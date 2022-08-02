Despite Playing Batman and Vulture, Michael Keaton Hasn't Seen Any MCU or DCEU Movie

Read on in.ign.com
Batgirl Canceled: Every DC Movie and Series Affected by the Warner Bros. Discovery Merger
Recent months haven't been particularly kind to DC fans. The shocking news that Warner Bros. Discovery is shelving the nearly completed Batgirl movie is just the latest in a series of cancellations and major changes involving high-profile DC projects. Nor is it likely to be the last. As shown by the sudden disappearance of several films from the HBO Max library, WBD is aggressively cleaning house as part of its efforts to cut costs following a very expensive merger.
Batgirl Director Shares an Image of Leslie Grace and Michael Keaton in Costume
Batgirl director Adil El Arbi has shared an image of Leslie Grace's Batgirl standing face to face with Michael Keaton's Batman. The photo, shared on Adil El Arbi's Instagram story, shows Grace and Keaton in their full costumes, standing in the gloomy streets of Gotham, accompanied by their director. The...
What Marvel’s Thunderbolts Can Learn From Suicide Squad
The big reveal that the Thunderbolts are actually evil at the end of the 1997 comic Thunderbolts #1 is held as one of the best Marvel twists of all time. And now Phase 5 of the MCU will be rounded off by this rag-tag ensemble of villains in director Jake Schreier’s Thunderbolts movie.
WB Discovery CEO Defends Batgirl Cancellation: 'We're Not Going To Release Any Film Before It's Ready'
Batgirl's stunning cancellation sent shockwaves through the film world, but Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav is making no apologies for the decision. "We're not going to release any film before it's ready. We're not going to release a film to make a quarter, we're not going to release a film — the focus is going to be, how do we make each of these films, in general, as good as possible. But DC is something that we think we could make better, and we're focused on it now," Zaslav said during today's quarterly earning call.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Pat Rosson, ‘The Andy Griffith Show’ and ‘The Twilight Zone’ Child Actor, Dead at 69
Classic TV star and kid actor from The Andy Griffith Show Pat Rosson passed away several months ago according to a new statement from the actor’s daughter, Maria Delilah Rosson. The veteran actor died at 69 years old on April 28th, 2022. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Rosson died...
The 10 Best Jack Black Movies of All Time
After years as a working actor, comedian, and musician (as one half of righteous comedy-metal duo Tenacious D), Jack Black broke out huge at the top of this century, landing roles in big time blockbusters, breathtaking animation, and even his own starring vehicles. With a wicked wit, dulcet tones, and...
Batman (Bruce Wayne)
This page contains information on the character Batman (Bruce Wayne) and their biography in Gotham Knights. This includes their backstory in this particular setting of Gotham, what happened to them leading up to the events of the game, and how they impact the story. Voice Actor - Michael Antonakos. Batman's...
Kevin Feige, Edgar Wright, and James Gunn Have Reached Out to the Batgirl Directors
Batgirl directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah have been inundated with support from fellow filmmakers, including Kevin Feige, Edgar Wright, and James Gunn. After Batgirl was unceremoniously canceled just a few days ago, El Arbi was contacted by Marvel CEO Kevin Feige who offered his support. “My friends, I...
Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind Voice Cast and Plot Details Revealed
IGN can exclusively reveal the voice cast of and an exclusive new photo from Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind, the forthcoming animated sequel to 2020’s Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge and 2021’s Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms. Inspired by the blockbuster video game franchise from Midway...
Nightwing (Dick Grayson)
The original sidekick to use the name "Robin", Dick Grayson was Batman's first protege, and is a master in acrobatics thanks to his upbringing in the circus before his parents were gunned down - echoing Bruce Wayne's own tragedy. After saving Gotham together with Batman for years, he eventually left to become a hero in his own right under the name Nightwing. Leaving Gotham for the distant crime-ridden city of Bludhaven, Nightwing remained in close communication with Batman to help when needed, and now Gotham will need the original boy wonder more than ever.
How to Watch Bullet Train: Showtimes and Streaming Release Status
From the director of Deadpool 2, Bullet Train is one of this summer's must-see action movies, thanks to a star-studded cast and a bonkers premise that pits a trainful of assassins against each other on a nonstop ride through Japan. As IGN's Bullet Train review states, "It's bloodier than expected, lands its punches at the right moments, and pleases with painful combos worth crowd-pleasing smiles."
Warner Bros. Discovery Is Making All the Wrong Moves With HBO Max and DC | Opinion
The ramifications of the Warner Bros. Discovery merger are beginning to ripple across the entertainment industry. The live-action Batgirl movie has been canceled, with other DC projects rumored to follow. And now the new company is unveiling plans to fuse HBO Max and Discovery+ into one streaming service. A lot is changing in Hollywood, and little of it seems to be for the better.
Gotham Knights: Revealing 28 Superhero Suits (and How They Were Made) - IGN First
Gotham Knights will include a lot of superhero suits for your characters to wear – and we have the designs for 28 of them to show you. From suits inspired by classic cartoons, to a set designed by a bona fide comic book legend, developer Warner Bros. Games Montréal has drawn from DC’s rich history, but created some truly new ideas for how Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing and Red Hood could look in their take on the Batman universe.
Netflix Must Pay $42 Million In Writer's Residuals
Streaming giant Netflix has lost a case against the Writers Guild of America, and must pay $42 million in unpaid residuals. A recent arbitration with the WGA over Bird Box starring Sandra Bullock has resulted in the organization securing $42 million in unpaid writer residuals. “Netflix argued the WGA should...
How to Watch Prey: Predator Prequel Streaming Release Date
If you're a fan of the Predator movies, then our Prey review would suggest it's a film you absolutely don't want to miss. With great characters and action, Prey takes the Predator franchise back to 1719 and knocks it out of the park with a fresh take on the series.
DC Films President Was Reportedly on the Brink of Quitting Over Batgirl Cancellation
DC Films president Walter Hamada was reportedly on the brink of quitting his job over the high-profile cancellation of Batgirl – but has agreed to stay with the studio until at least the October 21 release of Black Adam. According to Hollywood Reporter sources, Hamada was only informed of...
‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’ Is the Best and Worst Horror Movie
This is a preview of our pop culture newsletter The Daily Beast’s Obsessed, written by senior entertainment reporter Kevin Fallon. To receive the full newsletter in your inbox each week, sign up for it here.This week:Bring back the diva mess.Fun at the movies again.The execs have, as usual, lost the plot.Excuse me, there are how many TV shows?Will this get you to watch The Bear?The Best and Worst Horror Scene of the Year (Same Scene)I’ve been lucky enough to see the new A24 horror film Bodies Bodies Bodies twice with raucous crowds, whose reactions to the film blew the roof...
Batgirl (Barbara Gordon)
This page contains information on the character Batgirl (Barbara Gordon) and their biography in Gotham Knights. This includes their backstory in this particular setting of Gotham, what happened to them leading up to the events of the game, and how they impact the story. Voice Actress - America Young. Batgirl's...
Kevin Feige Originally Planned to Kill Off Three Major Characters in Avengers: Endgame
Avengers: Endgame saw the deaths of some mainstay characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe in their epic fight with Thanos. Directors Joe and Anthony Russo have revealed that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige actually wanted three huge characters from the franchise to die, but the directing duo thought that it’d be too aggressive.
