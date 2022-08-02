ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shiprock, NM

Colorado’s Newest Wildlife Overpass and Underpass Completed on Highway 160

The Colorado Department of Transportation recently completed the state’s newest wildlife overpass and underpass on U.S. Highway 160 between Durango and Pagosa Springs in southwest Colorado. The wildlife mitigation project will enhance safety for this section of the highway by promoting safer travel for motorists, enhancing the safer movement of wildlife, and reducing wildlife-vehicle collisions.
Mesa Verde Country Announces Signature Event Line-Up for Fall

Fall is a fabulous time to visit Southwest Colorado’s Mesa Verde Country. Autumn temperatures are nearly perfect in Mesa Verde Country, and it’s a quieter time to visit away from the summer crowds. Mesa Verde Country hosts a line-up of fun fall festivals that are an entertaining way to anchor your vacation to the area. Come for the events and stay for the ancient adventures that await.
Structure fire leaves one dead in Aztec

AZTEC, N.M. (KRQE) – Fire investigators are investigating a fire in Aztec that left one person dead. Just after 5:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, the Aztech Fire Department was sent to reports of a structure fire. They say the person was dead inside. Their name has not yet been released. Officials say there is no sign of […]
New School Year, New Building, New Ideas

One of the first impressions walking through the halls of the still-under-construction Animas High School: open space and not because walls are missing and windows need to be installed yet. No, the school is designed for cooperative work and a far cry from the strip mall location where Animas High School began or the dark, cramped modulars where the school is located. You’re watching the “Local NEWS Network” brought to you by The Norm Phillips Team at Draper & Kramer Mortgage and ServiceMASTER Restore. I’m Wendy Graham Settle.
DURANGO, CO

