Lighting up the Quad Cities: Take a behind-the-scenes look at the I-74 bridge lights

Amôwa Forest Preserve: Learn the meaning behind the East Moline park's name
EAST MOLINE, Ill. — Rock Island County's newest nature preserve finally has a name: Amôwa Forest Preserve. "Amôwa," the Concise Dictionary of the Sauk Language, is the Sauk word for bee. The name ties into the park's purpose of providing a habitat for the region's native species, such as the Rusty Patched Bumblebee, American Bumblebee, Indiana Bat and Northern Long-eared Bat.
John Deere Road repairs to begin in Moline on Aug. 8
MOLINE, Ill. — Starting Monday, Aug. 8, a significant portion of John Deere Road in Moline will undergo repairs and lane closures for the rest of the month. According to a news release from the Illinois Department of Transportation, work will begin on Monday on John Deere Road (Illinois 5) from 7th Street to 16th Street.
Muscatine OKs train merger deal; residents react over potential impacts
MUSCATINE, Iowa — A possible increase in freight train traffic is moving forward in Muscatine. The metro area of the Quad Cities could soon see triple the amount on the tracks, as freight train companies Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern Railway Company look into potentially merging. Muscatine is...
Iowa-bound lane of I-80 bridge will close for repairs next week
RAPIDS CITY, Ill. — The Interstate 80 River Bridge will see a lane closure for scheduled repairs starting next week. According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, the Fred Schewngel Memorial Bridge connecting LeClaire, Iowa, and Rapids City, Illinois, will be undergoing deck patching beginning Monday, Aug. 8 and lasting through Friday, Aug. 12.
QC leaders celebrate growth, future of downtown Bettendorf
BETTENDORF, Iowa — Quad Cities leaders are celebrating new and upcoming developments in downtown Bettendorf. The Quad Cities Chamber and Downtown Bettendorf Organization announced that the area has continued to see growth over the past year, from the new Interstate 74 bridge and walkway to the completion of the TBK Bank building.
Where Does "Plug-In" Power Come From in the Quad Cities?
The utility that serves the Quad Cities has increased the percentage of renewable energy it uses to provide electricity to its customers, especially in Iowa. Geoff Greenwood is MidAmerican's Media Relations Manager. I asked him, if a customer plugs in an electric vehicle, what's the source of the electricity that re-charges its battery? Of course, it's complicated. First, he says it depends whether you live in Illinois or Iowa. For Iowa customers, on an annualized basis (in 2021), 88.5% came from renewable energy, mostly wind.
Wienermobile returns to Quad Cities
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile comes back to the Quad Cities. Ketchup Kaitlyn and her team are excited to announce their return. The 27ft long Wienermobile will be in Davenport for three days, Aug 4, 5, and 7. Thursday, the Wienermobile will be located at Hy-Vee on...
150 years of Moline: What you need to know about the city's sesquicentennial celebration
MOLINE, Ill. — Over the last 15 decades, the City of Moline has expanded from a modest frontier settlement to a city home to more than 40,000 people and a metro population of about 400,000. Marking the anniversary of its incorporation, the city will host a weeklong 150th Sesquicentennial...
City gets $250,000 for bike-trail project
The Engineering Department has learned the City of Clinton has been awarded a Transportation Alternative Grant in the amount of $250,000 for the 13th Avenue North bike trail project. Grant funds will pay for approximately 42% of the total project cost (estimated at $600,000). A walking/biking path in this area...
Annual Quad City Balloon Fest
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad Cities Hot Air Balloon Festival and Rhythm City Casino are proud to have the Annual Quad City Balloon Fest. On Friday, August 12 and Saturday, August 13, the balloon fest will be hosted onsite at Rhythm City Casino in Davenport. Gates will open at 4 pm on Friday and 3 pm on Saturday. Admission is free to all, but donations are appreciated and will benefit the Shriners Hospital for Children, according to a media release.
Take a Peek Inside a One-of-a-Kind Iowa City Home For Sale [GALLERY]
Homes in Eastern Iowa are going on the market and being sold every day, but we've never seen one quite like this before!. Located at 12 Longview Knl NE in Iowa City, this "truly authentic, award winning mid-century modern home" was designed in 1965 by Crites and McConnell. The house is 1,836 sq. ft. and contains three bedrooms and three bathrooms. You can tell just by the exterior that the house is unique, but just wait until you get a peek inside!
EICC receives $100,000 from Arconic Foundation to promote Quad City manufacturing
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Eastern Iowa Community College has been awarded a sizable grant by the Arconic Foundation as part of an initiative to highlight Quad City manufacturing jobs. Arconic Foundation, the philanthropic wing of Arconic, Inc., gave $100,000 to the three-college group on Wednesday, August 4. The grant is...
Boil order issued for part of 9th Street in East Moline Tuesday afternoon
EAST MOLINE, Ill. — A boil order was issued for about two blocks of 9th Street in East Moline Tuesday afternoon. The order affects the area of 9th Street in between 38th Avenue and 30th Avenue. Officials say that the boil order is due to a new water main...
Antique Automobile Club of America of the Mississippi Valley Region to host Central National Meet
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Antique vehicles in pristine condition are arriving from across the U.S. and will be on display in the Quad Cities as part of the Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA) Central National Meet on August 11-13. Mark Lousberg, Meet Chairman and board member of Antique Automobile Club of America of the Mississippi Valley Region, discusses how the competition will feature over 150 original and restored (as they were produced) motorcycles, trucks and cars from 1903 to 1997.
Firefighters at early-morning scene Tuesday
Few details were available about an incident on River Drive early Tuesday when firefighters were on the scene. About 1 a.m. Tuesday, firefighters were in the 1000 block of East River Drive, Davenport. Our Local 4 News crew saw firefighters use a ladder to access a roof. We do not...
Bettendorf Public Library to offer new fall hours beginning Sept. 6
BETTENDORF, Iowa — The Bettendorf Public Library announced it'll be updating its hours with the change of the season. The new fall schedule will be implemented on Sept. 6 and last through Memorial Day 2023. Here's a look at the new schedule:. Monday – Thursday: 9:00 a.m – 8:00...
Crews respond to a Bettendorf fire Monday
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Bettendorf Fire Department responded around 11:10 a.m. to a report of a structure fire in the 2700 block of Tech Drive, according to a media release. The crew first on scene, reported smoke throughout the stairwell and corridors, according to firefighters. The fire was found...
West Liberty receives $100,000 grant to restore condemned building
The city of West Liberty recently received a $100,000 state grant to restore a dilapidated building into brand new apartments and commercial space. The restoration project centers around the condemned building located at 115 E. Third St. in West Liberty. When complete, the revamped building will house an array of businesses in the front of the building, Liberty Public House in the rear, and two apartments upstairs.
Barry Dykhuizen is Moline's next assistant city administrator
MOLINE, Ill. — The City of Moline announced Tuesday, Aug. 2 that Barry Dykhuizen is its next assistant city administrator. He began his work for the city Monday, Aug. 1. Dykhuizen previously served as Morrison, Illinois, city administrator for nine years as well as city manager in Guttenberg, Iowa.
Vehicle strikes person at fairgrounds late Wednesday
Someone was struck and injured by a vehicle shortly before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 W Locust St., Davenport. A Mississippi Valley Fair Board member told our Local 4 News crew the condition of the person was unknown. We do not know what kind of vehicle was involved.
