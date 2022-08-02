ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Nebraska parents warned about deadly drugs possibly disguised as marshmallows

By Matt Chibe
klkntv.com
 2 days ago
klkntv.com

Lincoln doctor, patient sentenced for oxycodone scheme

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln doctor and his patient were sentenced on Tuesday for an illegal drug scheme. Dr. Keith Hughes, 56, and Colby Digilio, 34, of Valparaiso, began being investigated in January 2020. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office had received a tip that Hughes was prescribing a large number of oxycodone pills to Digilio.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Authorities seize 630 MDMA pills at home in east Lincoln, police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Authorities seized 630 MDMA pills, marijuana and a handgun in a search of a home in east Lincoln, police say. On Wednesday around 3:45 p.m., the Lincoln Police Department Gang Unit and SWAT team served a search warrant at a home near 84th and Holdrege Streets.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

BREAKING: Four found dead in Laurel, Nebraska after two house fires

New information Wednesday on what finally led investigators to make an arrest for an Omaha murder. Omaha nonprofits are working on the ground to increase voter engagement. Fire & Drought: Nebraska cattlemen help with disaster relief. Updated: 8 hours ago. They're making great progress with a wildfire in the Nebraska...
LAUREL, NE
Lincoln, NE
Government
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Nebraska State
knopnews2.com

NSP: Four dead in two crime scenes in Laurel, Neb.

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol has released new information and is urging public vigilance as the investigation into four deaths in Laurel, Nebraska continues. In a late Thursday press release, NSP says that after fire suppression efforts were successful in the afternoon, at the scene in the...
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

State Pen inmate with ties to central Nebraska dies

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A Nebraska State Penitentiary inmate, serving a sentence for charges in Dawson County, has died. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) said Thursday that Daniel Holliday, 69, died on Aug. 3. The cause of his death has yet to be determined. Holliday was serving a...
DAWSON COUNTY, NE
knopnews2.com

Nebraska State Patrol investigating multiple fatalities in Laurel

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a situation with multiple fatalities that occurred in Laurel Thursday morning. The situation includes multiple scenes in Laurel and is an active investigation. NSP will release more information at a press conference at 3:30 p.m. You can watch it live...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Lincoln hospital faces mess over 'messy bun' post

A mention of "messy buns" recently caused a bit of a mess for Bryan Health on social media. The health system said in a Monday Facebook post that a recent update in one of its nursing units used an image of a messy bun "to illustrate images of hair not secured adequately."
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

RECALL ALERT: beverage products, fabric playhouses and gas furnaces

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Dozens of beverage products, including some branded Premier Protein, have been recalled due to possible contamination with a bacteria. According to the CDC, this bacteria can be found in dry goods and sewer water. Infection can be dangerous in infants and people over 65 with weakened immune systems. No illnesses or complaints related to these recalled products have been reported.
LINCOLN, NE
foxnebraska.com

Nebraska State Penitentiary inmate dead

LINCOLN, Neb. — A man charged with sexual assault has died while serving his sentence. State prison officials said Daniel Holliday, 69, died on Wednesday at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. He was serving 30 to 35 years on charges out of Dawson County that included two counts of first...
LINCOLN, NE
News Break
Politics
kmaland.com

Omaha woman sentenced to eight years in prison

(Council Bluffs) -- An Omaha woman has been sentenced to multiple years in prison in connection with a drug offense. The Southern District Court of Iowa says 33-year-old Anisha Ilene Luna was sentenced to eight years in prison Wednesday following her plea to the charge of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Brush fire rekindles in Sarpy County overnight

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — A brush fire rekindled in Sarpy County early Thursday morning. Bellevue firefighters were called to the scene near Shannon and Fountain drives around 12 a.m. They put out the fire in about half an hour but didn't offer any additional information.
SARPY COUNTY, NE
doniphanherald.com

Tick-induced allergy keeps Fremont meatpacking company worker from eating red meat

OMAHA -- Lana Brodersen was just about to crawl into bed in her camper around 11 p.m. June 11 when she broke out in hives from head to toe. Her husband, Brodie Brodersen, drove her the roughly 10 minutes from their campsite west of Fremont to Methodist Fremont Health. She made it through the first set of double doors to the emergency room but collapsed before she could get through the second pair.
FREMONT, NE
klkntv.com

Mystery neighbor in north Lincoln praised for putting out flames

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- A home near North 48th and Fremont caught fire Thursday morning but quick action from an unidentified man saved the home from destruction. Lincoln Fire & Rescue arrived at the scene around 7 a.m. with the flames nearly extinguished thanks to the neighbor. Homeowner Joyce Meuratella told...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Crop duster hits power line in Saunders County

New information Wednesday on what finally led investigators to make an arrest for an Omaha murder. Fire & Drought: Nebraska cattlemen help with disaster relief. They're making great progress with a wildfire in the Nebraska panhandle. It's now 85% contained. ELECTION 2022: Issues could drive voter turnout. Updated: 6 hours...
SAUNDERS COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Grant offers funding for Nebraska organizations to help inmates

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A new grant is available to Nebraska organizations interested in providing reentry services to current or recently incarcerated people. Applications for all reentry services will be considered. Priority will be given to services targeting case coordination, behavioral health support, housing preparation, peer assistance and family...
NEBRASKA STATE

