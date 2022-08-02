Dave Piech faces off against challenger Ray Eddington for Santa Rosa Commission District 4 seat

In Santa Rosa County's race for the District 4 seat, incumbent Dave Piech faces challenger Ray Eddington. The district covers the Navarre and Holley area.

Piech, who first won his seat in 2018, told the News Journal that he is looking to progress the long-term projects he has been working on during the last several years.

He cited his work to conserve over 500 acres of land near Eglin Air Force Base, get the effluent out of the Santa Rosa Sound and work through a feasibility study on replacing the Navarre Beach Bridge as some of the big-ticket items he is currently working on.

Eddington relocated to Florida with his wife four years ago from the Chattanooga, Tennessee, area. Before retirement, Eddington worked as a reserve officer for the city’s police department and for the freight company Con-Way, and he also held roles at U.S. Pipe and with Hamilton County Emergency Services in Tennessee.

Now, Eddington said, with the county headed in what he believes is the wrong direction, he wants to step in.

Piech talks reelection campaign:Santa Rosa commissioner and Navarre resident Dave Piech will seek reelection this year

Eddington jumps in race:Ray Eddington seeks Santa Rosa commission seat to fix drainage, roads and zoning

"Right now, it isn't heading in the right direction because of all of this building going on. We've got to slow it down. ... Our infrastructure is so low, and we've got to bring it back up where you should be," Eddington said.

Eddington said his former roles, especially in emergency management, helped prepare him for the role of commissioner.

"It will help me a lot. I know how to work with a budget. We had to do that. I know how to work with our service people — EMS, police, fire," Eddington said. "I can work with any of them. I know what they go through. I've been there."

Piech, a retired U.S. Air Force colonel who was based at Hurlburt Field, stressed he also has his eye on continued stormwater and drainage improvements. He said he has supported the approach of tackling multiple elements of a project at once.

"That's kind of my point with the county is, let's not just look at one. Let's just not look at the road, if we could do the road and the drainage, or pedestrian access, or sidewalks or bike lanes,” Piech said. "Then let's wrap it all up in one project and do it one time and be done."

Eddington said he is focusing his approach on slowing the growth of the county in the interim so that the priority can be placed on infrastructure improvements.

"Every day I hear the same story: flooding, we need the ditches cleaned, we need the roads fixed. We are not getting it done. Plus, we hear all the time, we need to quit clear-cutting all this stuff," Eddington said.

On the issue of Navarre incorporation, both candidates were apprehensive about the current push.

"My job is to fight for Navarre and get them the projects that we need from the county. You know, the infrastructure, the stormwater and all of that; I'm having success with that. We're seeing more projects. We're getting more funding to Navarre," Piech said. "The (most recent incorporation) proposal I saw, I feel didn't adequately address the infrastructure."

Eddington outright opposes the community's incorporation effort because of his concern over increasing taxes on residents who would be part of that community.

"Let the county keep it like it is and take care of it instead of adding another government with more taxes," Eddington said.

Looking toward the future, when Eddington imagines himself as a commissioner, he said he envisions a public official who treats everyone fairly.

"I will not talk down to (residents) at the county meetings. You know, they do get talked down to. ... I don't think that's right, talking down to anybody, because nobody's better than anybody," Eddington said. "We're all equal."

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Piech said it was difficult to get moving some of the projects that he wanted, but now that he has seen some success, he "can't walk away until (he has) them locked in stone."