ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jones County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
41nbc.com

Houston County Schools names ‘Teacher of the Year’

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Houston County School District names its 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year. Bridgett Hunt received the honor during the district’s opening session event. Hunt teaches seventh grade social studies at Thomson Middle School. Hunt says she believes that when teachers nurture a sense of hope, they optimize the potential for student success.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

Crawford County kids head back to school with a new building

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — Some school students are getting ready to step into a brand new building in Crawford County. "It took about 3 years for it to full come into fruition. The high school opened up in January and we are opening up the middle school this August," said Crawford County Interim School Superintendent Christopher Ridley.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Dublin school system taking new initiatives for school year

DUBLIN, Ga. — The city of Dublin's school system is working to increase student attendance and engagement with a few new initiatives. Superintendent Fred Williams says the plan will include more than 1 way to increase student learning beyond their current grade level, and preparing them for new jobs at an early start.
DUBLIN, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jones County, GA
Local
Georgia Education
State
Georgia State
Jones County, GA
Government
Jones County, GA
Education
Local
Georgia Government
13WMAZ

Jones County parents sending kids back to school

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Central Georgia students continue to return to the classrooms. Now, Jones County students are taking their turn. 13WMAZ visited Dames Ferry Elementary School in Gray. Dames is certified for STEM courses by the Georgia Department of Education. Parents pulled into the campus driveway to drop...
JONES COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Walmart donates bikes, journals for Bibb County students

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Walmart wants to make sure students have the resources they need as they return to the classroom. At the Harrison Road location, Walmart donated five bicycles to Unity-N-Community for its Macon Violence Prevention (MVP) program. The bikes will go to children at a future Rhyme Against Crime event. This event is part of the organization’s outreach effort and part of the MVP program.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Bibb Schools plan for a new safety program

MACON, Ga. — Bibb Schools hopes to install a new safety program by September. Navigate 360 has been added by several other districts across the country to increase security against potential threats. The platform unites all the safety protocols the district already has into one place in order to...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary School#Kids Return#Bee Hives#Dames Ferry#Stem
13WMAZ

Some rural counties lack necessary mental health resources

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. — When Brianna Grier suffered a mental health crisis, her family called Hancock County deputies hoping for help. She ended up in a hospital after deputies say she fell from a patrol car, and died several days later. According to the Licensed Professional Counselors Association (LPCA)...
HANCOCK COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Macon-Bibb County Celebrates Black Business Month

MACON, Ga. — August is National Black Business Month, an event that traces back to 2004 with engineering entrepreneur Frederick E. Jordan. Macon-Bibb County will be celebrating the holiday for the 2nd year after Mayor Lester Miller proclaimed the county would observe it in 2021. The Office of Small...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Science
41nbc.com

Macon hospitals celebrate one year under Piedmont

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Piedmont Macon and Piedmont Macon North are celebrating one year under the Piedmont banner. Both Macon hospitals became part of Piedmont on August 1, 2021, as a result of an agreement with HCA Healthcare. “As a Georgia-based provider, Piedmont has an excellent reputation in the...
MACON, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

DNR removes alligator from Dollar Tree parking lot

AUGUSTA, Ga. — People who went to an Augusta-area Dollar Tree store got more than they bargained for when an alligator showed up. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources posted a picture of the alligator on its Facebook page, saying the alligator “was measured, tagged and released in the Savannah River.”
AUGUSTA, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

Macon, GA
29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Macon local news

 https://www.13wmaz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy