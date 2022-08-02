The Utah Jazz are seemingly intent on letting go of star guard Donovan Mitchell via trade at the soonest time possible. According to Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune, the Jazz have reason to believe that Mitchell would leave the team once he becomes an unrestricted free agent. At the earliest that would be by the end of the 2025-26 NBA season when Donovan Mitchell has the option to pick up his player option in the 2025-26 NBA season that is worth $37.84 million.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO