Jake Lamb traded from Dodgers to Mariners at deadline

The Los Angeles Dodgers have traded Jake Lamb to the Seattle Mariners, the team announced Tuesday. It was a flurry of deadline deals across MLB. One of them is a roster-clearing move by the Dodgers, sending Lamb up north in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. Lamb should be a useful platoon bat for the Mariners, who are looking to end their playoff drought.
Dodgers begin 3-game series against the Padres

San Diego Padres (61-47, second in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (72-33, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Sean Manaea (6-5, 4.25 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 111 strikeouts); Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (12-1, 2.41 ERA, .90 WHIP, 96 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -158, Padres +134; over/under is...
Brandon Belt on Giants' bench Thursday afternoon

San Francisco Giants first baseman Brandon Belt is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers. What It Means:. The Giants are holding the lefty-hitting Belt out versus the Dodgers' ace southpaw in the day game after a night...
