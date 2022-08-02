‘Love Island’ Finale Draws 3.4 Million Viewers for ITV

Read on www.sfgate.com
Big Brother announcer addresses whether he will return for ITV2 reboot
Big Brother announcer Marcus Bentley has addressed whether he will return for the ITV2 reboot. While presenters have come and gone throughout the franchise over the past 22 years, Bentley's iconic voice has been a constant – reminding viewers of the day, or which housemate is talking to a chicken.
Big Brother 2023: ITV teases comeback of hit series
Big Brother is to make a comeback on ITV2 and streaming platform ITVX, ITV has announced.Teasing the hit series’ comeback with an advert shown in the break of the Love Island 2022 finale, ITV said that the show would be back in 2023 with a “contemporary new look.”“Big Brother will contain all the familiar format points that kept viewers engaged and entertained the first time round, but with a brand new look and some additional twists that speak to today’s audience,” ITV content director Paul Mortimer said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
EDEN CONFIDENTIAL: Monty Python star John Cleese, 82, worries that the lack of diversity in the England women's football team could lead to the BBC giving the Lionesses the boot
Poor old John Cleese. The increasingly sensitive soul is worried that the lack of diversity in the England women's football team could lead to the BBC giving the Lionesses the boot. The Monty Python star, 82, said: 'Is it right that they should all be blondes?'. 'The BBC now demands...
I’m a lottery expert – I won seven times in two years taking home $1m by picking numbers with an easy strategy
A LOTTERY winner who reportedly picked up more than $1million in a whopping seven wins over two years has shared his strategy for success. Richard Lustig, author of Learn How to Increase Your Chances of Winning the Lottery, believes that he has cracked the formula to beating - or at least competing with - the game of chance.
Everyone is saying the same thing about the #1 show on Netflix
Martin Gero, a co-showrunner of the new Netflix series Keep Breathing, had a simple message for viewers on Twitter. After marveling that the show is currently #1 on Netflix, a statement that he adorned with the “mind-blown” emoji, he then went on to express his gratitude. “So proud of the incredible team that made this serene thriller that is resonating with so many people. And thank you for all your DM’s and tweets about how much it’s meant to you all.” And then — the disparaging comments started rolling in.
TV tonight: see Elle Fanning’s Emmy-nominated turn as Catherine the Great
Season two of The Great sees the return of Fanning and Nicholas Hoult. Plus: the BBC brings back Sartre’s The Roads to Freedom. Here’s what to watch this evening
Everything Tyra Banks Has Said About Hosting ‘Dancing With the Stars’
Turning the ballroom into a runway! Tyra Banks had big shoes to fill after replacing Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews as the host of Dancing With the Stars in 2020 — and she took every trial and tribulation in stride. ABC shocked viewers when it announced in July 2020 that Bergeron and Andrews would no […]
Kate Winslet Set to Star in HBO Limited Series 'The Palace'
Following the immense success of her starring role in HBO’s Mare of Easttown and the 2011 miniseries Mildred Pierce, it’s no surprise as to why Kate Winslet would want to keep her relationship with the network going. And that’s exactly what’s happening as the actress heads into what will now be her fourth HBO project, The Palace. Today it was announced that the Academy Award-winning actress will star in the Will Tracy (Succession) created drama.
'Dancing with the Stars' season 31 set to premiere Sept. 19 on Disney+
Season 31 of "Dancing with the Stars" is coming soon to Disney+. The hit reality competition show will premiere on Sept. 19, Disney+ announced Wednesday. Earlier this year, it was announced that the show would be moving to Disney+ after airing on ABC for 30 seasons. The show will be the first live series to debut on the streaming service.
‘On Patrol: Live’ Premiere Ratings Revealed
New show On Patrol: Live premiered last Friday night on Reelz to overwhelming success. The show earned massive ratings despite a technical glitch at the beginning of the show. Host Dan Abrams tweeted, thanking all fans who tuned in for the premiere. “Thank you to @OfficialOPLive #OPNation! You guys made...
‘Extra’ Senior Executive Producer Lisa Gregorisch-Dempsey Stepping Down After 22 Years
Click here to read the full article. Extra, read all about it: Lisa Gregorisch-Dempsey is leaving Extra after 22 years. Gregorisch-Dempsey served as the syndicated show’s senior executive producer. She had been working remotely from Florida during the pandemic, but opted to leave the show at the end of the season in August rather than return to the Los Angeles office. Theresa Coffino and Jeremy Spiegel will continue as executive producers, and Gregorisch-Dempsey will help with the transition. “I’m proud to be the longest-running executive producer of any entertainment show in America, but it’s now time to move on,” Gregorisch-Dempsey said in a statement. During her two-decade run, Extra was nominated eight times for Outstanding Entertainment News Program at the Daytime Emmy Awards and won twice. The show is currently hosted by Billy Bush. The Daily Mail was first to report Dempsey’s departure. More from DeadlineCheslie Kryst Dies: Miss USA 2019 & 'Extra' Correspondent Was 30'Extra,' 3 Other Shows Renewed In Fox-Warner Deal Cutting Show-End Ad BreaksMario Lopez Misses 'Extra' Taping, Apologizes For Transgender Remarks
Amazon Studios Lands Reese Witherspoon, Will Ferrell Wedding Comedy Directed by Nick Stoller
Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell are headed to the altar in a new wedding comedy for Amazon Studios. Amazon has landed rights to the untitled movie, from writer-director Nick Stoller, in which Witherspoon and Ferrell will star and produce under their respective banners. Jessica Elbaum and Ferrell will produce for Gloria Sanchez, with Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter producing for Hello Sunshine and the company’s Ashley Strumwasser serving as executive producer. Stoller — whose highly anticipated gay rom-com “Bros,” which he directed and co-wrote with star Billy Eichner, is due out Sep. 30 — will also produce for his Stoller Global Solutions alongside Conor Welch.
Commonwealth Games 2022: diving golds, wrestling and athletics on day eight – live!
Rolling report: Join our team of writers for live updates on the action in Birmingham
Warner Bros announces The Flash release will see light of day despite Ezra Miller controversy
Warner Bros has finally commented on the status of The Flash following recent controversies surrounding Ezra Miller.Miller completed work on the project years ago, but has since found himself embroiled in controversies relating to his conduct.Until now, Warner Bros, the studio behind DC projects, had failed to comment on whether the alleged conduct would affect the $200m (£164m) film’s release plans. Discussion of these plans circulated once more this week after it was announced that the release of Batgirl, a film starring Leslie Grace as Barbara Gordon, was being cancelled entirely despite filming being complete.However, during the Warner Bros...
After 57 years, NBC's 'Days of Our Lives' moves to Peacock streaming service
The "sands through the hourglass" are moving to streaming. NBC's long-running soap opera “Days of Our Lives” will move to Peacock.
EXCLUSIVE: 'We were a helluva one-two punch!' Emmy-winning 'Extra' executive producer Lisa G is leaving the entertainment show after 22 years - as hosts Mario Lopez and Billy Bush gush over the 'trailblazer' who took a chance on them
If you've watched the hit television show Extra over the past 22 years, you've no doubt seen executive producer 'Lisa G' as she is fondly referred to by the show's host Billy Bush and celebrities like Bon Jovi and Roma Downey. When not running the entertainment show, Lisa G is...
‘Weakest Link’ Renewed For Supersized Season 3 At NBC
Click here to read the full article. Weakest Link will return to NBC. The network has renewed the series hosted by Jane Lynch, based on the British game show, for a bumper third season. The second season, which launched in March, consisted of 13 episodes and the third season will feature 20 episodes. 2022 TV Cancellations & Renewals For Broadcast, Cable & Streaming The series sees eight contestants enter the studio as total strangers and work together to bank the maximum amount of prize money available in each round. The contestants take turns to answer general knowledge questions to build chains of correct answers....
HBO Max & Discovery+ to Merge in Summer 2023
HBO Max and Discovery+ will officially merge in summer 2023. Warner Bros. Discovery announced the news during the company's quarterly investor call on Thursday afternoon. The combined service will bring HBO, CNN, DC Comics, Discovery Channel, Food Network, HGTV, Magnolia Network, OWN, TBS, and TNT together under one roof. Ominously...
Barlow & Bear's 'Bridgerton' Lawsuit Explained: Here's Why Netflix Sued Them
Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear are facing immense legal heat from Netflix, and "Bridgerton" show creators after their Kennedy Center performance of the "Unofficial Bridgerton Musical." Very recently, "Bridgerton" executive producer Shonda Rimes and book author Julia Quinn has finally spoken out on the Barlow & Bear lawsuit. Barlow &...
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Spot Major Mistakes in Streaming Episodes
Jeopardy! is currently in the midst of its late-summer hiatus. But this year, the series went all out to ensure that fans weren’t left empty-handed. In addition to the reruns handpicked by Executive Producer Michael Davies himself, the hit game show also introduced a weekly podcast, Inside Jeopardy!, and a brand new streaming channel.
