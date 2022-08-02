Liquor sale questions; campaign ad spending; more: Good Morning, Pennsylvania

Read on www.pennlive.com
Judge denies request to lift restrictions of Pennsylvania woman involved in January 6 riot
MECHANICSBURG (KDKA) - A judge has refused to lift restrictions for a Mechanicsburg woman accused of stealing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's laptop during the January 6 riots at the Capitol. 23-year-old Riley Williams had requested for some of the conditions of her release to be lifted, including home detention, wearing an ankle monitor, and limited usage of electronics. Her lawyer argued the requirements were "unduly burdensome." A judge said that Williams is not fully compliant with the terms of her release and is considered to be a flight risk. She is expected to go to trial next year.
According to a poll conducted earlier this month, John Fetterman currently holds a 9 percent lead over Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania's Senate race.
In the race for the Senate seat in Pennsylvania to be vacated by retiring Senator Pat Toomey, Democrat John Fetterman is holding a solid lead according to a Fox News poll. Fetterman was the longtime mayor of the town of Braddock after a stint there serving with AmeriCorps. What is Fetterman’s educational background?
July 18 (UPI) -- A server at a Pennsylvania restaurant was surprised with a $3,000 tip on a $13 bill from an out-of-town customer. Mariana Lambert said she recently waited on a customer at Alfredo's Pizza Cafe in Scranton and received the $3,000 tip alongside the $13 payment for a stromboli.
Only five governors less popular than Pennsylvania Democrat Tom Wolf
(The Center Square) – Gov. Tom Wolf is term-limited and not running for reelection, and it may be for the best. Only five governors in the country are less popular.
Republicans complain that Trump-backed Dr. Oz is blowing the Senate race against online prankster John Fetterman by being 'mentally and physically on vacation'
The Oz-Fetterman duel for Pennsylvania's open Senate seat "might be an even fight" if Oz weren't so checked out about the race, Republicans say.
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the PlanetWare website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting or you're looking for some decent places in Pennsylvania to move to, you might want to put these charming small towns on your list.
There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Pennsylvania is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the state.
moneytalksnews.com
If you long for another round of stimulus checks from the federal government, your wish is unlikely to come true. But several states are stepping in to fill that gap. Whereas the federal government sent out money in 2020 and 2021 to help people cope with the impact of COVID-19, several states now are issuing checks for a variety of reasons, ranging from the pandemic to simply helping citizens keep pace with runaway inflation.
Wolf proposes $2,000 checks to ease inflation pain, but some Republicans object
HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - Gov. Tom Wolf says he's not giving up, calling on state lawmakers once again to enact his plan to send many Pennsylvanians a $2,000 check.As KDKA political editor Jon Delano explains, it's a plan that some Republicans call a political stunt and inflationary.Last February, Wolf said all households with a combined income of $80,000 or less should get a one-time check of up to $2,000. The Republican-controlled legislature ignored that request, so the governor is trying again."We tried this once before, and we're trying it once again because this is what Pennsylvanians really need and what...
U.S. News and World Report has released their 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast for 2022-2023 this summer and their findings are based on data from 150 of the most populous regions in the country. They look at value for money, the surrounding job markets, and quality of life to determine which towns and cities are the best places to live.
Legislators Take New Steps For $2,000 Direct Payments to Pennsylvanians
Commonwealth Legislators, stakeholders, and community members met with the Governor to discuss the reintroduction of the PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians on Tuesday.
Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman says he sometimes misses or slurs his words but insists he's ready to take on Dr Oz. in first interview since stroke
Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman said during his first interview since suffering a stroke that he may 'miss or word' or 'slur two together' but he's otherwise 'feeling really good' and ready to take on GOP nominee, Dr. Mehmet Oz. Fetterman said he's feeling 'one-hundred percent,' in an interview...
COVID-19 at its worst killed 1 in 5 it hospitalized in Pa., state says
During Pennsylvania’s first big COVID-19 wave, nearly 20% of hospital patients who had it died. That figure, from April of 2020, represents the peak in-hospital mortality rate for COVID-19 in Pennsylvania through the end of 2021. The hospital mortality rate varied going forward, dropping to around 8% in July...
With COVID-19 surging again, is Pa. headed for another deadly fall wave?
The United States recorded about 120,000 COVID-19 infections per day in July — an unheard of number for a respiratory illness during summer. And with most people now using home tests that don’t get reported, the true number is surely higher. But there’s good news: COVID-19 hospitalizations and...
