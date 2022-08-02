ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police believe teen’s shooting of sister was accidental

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A teen suffered non-life threatening injuries when she was shot by her teenage brother, police said. Grand Rapids police continue to investigate but believe that the shooting was accidental. The incident was reported around 11:15 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, in the 1200 block of Eastern...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WLNS

Lansing Police need help in assault, larceny case

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is looking for help identifying a suspect in an assault and larceny case and two people have warrants for arrest. CASE ONE The subject pictured below allegedly took part in a larceny and assault case from an auto company. The incident took place on August 1 on […]
LANSING, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

'The fight's not over. We're not done.' | Breonna Taylor's family in Grand Rapids reacts to federal charges in her death

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Four former and current Louisville police officers are facing federal charges in connection with the death of Breonna Taylor. U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday afternoon the federal charges include civil rights offenses, unlawful conspiracies, unconstitutional use of force and obstruction offenses. The officers...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
iheart.com

Dispatchers: Ottawa County crash involved car, semi

JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP (WOOD-AM) - A Wednesday morning crash southwest of Grandville reportedly involved a semi and a car, dispatchers told WOOD-TV. It happened in Jamestown Township on Quincy Street near Kenowa Avenue before 10 a.m. No information yet about injuries.
GRANDVILLE, MI
thecollegiatelive.com

Man exposes himself in GRCC Parking Ramp A

Grand Rapids Community College Campus Police sent out a public safety advisory on Aug. 2 alerting GRCC students and staff about a man who reportedly exposed himself in a campus parking ramp. Around 6 a.m. on Aug. 2, GRCC police received a report of a man exposing himself in the...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
97.9 WGRD

Officers Charged In Breonna Taylor’s Death

Four officers involved in the shooting death of Grand Rapids native Breonna Taylor have been arrested due to the botched 2020 raid that killed the first responder at the height of the Covid 19 pandemic. Three of the officers, Joshua Jaynes, Kelly Goodlett, and Kyle Meany, have been charged with...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
UPMATTERS

Driver charged in deadly ‘Make a Wish’ bike accident downstate

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The driver who killed two people and injured three others during a ‘Make a Wish’ bike ride Saturday has been charged. Mandy Marie Benn, 42, has been charged with two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death, a 15-year felony, one count of operating while intoxicated, a 93-day misdemeanor, and second offense notice operating while intoxicated, a one year misdemeanor.
IONIA COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Lansing police ID driver killed in crash Sunday morning

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department has released the name of the man who was killed in a crash early Sunday morning. Around 2:47 a.m. Lansing police officers were sent to a crash at the intersection of South Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and the entrance ramp for I-96 east. Police say a […]
LANSING, MI

