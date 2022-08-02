School meals no longer automatically free or reduced price. Here's how to apply for them

Odds are a lot of parents of public school children across Escambia and Santa Rosa counties have gotten used to not having to pay for their kids' school lunches over the past two years.

It's important for them to know that may change come the fall.

The national waiver instituted by the federal government that has provided all public school students with free meals for the past two years has expired.

Hey parents! Check this out:Find out when your child's school in Pensacola area has its open house

Looking for teachers:Desperate for more teachers Escambia County schools suspends new-hire, tobacco-free policy

History in the making:First female Blue Angel jet pilot is more than a celebration. It's history long overdue.

Local parents who believe their children may be eligible for free or reduced priced meals at school cafeterias will once again have to fill out applications at myschoolapps.com. Eligibility is based on income and household size, with a family of four needing an annual income of $36,075 or less to qualify for free meals and $51,338 or less to qualify for reduced price meals.

"So, March of 2020, they issued this waiver that allowed us to serve free meals to all students regardless of eligibility. Then the waiver was extended for the 2021-22 school year, and they expired on June 30," explained Jaleena Davis, food service director for the Escambia County School District.

In Santa Rosa County, it does not matter what school a child attends. Parents of Santa Rosa County public school students must submit an application before their child can receive a free or reduced lunch.

In Escambia County, it depends on the school. Many public schools in Escambia County participate in a Community Eligibility Provision, meaning students will be served breakfast and lunch at no charge.

"Then there are people who are directly certified for free and reduced lunches by the state without an application, and they typically participate in government programs, food stamps and those kinds of things," Davis said.

The following is a list of the 11 Escambia County public schools that do not participate in the CEP, meaning parents must fill out an application to receive free or reduced meals:

Beulah Elementary School

Blue Angels Elementary School

Cook Elementary School

Cordova Park Elementary School

Hellen Caro Elementary School

Kingsfield Elementary School

Suter Elementary School

Brown Barge Middle School

Ransom Middle School

Tate High School

West Florida High School

"In Santa Rosa, all parents have to fill out a free and reduced meal application — not just certain schools — it's parents at all of our schools, which is what we've always done pre-pandemic," said Leslie Bell, director of food service and child nutrition for the Santa Rosa County School District.

To avoid processing delays, school district administrators recommend that parents submit an online application as soon as possible.

Friday was the last day of the Santa Rosa County School District's free summer lunch program, which provides meals for parents and their children regardless of eligibility.

James Kelly, the Simms Middle School cafeteria director who helps to run the summer program, said the summer program has been a big hit with parents this year, especially at its Carpenter's Park location in Milton.

"I'd say that we've done about 80 meals a day," he said.

On Friday, Kelly smiled as he handed Appollo Schloss and her 12-year-old daughter, Aggie, a couple of free meals from the school district's food truck before serving the next family in line.

SRC school district budget:Santa Rosa County school district's $477 million budget focuses on doing more with less

School guardians:Want to be a 'guardian?' Santa Rosa County school district posts first job listing

"It's definitely nice," Courtney Stoodley said about not having to worry about paying for her kids' school lunches. "Especially with inflation right now and how much more we are spending in the grocery store."

Because Stoodley adopted two of her three children from foster care, all of them automatically receive free lunches at their public schools.

"We thought that we were going to paying for our kindergartener even though we knew our other two were going to be free, but we were very fortunate with that," Stoodley said.

Open house:Find out when your child's school in Pensacola area has its open house

About 75% students at Escambia County public schools and around 40% students enrolled in Santa Rosa County public schools were eligible to receive free or reduced prize meals as of the 2021-2022 academic year, according to the Florida Department of Education.

Bell said prior to the pandemic and before the federal waiver was put into effect, around 13,000 students received free or reduced priced meals at public schools in Santa Rosa County.

"I bet it's going to be higher next year because that was pre-pandemic — with normal industry employment, with normal inflation, normal people having jobs, etcetera," Bell said.

"So post-pandemic, you've got a lot of people who retired early. You've got a lot of people who didn't go back to work. You've got people who lost their jobs during the pandemic," she continued.

For some parents that rely on their children receiving free or reduced priced meals, it may be financially imperative for them and their household's budgets that they submit an application before schools gets underway.

"So, if I was a guessing person, I would say that that number of 13,000 or 14,000 students is probably going to go up, because I'm basing it on an economic standpoint," Bell said. "People lost their jobs. People moved in with other families. Rent went up. Inflation went up, and all of that is going to increase that free and reduced percentage."

Colin Warren-Hicks can be reached at colinwarrenhicks@pnj.com or 850-435-8680.