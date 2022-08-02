Read on woodradio.iheart.com
Police believe teen’s shooting of sister was accidental
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A teen suffered non-life threatening injuries when she was shot by her teenage brother, police said. Grand Rapids police continue to investigate but believe that the shooting was accidental. The incident was reported around 11:15 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, in the 1200 block of Eastern...
Driver denied hitting Make-A-Wish bicyclists and said crash scene ‘almost looks real,’ police say
IONIA COUNTY, MI – Immediately after the crash, the driver accused of running over five Make-A-Wish bicyclists, killing two and critically injuring three others, denied hitting anything. Mandy Marie Benn, 42, of Ionia, is accused of driving under the influence of drugs in the crash Saturday, July 30, that...
Woman who fatally struck 21-year-old's car in wrong way crash on US-131 over legal limit
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Willow Yon, 21, was killed in a wrong way crash on US-131 near Burton St. in Grand Rapids in March. Ashley Guadalupe Rodriguez-Hernandez was identified by police as the driver of the car that was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of US-131, striking Yon's vehicle.
Lansing Police need help in assault, larceny case
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is looking for help identifying a suspect in an assault and larceny case and two people have warrants for arrest. CASE ONE The subject pictured below allegedly took part in a larceny and assault case from an auto company. The incident took place on August 1 on […]
'The fight's not over. We're not done.' | Breonna Taylor's family in Grand Rapids reacts to federal charges in her death
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Four former and current Louisville police officers are facing federal charges in connection with the death of Breonna Taylor. U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday afternoon the federal charges include civil rights offenses, unlawful conspiracies, unconstitutional use of force and obstruction offenses. The officers...
GRPD: Teen injured in apparent accidental shooting
Authorities say a teen was injured in an accidental shooting in Grand Rapids.
Man charged with abusing, torturing teen brother heading to trial in Muskegon County
MUSKEGON, MI – A man police say abused and tortured his young brother is heading to trial. The younger brother, 15-year-old Timothy Ferguson, later died and the Fergusons’ mother is charged with murder. Paul B. Ferguson, 20, waived his preliminary examination and was bound over to Muskegon County...
Dispatchers: Ottawa County crash involved car, semi
JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP (WOOD-AM) - A Wednesday morning crash southwest of Grandville reportedly involved a semi and a car, dispatchers told WOOD-TV. It happened in Jamestown Township on Quincy Street near Kenowa Avenue before 10 a.m. No information yet about injuries.
Grand Rapids police, FBI ask public for help finding bank robbery suspect
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The FBI and Grand Rapids police are asking for the public’s help locating a suspect they believe robbed a Grand Rapids bank. The suspect is being accused of robbing the Lake Michigan Credit Union branch on Monday, Aug. 1. Police described the suspect as...
Man exposes himself in GRCC Parking Ramp A
Grand Rapids Community College Campus Police sent out a public safety advisory on Aug. 2 alerting GRCC students and staff about a man who reportedly exposed himself in a campus parking ramp. Around 6 a.m. on Aug. 2, GRCC police received a report of a man exposing himself in the...
Officers Charged In Breonna Taylor’s Death
Four officers involved in the shooting death of Grand Rapids native Breonna Taylor have been arrested due to the botched 2020 raid that killed the first responder at the height of the Covid 19 pandemic. Three of the officers, Joshua Jaynes, Kelly Goodlett, and Kyle Meany, have been charged with...
Driver charged in deadly ‘Make a Wish’ bike accident downstate
IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The driver who killed two people and injured three others during a ‘Make a Wish’ bike ride Saturday has been charged. Mandy Marie Benn, 42, has been charged with two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death, a 15-year felony, one count of operating while intoxicated, a 93-day misdemeanor, and second offense notice operating while intoxicated, a one year misdemeanor.
Michigan Man Crashes His Plane While Getting Certified To Fly, Dies
His instructor was in the plane with him.
PD: 2 men killed in plane crash near South Haven
Two men were killed in a plane crash near South Haven Tuesday morning that was not discovered for about 24 hours, police say.
Charges being sought after pit bulls attack girl in Lansing
The incident happened on Saturday on the 1400 block of Ada St. in Lansing.
Officials: 2 dead in airplane crash in West Michigan
The bodies of two men were found among the wreckage of a downed plane in South Haven Township Wednesday morning, The South Haven Police Department confirmed.
Lansing police ID driver killed in crash Sunday morning
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department has released the name of the man who was killed in a crash early Sunday morning. Around 2:47 a.m. Lansing police officers were sent to a crash at the intersection of South Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and the entrance ramp for I-96 east. Police say a […]
Driver injured after rear-ending school bus in Kent County
KENT COUNTY, MI – A driver suffered minor injuries Tuesday, Aug. 2, after rear-ending her vehicle into a school bus, police said. Police responded to a report south of 100th Street SE on Division Avenue about a vehicle that rear-ended a Byron Center Public Schools bus, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.
Woman in crash that killed 2 bicyclists did not grasp gravity of tragedy, prosecutor says
IONIA COUNTY, MI – A woman accused of causing a crash that killed two bicyclists and critically injured three others did not appear to grasp the seriousness of what had happened, a prosecutor said. Mandy Benn, 42, of Ionia, was arraigned Monday, Aug. 1, on two charges of operating...
Deputies: Semi truck stolen from Byron Township, may have left state
The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says the semi was stolen near the intersection of Gordon Industrial Drive and 76th Street on Saturday. The company the semi belonged to reported the theft after discovering it was gone, deputies say. We’re told the truck may have traveled outside the state.
