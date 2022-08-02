Read on www.westword.com
Westword
Six Places to Eat Oysters in Denver
Confession: I didn't eat an oyster until my late twenties, despite having grown up in Vermont, mere hours from the coast of Maine. I was, admittedly, an annoyingly picky eater as a kid. A decade ago, I found myself at the opening party for The Kitchen in Denver. I was...
Westword
NoCo Hemp Expo Going SoCo in 2023 — to Colorado Springs
The Northern Colorado Hemp Expo, known as the NoCo Hemp Expo since it started over eight years ago, won't be so northern anymore. Organizers of the annual trade show have announced that the ninth NoCo Hemp Expo will take place at the Broadmoor in Colorado Springs March 29-31, 2023, moving south from its last digs in the Denver area.
Westword
As Denver Cannabis Events Stagnate, Groovy Gravy Keeps the Fun Burning
Finding a good cannabis event in Denver takes work, but finding something groovy takes patience, too. As an organizer of exclusive cannabis parties, exhibitions, dinners and pop-ups, Groovy Gravy partners with talented chefs, artists and cannabis brands to lead guests through a journey of the best Denver has to offer. Founder Stephen Woolf teams up with fan favorites like 710 Labs, Lazercat and Dialed In to create unique events mixing popular cannabis products and local food and drink. Members of the Wu-Tang Clan and the Pharcyde experienced Groovy Gravy last year, while nationally known chefs like Dave Hadley and Emily Oyer have handled the cooking, and Death & Co has served up cannabis cocktails.
Westword
Short Stop: Pub Food and Skyline Views at City Park Tavern
Denver's dining scene is making a big comeback — and we're hungering to go out. With so many new ventures and old favorites to visit, the choices can be overwhelming. So we're serving up Short Stop, with recommendations for things that should definitely be on your culinary short list. This week, head to City Park Tavern for pub food and one of Denver’s finest skyline views.
Westword
Ten More Things to Do in Denver This Week
The first weekend of August is packed with entertainment options, ranging from high-flying aerialists to Meow Wolf's Vortex to the return of laser shows at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science. See our list of free things to do here, and our guide to August's First Friday here. Now...
denverite.com
Here’s where people have been going when they can’t afford Denver anymore (or just want out)
At his final State of the City address last month, Mayor Michael Hancock described to Denverites a city recovering from a pandemic recession, one moving towards a just future when residents are not displaced by an unaffordable market and can live without worrying about safety. That he touched on those...
Westword
Councilwoman Stacie Gilmore Has Some Sick Ink on Her Arms
In the run-up to Mayor Michael Hancock's final State of the City address on July 18, Councilwoman Stacie Gilmore, who would be introducing Hancock at the podium, asked her husband, Scott, whether she should wear a sleeveless outfit. "Is it going to be disrespectful?" she recalls asking her husband, who...
Denver Ranks as One of the Worst Cities For Rats
When you think of cities with rat problems, one of the first at the top of your mind is probably New York City. We've all heard about New York rats and how huge they are. We have all seen the video of the New York City rat carrying a slice of pizza down the stairs at a subway station.
9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Aug. 5-7
COLORADO, USA — Colorado is known for terrific festivals, concerts, sporting events and the arts, but this first weekend of August is all about fairs. There are more county fairs this weekend than any weekend of the year. Celebrate the season this weekend by enjoying a corn dog or funnel cake, under the Rocky Mountain summer sky. Check out the unique 4-H projects on which Coloradans have worked all year. Enjoy a cool night at a rodeo, concert or carnival in every corner of the state.
Threat that closed Colorado community colleges found to be a hoax
Colorado Community College Systems schools around the Front Range and the Auraria Campus closed as law enforcement investigated a threat Friday morning. Authorities determined it was a hoax.
Westword
Denver Clerk and Recorder Paul López Thinks Outside the Ballot Box
For decades, county clerks and other election officials around the country did their work in relative quiet. But all that changed with the November 2020 election, which has put these public officials in the spotlight. With the June 28 primary vote now certified by the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office...
Westword
Denver Sidewalks Ballot Measure Could Fix Problems 391 Years Early
Jill Locantore, executive director of Denver Streets Partnership, estimated last September that it would cost $1.1 billion to complete Denver's sidewalk network, "but the previous year's expenditure was around $2 to $3 million. At that level, it would take more than 400 years to finish. And who knows if the Earth is even going to exist in 400 years?"
Westword
TweedLeaf Dispensaries Shut Down Across Colorado Over Unpaid Taxes
TweedLeaf, a dispensary chain with seven stores across Colorado, has been temporarily shut down by the state Marijuana Enforcement Division over unpaid taxes, according to public notices posted on TweedLeaf storefronts. The MED declined to comment further, citing an open investigation, but confirmed that on August 2, the MED and...
cpr.org
Family owned liquor stores face uncertain future as voters could decide key changes at the ballot
For almost six decades Joy Wine and Spirits in Denver has been serving the local community from the corner of 6th Avenue and Marion Street. The business has always been family run; first by Tony Joy and his wife Emily. They managed the business while raising six children before passing it onto their youngest child, Carolyn.
Westword
Denver Rare Beer Tasting Returns to Raise Funds for Pints for Prostates
The Denver Rare Beer Tasting returns for the thirteenth time on October 7. The popular event, which raises funds for Pints for Prostates, will take place from noon to 4 p.m. at the McNichols Civic Center Building at 144 West Colfax Avenue. Tickets, $200, are on sale now and include admission to the tasting, a tasting glass, food and a T-shirt.
Washington Examiner
Welcome to Denver — a ‘hellhole’ of drugs
DENVER — Friends and family arrived for a graduation in May at the University of Denver. We forgot to warn them. Once a cosmopolitan utopia of clean, safe, family-friendly neighborhoods and parks, Denver now looks and feels like a drug orgy. The stench of marijuana wafts through neighborhoods where a small percentage of family dwellings have transitioned into pot farms . Walking through much of Denver and other Colorado cities, one becomes accustomed to stepping over and around growing numbers of full-time drug users living on sidewalks, parks, medians, and lawns.
Rent is over $2,000 per month in these 42 Denver metro neighborhoods
The average price for an 841-square-foot apartment is now at $1,994, which is up for $1,879 last quarter.
Grumpy Colorado Elk Wont Stop Harassing Man
You see it all the time and hear about it often; I especially know because I write about these things often, too often if you ask me. Run-ins between wildlife and humans, and it's gotten to the point where I'm starting to wonder why so many people seem to have death wishes upon themselves, and I also often wonder why the IQ of the average human is so low these days.
Westword
Air Conditioner Broken in Your Apartment? Don't Sweat It: Call 311
In the past, if tenants whose air-conditioning units weren't working called 311, the Denver services clearinghouse, they would be told that 311 didn't handle such complaints about landlords. But now, 311 will create a case that will be sent to the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment for resolution, according to 311 director Laura Dunwoody.
