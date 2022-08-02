Read on www.13wmaz.com
Vineville Academy of the Arts encourages its students as they return to school
MACON, Ga. — Vineville Academy of the Arts welcomed its students back to school and is ready for a year of improvement. Principal Kristy Graham said some of her goals for the new year include improving reading comprehension and math skills. As the elementary school enters the new year,...
Houston County Schools names ‘Teacher of the Year’
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Houston County School District names its 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year. Bridgett Hunt received the honor during the district’s opening session event. Hunt teaches seventh grade social studies at Thomson Middle School. Hunt says she believes that when teachers nurture a sense of hope, they optimize the potential for student success.
Crawford County kids head back to school with a new building
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — Some school students are getting ready to step into a brand new building in Crawford County. "It took about 3 years for it to full come into fruition. The high school opened up in January and we are opening up the middle school this August," said Crawford County Interim School Superintendent Christopher Ridley.
Dublin school system taking new initiatives for school year
DUBLIN, Ga. — The city of Dublin's school system is working to increase student attendance and engagement with a few new initiatives. Superintendent Fred Williams says the plan will include more than 1 way to increase student learning beyond their current grade level, and preparing them for new jobs at an early start.
Jones County parents sending kids back to school
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Central Georgia students continue to return to the classrooms. Now, Jones County students are taking their turn. 13WMAZ visited Dames Ferry Elementary School in Gray. Dames is certified for STEM courses by the Georgia Department of Education. Parents pulled into the campus driveway to drop...
Walmart donates bikes, journals for Bibb County students
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Walmart wants to make sure students have the resources they need as they return to the classroom. At the Harrison Road location, Walmart donated five bicycles to Unity-N-Community for its Macon Violence Prevention (MVP) program. The bikes will go to children at a future Rhyme Against Crime event. This event is part of the organization’s outreach effort and part of the MVP program.
Bibb Schools plan for a new safety program
MACON, Ga. — Bibb Schools hopes to install a new safety program by September. Navigate 360 has been added by several other districts across the country to increase security against potential threats. The platform unites all the safety protocols the district already has into one place in order to...
'It could happen': Dublin City Schools faculty learn what to do in active shooting drill
DUBLIN, Ga. (WGXA)-- This year, the word school is synonymous with safety. "We have to be prepared--It can happen way out in the west coast but you have to prepare here," Superintendent Dr. Fred Williams said. With the lessons learned from the Uvalde school shooting, Superintendent, Dr. Fred Williams is...
'We just don't want students distracted during learning' Bibb Schools updates student phone policy
MACON, Ga. — Bibb County students will pack their backpacks for their first day of school on Wednesday, and when they do, they'll need to be more mindful about their cell phones. The new school year brings a new cell phone policy. The district wants students to turn their phones off and put their phones away.
Some rural counties lack necessary mental health resources
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. — When Brianna Grier suffered a mental health crisis, her family called Hancock County deputies hoping for help. She ended up in a hospital after deputies say she fell from a patrol car, and died several days later. According to the Licensed Professional Counselors Association (LPCA)...
'Blessing box' still answering prayers of Warner Robins community
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins "blessing box" is proving giving back can be easy. With a few supplies, $200 dollars, and a strong community backing to keep things stocked, a group of women created what they call a "blessing box". "I think it’s a wonderful idea. I...
Macon-Bibb County Celebrates Black Business Month
MACON, Ga. — August is National Black Business Month, an event that traces back to 2004 with engineering entrepreneur Frederick E. Jordan. Macon-Bibb County will be celebrating the holiday for the 2nd year after Mayor Lester Miller proclaimed the county would observe it in 2021. The Office of Small...
'Paying it forward': Milly Chili cookoff in Milledgeville for rare syndrome
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — This week, there's something different for Milledgeville's First Friday. They're having a chili cooking competition called ‘Milly Chili’. 13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha tells us more about the man running it, and the crisis that inspired him to create the event in this story that comes straight from the heart.
Warner Robins to host Bay Gall Creek public information forum Thursday
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins is going to host a public information session on Thursday about fixing Bay Gall Creek. Right now, the majority of the creek looks and feels like sand. But, depending on the weather and time of day, it can hold several inches of water.
Macon hospitals celebrate one year under Piedmont
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Piedmont Macon and Piedmont Macon North are celebrating one year under the Piedmont banner. Both Macon hospitals became part of Piedmont on August 1, 2021, as a result of an agreement with HCA Healthcare. “As a Georgia-based provider, Piedmont has an excellent reputation in the...
DNR removes alligator from Dollar Tree parking lot
AUGUSTA, Ga. — People who went to an Augusta-area Dollar Tree store got more than they bargained for when an alligator showed up. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources posted a picture of the alligator on its Facebook page, saying the alligator “was measured, tagged and released in the Savannah River.”
'I try to believe in all my students': Monroe County educator named District Teacher of the Year
FORSYTH, Ga. — Amanda Holloway is a fourth grade English teacher at Katherine B. Sutton Elementary. Thursday night, she was named Monroe County's District Teacher of the Year, winning a free Chevy Tahoe for a year, gas card, and travel gift card, but she says the most rewarding gift is the relationships she's made.
'It's pretty busy': City of Perry installs cameras to clock school zone speeders
PERRY, Ga. — Around several of Perry's schools, cameras will now snap your photo if you're driving more than 10mph over the speed limit. "It's pretty busy. It’s almost like a stop light should be in this area. I know that sounds kind of weird but with the speeding that goes on in this area, it’s not weird," Izille McDonald explains.
Peach County Board of Education headquarters now at old high school
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — As the Peach County School District gets ready for the new school year, they're making some changes. Last year, Peach County High School moved from 900 Campus Drive to 3665 Peach Parkway. Superintendent Dr. Lionel Brown says after finishing the high school, they needed a...
'It's the opportunity of a lifetime': Two new principals are ready to lead in Wilkinson County
WILKINSON COUNTY, Ga. — Wilkinson County Primary and Elementary schools are starting school fresh under new leadership. The former primary and elementary school principals retired last year. Now they're welcoming two new principals who, as it turns out, go way back. They were both in the band together back...
