called to the 600 block of Georgia Street just after 6:00 last night to investigate a disturbance involving several people. On their way to the scene, officers heard a gunshot.
kjluradio.com
Fulton woman arrested with almost an ounce of methamphetamine
A Fulton woman is facing a number of drug-related charges following a traffic stop near Holts Summit. The Callaway County Sheriff reports deputies were patrolling State Road OO on Sunday night when they stopped Amy Hickman, 57. During a search, deputies found more than 24 grams of meth. She’s been charged with delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
kjluradio.com
One man arrested after high speed pursuit starts in Sedalia
One man is arrested after leading deputies on a high-speed chase that started in Sedalia. The Sedalia Police Department says a Pettis County deputy tried to stop a driver for careless and imprudent driving Sunday night. The driver took off, heading westbound out of the city limits of Sedalia, hitting speeds of 120 mph and running through two stop signs.
kjluradio.com
Elderly Pettis County woman killed in crash with semi west of Sedalia
An elderly Pettis County woman is killed when her vehicle is hit by a semi truck west of Sedalia. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Virginia Taylor, 84, of La Monte was driving on Highway 127 at Highway Y, last night, when she drove past a stop sign without stopping. Her vehicle was hit by a semi, driven by Thomas Hurst, 40, of Marshall. Both vehicles ran off the side of the road and overturned.
kjluradio.com
Columbia woman sentenced to probation related to assault last year
One of two women arrested for an assault and robbery last year in northeast Columbia pleads guilty. On Monday, Shaunasty Townsend pleaded down to one count of stealing a firearm. She was sentenced to five years supervised probation. The incident happened in April 2021 on Elm Grove Drive when the...
kjluradio.com
One man arrested for assaulting several people, including deputy, during robbery in Linn Creek
An eastern Missouri man is arrested, accused of assaulting several people, including a deputy, in Linn Creek. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a robbery at the Y Road General Store Wednesday morning. A witness said a man attacked several employees and customers inside the store. The man, later identified as Jeffrey Walker, 43, of Bonne Terre, allegedly demanded money from the register and damaged property inside the store. Authorities say he broke the glass out of the door before fleeing in a white pickup truck.
kjluradio.com
$250,000 bond is set for Versailles woman accused of fatally shooting boyfriend
Bond is set for a Morgan County woman accused of murdering her boyfriend. Tracia Caruso of Versailles was arrested last month for fatally shooting Dennis Seybold, 65, outside a RV the couple shared. She was originally held without bond. But, earlier today, a Morgan County judge set a bond of $250,000 and stipulated Caruso couldn’t be in possession of firearms.
kjluradio.com
Miller County man charged with two counts of manslaughter four months after deadly crash
A Miller County man is now facing charges related to a fatal traffic accident earlier this year. On Tuesday, Chester McComb, 65, of Olean, was charged with one count of first-degree involuntary manslaughter and one count of second-degree involuntary manslaughter. He was also charged with the misdemeanor of failure to drive on the right half of the road resulting in an accident.
Comments / 0