Nebraska parents warned about deadly drugs possibly disguised as marshmallows

DEA warns parents of drug use ahead of new school year: “One pill can be the difference between life and death”
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Kids in the Capital City are gearing up for a return to the classroom and as they do, the DEA is warning parents of the dangers of drugs, especially counterfeit pills. According to the CDC, nearly 75 percent of all overdose deaths in 2020 were from...
Lincoln doctor, patient sentenced for oxycodone scheme
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln doctor and his patient were sentenced on Tuesday for an illegal drug scheme. Dr. Keith Hughes, 56, and Colby Digilio, 34, of Valparaiso, began being investigated in January 2020. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office had received a tip that Hughes was prescribing a large number of oxycodone pills to Digilio.
Authorities seize 630 MDMA pills at home in east Lincoln, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Authorities seized 630 MDMA pills, marijuana and a handgun in a search of a home in east Lincoln, police say. On Wednesday around 3:45 p.m., the Lincoln Police Department Gang Unit and SWAT team served a search warrant at a home near 84th and Holdrege Streets.
BREAKING: Four found dead in Laurel, Nebraska after two house fires
Fire & Drought: Nebraska cattlemen help with disaster relief. They're making great progress with a wildfire in the Nebraska...
NSP: Four dead in two crime scenes in Laurel, Neb.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol has released new information and is urging public vigilance as the investigation into four deaths in Laurel, Nebraska continues. In a late Thursday press release, NSP says that after fire suppression efforts were successful in the afternoon, at the scene in the...
State patrol suspects foul play after four killed in northeast Nebraska town
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol suspects foul play after four were killed in two house fires in a northeast Nebraska town. Authorities suspect that gunfire was involved at both crime scenes. Around 3 a.m. on Thursday, callers reported hearing an explosion at a home in Laurel,...
State Pen inmate with ties to central Nebraska dies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A Nebraska State Penitentiary inmate, serving a sentence for charges in Dawson County, has died. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) said Thursday that Daniel Holliday, 69, died on Aug. 3. The cause of his death has yet to be determined. Holliday was serving a...
Nebraska State Patrol investigating multiple fatalities in Laurel
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a situation with multiple fatalities that occurred in Laurel Thursday morning. The situation includes multiple scenes in Laurel and is an active investigation. NSP will release more information at a press conference at 3:30 p.m. You can watch it live...
Lincoln hospital faces mess over 'messy bun' post
A mention of "messy buns" recently caused a bit of a mess for Bryan Health on social media. The health system said in a Monday Facebook post that a recent update in one of its nursing units used an image of a messy bun "to illustrate images of hair not secured adequately."
RECALL ALERT: beverage products, fabric playhouses and gas furnaces
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Dozens of beverage products, including some branded Premier Protein, have been recalled due to possible contamination with a bacteria. According to the CDC, this bacteria can be found in dry goods and sewer water. Infection can be dangerous in infants and people over 65 with weakened immune systems. No illnesses or complaints related to these recalled products have been reported.
Nebraska doctor gives tips on preventing COVID during upcoming school year
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – As back-to-school season draws nearer, parents are starting to wonder about how to keep their kids safe as COVID-19 continues. Over the past two years, both cases and deaths have spiked toward the end of the summer, moving into respiratory virus season. Near the beginning...
Nebraska State Penitentiary inmate dead
LINCOLN, Neb. — A man charged with sexual assault has died while serving his sentence. State prison officials said Daniel Holliday, 69, died on Wednesday at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. He was serving 30 to 35 years on charges out of Dawson County that included two counts of first...
Omaha woman sentenced to eight years in prison
(Council Bluffs) -- An Omaha woman has been sentenced to multiple years in prison in connection with a drug offense. The Southern District Court of Iowa says 33-year-old Anisha Ilene Luna was sentenced to eight years in prison Wednesday following her plea to the charge of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Brush fire rekindles in Sarpy County overnight
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — A brush fire rekindled in Sarpy County early Thursday morning. Bellevue firefighters were called to the scene near Shannon and Fountain drives around 12 a.m. They put out the fire in about half an hour but didn't offer any additional information.
Tick-induced allergy keeps Fremont meatpacking company worker from eating red meat
OMAHA -- Lana Brodersen was just about to crawl into bed in her camper around 11 p.m. June 11 when she broke out in hives from head to toe. Her husband, Brodie Brodersen, drove her the roughly 10 minutes from their campsite west of Fremont to Methodist Fremont Health. She made it through the first set of double doors to the emergency room but collapsed before she could get through the second pair.
Millions in emergency rental assistance still available for Omaha residents
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - $134 million still sits on the table for people in Nebraska who are facing rental problems. The deadline to apply is in five weeks, September 9, except in the City of Omaha and Lincoln too. They run on different programs. “The city’s had, since 2021 and...
Mystery neighbor in north Lincoln praised for putting out flames
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- A home near North 48th and Fremont caught fire Thursday morning but quick action from an unidentified man saved the home from destruction. Lincoln Fire & Rescue arrived at the scene around 7 a.m. with the flames nearly extinguished thanks to the neighbor. Homeowner Joyce Meuratella told...
Crop duster hits power line in Saunders County
Fire & Drought: Nebraska cattlemen help with disaster relief. They're making great progress with a wildfire in the Nebraska panhandle. It's now 85% contained.
Grant offers funding for Nebraska organizations to help inmates
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A new grant is available to Nebraska organizations interested in providing reentry services to current or recently incarcerated people. Applications for all reentry services will be considered. Priority will be given to services targeting case coordination, behavioral health support, housing preparation, peer assistance and family...
Nebraska’s ‘officer misconduct’ list won’t have active law enforcement
State Senator Terrell McKinney expected more from Nebraska's Officer Misconduct and Oversight Center.
