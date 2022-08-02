These renters are buying new co-ops for $2,500. How is that possible?

Read on therealdeal.com
Why Renters Should Be Paying Attention to U.S. Housing Market
Soaring mortgage rates, housing shortages and high prices have led to an unfavorable market for Americans looking to purchase a new home. But even renters who aren't currently in the market to buy may feel the impact of problems with home-buying affordability, because they could see spikes in their rent prices.
The State Where It Is Hardest for Women to Buy Homes
The U.S. housing boom of the last two years is close to unprecedented. Home prices have soared since the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. The rate at which home prices have risen in the last year is clear based on data from the carefully followed S&P Case-Shiller index. In recent months, nationwide, home prices […]
Should real estate agents get more money for selling an expensive home?
At the same commission rate, real estate agents who sell an $800,000 house receive eight times the compensation of those who sell a $100,000 home. But does it take eight times the effort to sell the more expensive property?
12 Real Estate Deal Breakers You Shouldn’t Overlook, Even in a Hot Housing Market
Although home prices have been cooling, demand for homes is still outpacing supply, so it's still a tough time to be a buyer. If you've been in the market for a while and keep having your offers...
The Average Rent for a Manhattan Apartment Just Hit a New Record High: Report
Click here to read the full article. Manhattanites are officially dishing out more money than ever for their monthly rent. Last month, the average monthly payout for an apartment on the island rose to $5,058, according to a new report by Miller Samuel Inc. and Douglas Elliman Real Estate. This staggering amount is a first for the Big Apple and a 29 percent increase year over year. The median rent price also went up 25 percent in June, amounting to $4,050 a month. Unfortunately, dealing with sky-high rents is a problem that brokers say city dwellers can expect to continue. “There...
Fears renters with bills included could miss out on £400 energy payment
Households are set to get £400 knocked off their energy bills this winter - but fears have been raised hundreds of thousands of renters could miss out on this payment. The government will hand out discounts to support Britons in the cost-of-living crisis as energy costs soar. Charities have raised concerns this help may not reach renters with bills included after it was revealed how the scheme would work.Ministers said it expected these landlords to pass on the discount to their tenants - but they were not legally required to do this. Polly Neate, the chief executive of Shelter,...
Avoid These Apartment Red Flags for First-Time Renters
For many people, moving into their first apartment is a rite of passage into adulthood. Whether you're renting on your own, with roommates or a significant other, finding a space to call your own is...
5 Creative Ways to Afford a Down Payment as Home Prices Soar
Down payments are directly tied to home prices. So when prices rise to the levels we’ve seen in recent years, down payments surge too. The typical down payment — 7% of a home’s purchase price — now sits at $27,400, according to the Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies. That's a hefty chunk of change for all but the wealthiest Americans. For the average renter — who has just $1,500 in savings, according to Harvard — it can be an insurmountable sum.
The map that reveals the American dream is over? Salary needed to buy the median US home is now $76K - and the typical family cannot afford a house in 35 of country's 50 biggest cities
A family making the median national income can no longer afford the typical house in 35 of the country's 50 biggest cities, according to a new study. Based on home price data from the first quarter of the year, the salary needed to afford the median US home stood at almost $76,000 - roughly $8,500 more than the typical household actually makes, according to an analysis from Visual Capitalism.
Why You Shouldn’t Breeze Past Homes That Are “Pending,” According to a Real Estate Agent
You’ve probably seen the “sale pending” sign in the front yard of a home on the market. But does this mean the home is no longer up for grabs?. Not exactly. Pending means that the seller has accepted an offer, but there are several things that can go wrong until the transaction is final. Although a pending sale falling through is somewhat rare, it doesn’t mean prospective buyers should skip past these homes.
CNBC
Mortgages can help you finance your first (or next) home purchase — here are 5 of the best mortgage lenders of 2022
The home-buying process is notoriously stressful and often times confusing, especially if you're taking on a mortgage to finance most of your purchase. There's a lot to learn when it comes to the mortgage application process, so Select rounded up a list of five of the best mortgage lenders to help you streamline the process and find a lender that best suits your needs.
How To Stop Your Mortgage Escrow Account
With the current unpredictability in the housing market, many are looking to refinance their homes. Here is how to stop your mortgage escrow account.
Worried About a Recession? This Real Estate Company Is Not.
Luxury tenants are in a good place financially.
Tech, Co-investment Lowering Homeownership Barriers in Dismal Housing Market
Since the housing crisis in the late 2000s, real estate has continued to evolve rapidly which has only been accelerated by the impacts of the global pandemic. Co-investing treats property investment more like how a company can issue shares to multiple investors, mitigating the need for saddling home buyers with high debt and allowing investors to participate with smaller amounts of capital – opening up the asset class to many who have been prevented from participating. Divisible Inc is a platform that lets investors pool together and access their assets.
Eater
Discount Grocery Chain Lidl Is Opening Its First Brooklyn Outpost
Lidl has been on an expansion tear this past year, announcing plans to expand on its two dozen New York grocery stores with new locations in Manhattan and Queens. This week, Brooklyn gets its turn. The popular German grocery store, known for its discounted prices and generous employee benefits, announced plans to open a 25,000-square-foot supermarket in a Park Slope property formerly occupied by Key Foods, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reports. The store at 120 Fifth Avenue, at Baltic Street, is expected to open in 2024 in tandem with a residential development planned for the same address.
Essence
These Are The Best Apps To Help Deal With High Housing Costs
As home prices continue to climb, rental prices are ballooning as well. These apps will help you organize your coins to help offset the costs. One-time New York gubernatorial candidate Jimmy McMillan publicly commented on the state of the economy in the state, saying the rent is still “too damn high.”
Cheapest places to rent revealed: SpareRoom data reveals average monthly room rents are at record high in 40 UK towns and cities... but tenants can still find bargains for as little as £616-a-month in London
Rent costs have shot up to record levels across the UK as 40 UK towns and cities see their highest-ever rent prices amid the cost of living crisis. Some bargains are still available in the capital with rent for as little as £616 a month. However, the priciest areas...
U.K.・
Next Avenue
Buying a House in My 60s
Think you can’t buy a house if you are an older adult, or a sole proprietor? It might be possible. I wanted to buy a house of my own. After several years filled with changes in location, finances, relationships, and goals, I was ready to settle down, stop renting, and buy a place. I just wanted to buy something simple, in reasonable shape, but at a price I could comfortably manage. That meant that I needed to obtain a mortgage.
