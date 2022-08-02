Read on www.ketk.com
Freshest Seafood Restaurant in Town OpensGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
New Detroit-Style Pizza Restaurant Now Open in PhoenixGreyson FDetroit, MI
Popular Burger Joint Opens New LocationGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Latest Starbucks unionization attempt fails in PhoenixJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
Arizona-based Microchip Technology Surges on Higher Revenue and ProfitsMark HakeChandler, AZ
Jake Lamb traded from Dodgers to Mariners at deadline
The Los Angeles Dodgers have traded Jake Lamb to the Seattle Mariners, the team announced Tuesday. It was a flurry of deadline deals across MLB. One of them is a roster-clearing move by the Dodgers, sending Lamb up north in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. Lamb should be a useful platoon bat for the Mariners, who are looking to end their playoff drought.
Dodgers News: LA Top Prospect Set for MLB Debut Tonight in San Francisco
Tonight, in the bay area, the Dodgers and Giants will play the 3rd game of the series. Julio Urias will be on the mound and faces off against right-hander, Alex Cobb. Los Angeles will be trying to keep up their momentum on offense as they have put up 17 runs in the first 2 games of the series and ...
MLB Odds: Dodgers vs. Giants prediction, odds and pick – 8/4/2022
The Los Angeles Dodgers will look to finish a four-game sweep of the San Francisco Giants on Thursday afternoon. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Dodgers-Giants prediction and pick we have laid out below. The Los Angeles Dodgers...
Nicole Hazen, wife of Arizona Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen, dies at 45
The Arizona Diamondbacks announced on Thursday that Nicole Hazen, the wife of general manager Mike Hazen, died Thursday at the age of 45.
Guardians have flexibility with designated hitter spot with Franmil Reyes in Triple-A
While the Guardians hope to chase down the Minnesota Twins, the lineup will have some added flexibility and possibly a way to keep some key hitters fresh. Franmil Reyes' demotion to the minor leagues offers him a chance to try to get 'back on track' following a nightmarish start to the 2022 season,...
Dodgers begin 3-game series against the Padres
San Diego Padres (61-47, second in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (72-33, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Sean Manaea (6-5, 4.25 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 111 strikeouts); Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (12-1, 2.41 ERA, .90 WHIP, 96 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -158, Padres +134; over/under is...
Bubba Thompson Makes Rangers Debut
The Top 30 prospect managed one hit in his first MLB game in place of injured Kole Calhoun.
Two homers from Jorge Mateo drive O’s past Rangers
Jorge Mateo homered twice and drove in five runs as the Baltimore Orioles defeated the Texas Rangers 8-2 on Tuesday
Brandon Belt on Giants' bench Thursday afternoon
San Francisco Giants first baseman Brandon Belt is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers. What It Means:. The Giants are holding the lefty-hitting Belt out versus the Dodgers' ace southpaw in the day game after a night...
