Despite Playing Batman and Vulture, Michael Keaton Hasn't Seen Any MCU or DCEU Movie

Batgirl's stunning cancellation sent shockwaves through the film world, but Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav is making no apologies for the decision. "We're not going to release any film before it's ready. We're not going to release a film to make a quarter, we're not going to release a film — the focus is going to be, how do we make each of these films, in general, as good as possible. But DC is something that we think we could make better, and we're focused on it now," Zaslav said during today's quarterly earning call.

