ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Braves acquire SP Jake Odorizzi and OF Robbie Grossman ahead of 6pm deadline

By Morning Show W John Hugh, Abe Gordon
92.9 The Game
92.9 The Game
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QS7PH_0h1aS3lq00

The Atlanta Braves have addressed multiple needs ahead of Tuesday's 6pm MLB Trade Deadline when they made a trio of moves to bolster their roster.

Atlanta Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos traded with the Nationals, Tigers, and Astros and acquired 2B Ehire Adrianza, OF Robbie Grossman, and SP Jake Odorizzi on Monday.

The Braves entered the trade deadline with serious concerns in the outfield after Adam Duvall's season-ending injury, and while Robbie Grossman isn't as prolific as the additions of Soler, Rosario, or Joc Pederson last year, he certainly can find success in a platoon situation.

While Ian Anderson's last start may have calmed the nerves of some, the team still wanted to add some pitching, and did so with former All Star Jake Odorizzi.

The Braves did part ways with Will Smith in the Odorizzi move, but also seem prepared to have Kirby Yates make his Atlanta Braves debut any day now, which should further strengthen the bullpen.

Download the new and improved Audacy App today!

The first move made by Anthopoulos on Monday was earlier in the day when he traded for Ehire Adrianza with the Washington Nationals.

Most of these moves were overshadowed however by the big news of the day for the Braves, signing MVP-candidate Austin Riley to a 10-year deal that will keep him in Atlanta until 2032.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Noah Syndergaard’s reaction to Phillies trade goes viral

Noah Syndergaard is headed to the Philadelphia Phillies, and he may have to make amends with the Phillie Phanatic upon his arrival. The Los Angeles Angels traded Syndergaard to the Phillies on Tuesday for outfielder Mickey Moniak and Single-A outfielder Jadiel Sanchez. Syndergaard signed a one-year, $21 million deal with the Angels during the offseason.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Joey Gallo gave heartbreaking interview about struggles with Yankees

Joey Gallo is headed to the Los Angeles Dodgers, which comes as a big relief for him. Gallo and Joely Rodriguez were acquired by the New York Yankees at last year’s trade deadline for four prospects. Gallo had spent his entire career with Texas, whose fans he said understood that he was a low-average, big-power, high-strikeout player. But with the Yankees, Gallo’s average dropped even more, and so did his power.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

‘This is my family’: Jordan Montgomery drops truth bomb after Yankees traded him to Cardinals

The New York Yankees pulled off a stunning trade deadline swap with the St. Louis Cardinals that saw Jordan Montgomery head to the NL Central contenders in exchange for center fielder Harrison Bader. While the trade has drawn mixed reactions from fans, Montgomery himself was clearly struggling to come to terms with the Yankees’ decision […] The post ‘This is my family’: Jordan Montgomery drops truth bomb after Yankees traded him to Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
City
Washington, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
FanSided

Why the Cubs didn’t trade Willson Contreras, explained

Why didn’t the Cubs manage to trade catcher Willson Contreras at the MLB trade deadline? Chicago’s plans were scuppered by their high asking price. Willson Contreras said his goodbyes to the Cubs faithful at Wrigley Field last week during what was thought to be his final home game with the organization.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Braves get a discouraging injury update on Ozzie Albies

Originally, the timeline looked like it could be as early as the middle of July. Now, it seems like Albies could be out a bit longer. The Braves added Ehire Adrianza, a player from the 2021 World Series run, to the roster to platoon with Orlando Arcia at second base. Hopefully, Albies can be back for the 2022 postseason push — the Braves will need him.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Yankees, Dodgers Trade

The New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers, two of the top teams in baseball, agreed to a blockbuster trade just before Tuesday's MLB deadline. The Yankees are sending two-time All-Star Joey Gallo to LA in exchange for pitching prospect Clayton Beeter. Dodgers fans were hoping to land superstar...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robbie Grossman
Person
Ian Anderson
Person
Adam Duvall
Person
Ehire Adrianza
Person
Alex Anthopoulos
Person
Joc Pederson
Person
Kirby Yates
Person
Austin Riley
Person
Jake Odorizzi
Person
Grant Mcauley
Yardbarker

The Braves shuffle the bullpen following Jesse Chavez’s departure

Jackson has been recovering since being acquired from the Giants in exchange for cash or a PTBNL. He has shown enough in Gwinnett to warrant a chance or two in Atlanta before Raisel Iglesias arrives. The Braves have options with their roster spots. Adam Duvall has yet to be placed on the 60-Day IL, so they still have room for Yates, even after adding Odorizzi.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Braves Trade For Veteran Closer: Fans React

The Atlanta Braves are reportedly acquiring veteran closer Raisel Iglesias from the Los Angeles Angels in a last-minute trade before the 2022 deadline. The Braves are sending veteran right hander Jesse Chavez and third-year lefty Tucker Davidson to LA in exchange for Iglesias. The MLB world took to Twitter to...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Nationals#The Atlanta Braves#Mlb Trade Deadline#Atlanta Braves Gm#Tigers#Wrc#Ops#Lhp#Fip
The Spun

Look: Only 1 MLB Team Didn't Make A Trade Before Deadline

Tuesday brought an absolute whirlwind of blockbuster trade deals before the 2022 MLB trade deadline. According to ESPN stats and info, this year's trade dealings included five All-Star players — Andrew Benintendi, Luis Castillo, Josh Hader, Jorge Lopez and Juan Soto. The only team not make a trade before...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
numberfire.com

Hanser Alberto sent to Los Angeles' bench on Wednesday night

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the San Francisco Giants. Alberto will rest in San Francisco after the Dodgers kept Max Muncy on the bench versus San Francisco's right-hander Alex Cobb. Per Baseball Savant on 85 batted balls this season, Alberto has accounted...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Royals send Whit Merrifield to Blue Jays for 2 players

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Royals sent utility man Whit Merrifield to the Blue Jays just minutes before Tuesday's trade deadline, even though the two-time All-Star was unvaccinated and had to miss Kansas City's trip to Toronto last month. It's unclear whether Merrifield, who has primarily played second...
KANSAS CITY, MO
92.9 The Game

92.9 The Game

Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Atlanta, including the Braves, Hawks, Falcons and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/929thegame

Comments / 0

Community Policy