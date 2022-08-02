MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Walmart wants to make sure students have the resources they need as they return to the classroom. At the Harrison Road location, Walmart donated five bicycles to Unity-N-Community for its Macon Violence Prevention (MVP) program. The bikes will go to children at a future Rhyme Against Crime event. This event is part of the organization’s outreach effort and part of the MVP program.

BIBB COUNTY, GA ・ 18 HOURS AGO