Tigers acquire LHP Kris Anglin from Atlanta in exchange for OF Robbie Grossman

DETROIT – The Tigers have acquired lefthanded pitcher Kris Anglin from the Atlanta Braves in exchange for outfielder Robbie Grossman.

Anglin, 20, has appeared in 17 games between Single A Augusta and the Florida Complex League Braves this season, posting a 4-6 record and 4.64 ERA (52.1IP/27ER) on 49 hits and 26 walks, while striking out 56. Last season was his first taste of professional baseball, appearing in five games for the FCL Braves over which he allowed three runs in 11.1 innings. Anglin, who stands at 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds, was drafted by Atlanta in the 16 th round of the 2021 MLB Daft out of Howard Junior College (TX), and is a native of Bakersfield, CA.

Grossman, 32, has played in 83 games for the Tigers this season, hitting .205/.313/.282 with 13 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 23 RBI.