ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Tigers acquire LHP Kris Anglin from Atlanta in exchange for OF Robbie Grossman

97.1 The Ticket
97.1 The Ticket
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JxjJ6_0h1aSJoD00

DETROIT – The Tigers have acquired lefthanded pitcher Kris Anglin from the Atlanta Braves in exchange for outfielder Robbie Grossman.

Anglin, 20, has appeared in 17 games between Single A Augusta and the Florida Complex League Braves this season, posting a 4-6 record and 4.64 ERA (52.1IP/27ER) on 49 hits and 26 walks, while striking out 56. Last season was his first taste of professional baseball, appearing in five games for the FCL Braves over which he allowed three runs in 11.1 innings. Anglin, who stands at 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds, was drafted by Atlanta in the 16 th round of the 2021 MLB Daft out of Howard Junior College (TX), and is a native of Bakersfield, CA.

Grossman, 32, has played in 83 games for the Tigers this season, hitting .205/.313/.282 with 13 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 23 RBI.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Braves get a discouraging injury update on Ozzie Albies

Originally, the timeline looked like it could be as early as the middle of July. Now, it seems like Albies could be out a bit longer. The Braves added Ehire Adrianza, a player from the 2021 World Series run, to the roster to platoon with Orlando Arcia at second base. Hopefully, Albies can be back for the 2022 postseason push — the Braves will need him.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Detroit, MI
City
Augusta, MI
City
Atlanta, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Juan Soto has fitting first at-bat with Padres

Juan Soto did what he does best during his first at-bat since being traded to the San Diego Padres. Hours before Tuesday’s MLB non-waiver trade deadline, the Washington Nationals dealt Soto and first baseman Josh Bell to the Padres for a bevy of prospects that included shortstop C.J. Abrams, outfielder James Wood, outfielder Robert Hassell and pitchers MacKenzie Gore and Jarlin Susana.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robbie Grossman
The Spun

Falcons Reportedly Attempting To Trade Former Pro Bowler

It was announced in May that Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones would be out for a considerable amount of time due to offseason shoulder surgery. Whenever Jones returns to the field, it may not be in a Falcons uniform. According to Jeff Schultz of The Athletic, the Falcons have been...
ATLANTA, GA
BlueDevilCountry

Prized Blue Devil commit announces transfer

All day on Monday, Duke basketball pledge Mackenzie Mgbako advertised an announcement countdown on his Instagram page. The uncertainty about the subject of the supreme 2023 forward's news to come caused some Blue Devil fans to flip between worry and excitement modes, wondering if he may decommit or ...
DURHAM, NC
The Spun

Lions Released Running Back On Wednesday Afternoon

Earlier this week, the Detroit Lions added veteran running back Justin Jackson to the team. Head coach Dan Campbell said the addition of Jackson was related to the injury of fellow running back Greg Bell. Campbell went on to say that Bell would miss some time with an injury. Unfortunately...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lhp#Tigers#Lhp Kris Anglin#The Atlanta Braves#Howard Junior College#Rbi
FOX Sports

Mets try to keep home win streak going, host the Braves

Atlanta Braves (63-42, second in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (66-38, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Kyle Wright (13-4, 2.93 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 120 strikeouts); Mets: Carlos Carrasco (11-4, 3.79 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 108 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -120, Braves +101; over/under is 8...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Kwame Evans, No. 7 Overall Recruit, Announces His Commitment

One of the top college basketball recruits is off the board. On Tuesday, five-star forward Kwame Evans Jr. announced his commitment to Oregon. Evans is listed as the No. 7 overall recruit and No. 2 power forward in the 2023 class, per 247Sports' Composite Rankings. Kentucky and UCF were considered...
EUGENE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
TMZ.com

Royals' Amir Garrett Apologizes For Throwing Drink On Fan During Game

4:20 PM PT -- Seems Amir Garrett had a change of heart ... the Royals relief pitcher has now fired off an apology after throwing a drink on a fan last night in Chicago. "I owe the fan from last night's incident an apology. I realize my actions were uncalled for and that as players we are held to a higher standard and the chirping from fans is a part of today's game. I hope he can forgive me."
KANSAS CITY, MO
97.1 The Ticket

97.1 The Ticket

Detroit, MI
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Detroit, including the Lions, Pistons and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/971theticket

Comments / 0

Community Policy