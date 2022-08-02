Read on thesmokingcuban.com
The most haunted hotel in Dallas- have you stayed there?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
"Globalists go to hell, I have come to Texas," says Hungarian PMAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Texas Gov Abbott speaks to half empty room at CPAC todayAsh JurbergTexas State
Opinion: CPAC in Texas will influence whether Trump runs in 2024Ash JurbergDallas, TX
American Airlines Awards $300,000 in Scholarships to Children of EmployeesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Cowboys BREAKING: Dallas Signing Pro Bowler Anthony Barr
Here inside The Star, sources have long acknowledged to us interest in Barr, and thinking that Barr qualifies as a Micah helper, or even as "Micah Lite.''
The big reason Jazz are prepared to trade Donovan Michell for a haul right now
The Utah Jazz are seemingly intent on letting go of star guard Donovan Mitchell via trade at the soonest time possible. According to Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune, the Jazz have reason to believe that Mitchell would leave the team once he becomes an unrestricted free agent. At the earliest that would be by the end of the 2025-26 NBA season when Donovan Mitchell has the option to pick up his player option in the 2025-26 NBA season that is worth $37.84 million.
Yardbarker
Jae Crowder Posts A Cryptic Message About Leaving The Phoenix Suns This Offseason: "I Believe Its Time For A Change."
The Phoenix Suns seemed to have built a contending team over the last few seasons. After adding Chris Paul ahead of the 2020-21 season, the Suns were expected to push for a title run before Devin Booker got dissatisfied. They made the 2021 NBA Finals but fell short to the Milwaukee Bucks. The 2022 Playoffs were a disaster for them after a second-round exit at the hands of the underdog Dallas Mavericks.
Miami Heat Reportedly Interested In LaMarcus Aldridge
Report links the Heat with five-time All-NBA player
Did Jae Crowder Hint He Was Interested In Returning To Miami?
Crowder's tweet suggested he would welcome a reunion with the Heat
Quin Snyder Listing Salt Lake City Mansion for $12.75M
After resigning as head coach of the Utah Jazz after eight seasons, Quin Snyder is finalizing his move out of the state by selling his house. Snyder recently listed his Salt Lake City mansion on the market with a $12.75 million asking price. Coldwell Banker Realty’s Mike Lindsay will work...
NBA Power Rankings Based on Championship Odds (Donovan Mitchell, Kevin Durant Markets Remain Quiet)
We have officially reached the dog days of the NBA offseason. While fans wait for the Kevin Durant, Donovan Mitchell and ... Collin Sexton (?) dominoes to fall this offseason, our best basketball action has been watching various players tear it up in the Drew League this summer. Not much...
Yardbarker
NBA Analyst Kevin O'Connor Claims The Lakers Are Better Off Without Kyrie Irving: "I Might Rather Have Buddy Hield And Myles Turner"
The Los Angeles Lakers have been mentioned in many rumors this offseason after a tumultuous 2021/22 NBA season. The Purple and Gold struggled to find their best moment with Russell Westbrook on the roster, even failing to make it to the play-in tournament. They have been linked with Kyrie Irving...
Terrell Owens Has Message For Cowboys: NFL World Reacts
In 2022, Terrell Owens marked his return to football by playing for the semi-pro Fan Controlled Football League. After a spring with the FCF, he has a message for the Dallas Cowboys. Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Owens retweeted a fan's suggestion that he join the Cowboys as a veteran...
NFL・
Yardbarker
Donovan Mitchell Trade: Knicks 'Low-Balling' Jazz?
It is the trade that everyone has assumed will happen ... and in the end, the assumption probably still stands. So what is the holdup between the New York Knicks and the Utah Jazz regarding a deal to bring the three-time NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell back home?. "Low-balling.''. Jazz beat...
New Dallas Mavericks Star Sends Out A Tweet
On Thursday, Christian Wood sent out a tweet from his Twitter account. Wood is now on the Dallas Mavericks after being traded from the Houston Rockets.
Kevin Durant trade to Suns? Phoenix not 'interesting' enough result for Brooklyn Nets star
The Phoenix Suns have never won an NBA title. They went 64-18 in the regular season last season, the best record in the NBA. They are the preferred trade destination for Kevin Durant, who has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. ...
Mike McCarthy Not Happy With 1 Cowboys Position Group
2022 is a critical year for Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, which makes this year's training camp ultra-important. But one position isn't meeting his expectations so far. Speaking to the media this week, McCarthy was not happy with the state of the Cowboys' kicking competition. Rookie Jonathan Garibay and...
Yardbarker
Insider Dishes on 'Low-Balling' Offers Jazz Have Received for Donovan Mitchell
The Utah Jazz and New York Knicks are far from reaching an agreement regarding the trade of three-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell, according to Tony Jones of The Athletic. “The Knicks aren’t anywhere close to meeting Danny Ainge’s threshold,” said Jones on ESPN’s radio show The Drive.
Yardbarker
West Notes: Jazz, Donovan Mitchell, Warriors, Nuggets
There’s an “overwhelming feeling” around the NBA that Donovan Mitchell would leave the Jazz in free agency if he’s not traded before then, per Andy Larsen of the Salt Lake Tribune. Mitchell, of course, has strongly been linked to the Knicks, who apparently would like to...
Report: Heat Could be Interested in Suns F Jae Crowder
After Jae Crowder's mysterious tweet on Aug. 1, the Miami Heat have again shown interest.
This Heat-Jazz Trade Sends Bojan Bogdanovic To Miami
For NBA fans, few events are as exciting as trades. With that in mind, almost nothing can beat a good old-fashioned fire sale. Usually, they come along in the same manner. A team trades their superstar, committing themselves to a rebuild in the process. Once that happens, any useful veteran on their squad can be had for the right price.
Skip Bayless Reacts To Cowboys' Big Free Agent Signing
On Wednesday, the Dallas Cowboys signed veteran linebacker Anthony Barr to a one-year deal. Barr, a former first-round pick for the Minnesota Vikings, had 72 total tackles, five passes defended and three interceptions during the 2021 season. Fox Sports personality Skip Bayless, who happens to be a fan of the...
Popculture
Dallas Cowboys Sign Four-Time Pro Bowl Linebacker Ahead of 2022 Season
The Dallas Cowboys are looking to get a little stronger on defense before the 2022 NFL season kicks off. This week, the Cowboys announced they have agreed to sign linebacker Anthony Barr to a one-year contract. According to Todd Archer of ESPN, the deal is for $2 million but can Max out to $3 million. Barr joins a linebacker group that includes Micah Parsons and Leighton Vander Esch.
NFL・
FanSided
