Bettendorf, IA

Lighting up the Quad Cities: Take a behind-the-scenes look at the I-74 bridge lights

 2 days ago
WQAD

Amôwa Forest Preserve: Learn the meaning behind the East Moline park's name

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — Rock Island County's newest nature preserve finally has a name: Amôwa Forest Preserve. "Amôwa," the Concise Dictionary of the Sauk Language, is the Sauk word for bee. The name ties into the park's purpose of providing a habitat for the region's native species, such as the Rusty Patched Bumblebee, American Bumblebee, Indiana Bat and Northern Long-eared Bat.
EAST MOLINE, IL
WQAD

John Deere Road repairs to begin in Moline on Aug. 8

MOLINE, Ill. — Starting Monday, Aug. 8, a significant portion of John Deere Road in Moline will undergo repairs and lane closures for the rest of the month. According to a news release from the Illinois Department of Transportation, work will begin on Monday on John Deere Road (Illinois 5) from 7th Street to 16th Street.
MOLINE, IL
WQAD

Iowa-bound lane of I-80 bridge will close for repairs next week

RAPIDS CITY, Ill. — The Interstate 80 River Bridge will see a lane closure for scheduled repairs starting next week. According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, the Fred Schewngel Memorial Bridge connecting LeClaire, Iowa, and Rapids City, Illinois, will be undergoing deck patching beginning Monday, Aug. 8 and lasting through Friday, Aug. 12.
RAPIDS CITY, IL
WQAD

QC leaders celebrate growth, future of downtown Bettendorf

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Quad Cities leaders are celebrating new and upcoming developments in downtown Bettendorf. The Quad Cities Chamber and Downtown Bettendorf Organization announced that the area has continued to see growth over the past year, from the new Interstate 74 bridge and walkway to the completion of the TBK Bank building.
BETTENDORF, IA
wvik.org

Where Does "Plug-In" Power Come From in the Quad Cities?

The utility that serves the Quad Cities has increased the percentage of renewable energy it uses to provide electricity to its customers, especially in Iowa. Geoff Greenwood is MidAmerican's Media Relations Manager. I asked him, if a customer plugs in an electric vehicle, what's the source of the electricity that re-charges its battery? Of course, it's complicated. First, he says it depends whether you live in Illinois or Iowa. For Iowa customers, on an annualized basis (in 2021), 88.5% came from renewable energy, mostly wind.
BETTENDORF, IA
KWQC

Wienermobile returns to Quad Cities

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile comes back to the Quad Cities. Ketchup Kaitlyn and her team are excited to announce their return. The 27ft long Wienermobile will be in Davenport for three days, Aug 4, 5, and 7. Thursday, the Wienermobile will be located at Hy-Vee on...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

City gets $250,000 for bike-trail project

The Engineering Department has learned the City of Clinton has been awarded a Transportation Alternative Grant in the amount of $250,000 for the 13th Avenue North bike trail project. Grant funds will pay for approximately 42% of the total project cost (estimated at $600,000). A walking/biking path in this area...
CLINTON, IA
KWQC

Annual Quad City Balloon Fest

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad Cities Hot Air Balloon Festival and Rhythm City Casino are proud to have the Annual Quad City Balloon Fest. On Friday, August 12 and Saturday, August 13, the balloon fest will be hosted onsite at Rhythm City Casino in Davenport. Gates will open at 4 pm on Friday and 3 pm on Saturday. Admission is free to all, but donations are appreciated and will benefit the Shriners Hospital for Children, according to a media release.
DAVENPORT, IA
98.1 KHAK

Take a Peek Inside a One-of-a-Kind Iowa City Home For Sale [GALLERY]

Homes in Eastern Iowa are going on the market and being sold every day, but we've never seen one quite like this before!. Located at 12 Longview Knl NE in Iowa City, this "truly authentic, award winning mid-century modern home" was designed in 1965 by Crites and McConnell. The house is 1,836 sq. ft. and contains three bedrooms and three bathrooms. You can tell just by the exterior that the house is unique, but just wait until you get a peek inside!
IOWA CITY, IA
KWQC

Antique Automobile Club of America of the Mississippi Valley Region to host Central National Meet

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Antique vehicles in pristine condition are arriving from across the U.S. and will be on display in the Quad Cities as part of the Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA) Central National Meet on August 11-13. Mark Lousberg, Meet Chairman and board member of Antique Automobile Club of America of the Mississippi Valley Region, discusses how the competition will feature over 150 original and restored (as they were produced) motorcycles, trucks and cars from 1903 to 1997.
EAST MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Firefighters at early-morning scene Tuesday

Few details were available about an incident on River Drive early Tuesday when firefighters were on the scene. About 1 a.m. Tuesday, firefighters were in the 1000 block of East River Drive, Davenport. Our Local 4 News crew saw firefighters use a ladder to access a roof. We do not...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Crews respond to a Bettendorf fire Monday

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Bettendorf Fire Department responded around 11:10 a.m. to a report of a structure fire in the 2700 block of Tech Drive, according to a media release. The crew first on scene, reported smoke throughout the stairwell and corridors, according to firefighters. The fire was found...
BETTENDORF, IA
voiceofmuscatine.com

West Liberty receives $100,000 grant to restore condemned building

The city of West Liberty recently received a $100,000 state grant to restore a dilapidated building into brand new apartments and commercial space. The restoration project centers around the condemned building located at 115 E. Third St. in West Liberty. When complete, the revamped building will house an array of businesses in the front of the building, Liberty Public House in the rear, and two apartments upstairs.
WEST LIBERTY, IA
WQAD

Barry Dykhuizen is Moline's next assistant city administrator

MOLINE, Ill. — The City of Moline announced Tuesday, Aug. 2 that Barry Dykhuizen is its next assistant city administrator. He began his work for the city Monday, Aug. 1. Dykhuizen previously served as Morrison, Illinois, city administrator for nine years as well as city manager in Guttenberg, Iowa.
MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Vehicle strikes person at fairgrounds late Wednesday

Someone was struck and injured by a vehicle shortly before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 W Locust St., Davenport. A Mississippi Valley Fair Board member told our Local 4 News crew the condition of the person was unknown. We do not know what kind of vehicle was involved.
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

WQAD

