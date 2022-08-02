Braves acquire SP Jake Odorizzi and OF Robbie Grossman ahead of 6pm deadline

The Atlanta Braves have addressed multiple needs ahead of Tuesday's 6pm MLB Trade Deadline when they made a trio of moves to bolster their roster.

Atlanta Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos traded with the Nationals, Tigers, and Astros and acquired 2B Ehire Adrianza, OF Robbie Grossman, and SP Jake Odorizzi on Monday.

The Braves entered the trade deadline with serious concerns in the outfield after Adam Duvall's season-ending injury, and while Robbie Grossman isn't as prolific as the additions of Soler, Rosario, or Joc Pederson last year, he certainly can find success in a platoon situation.

While Ian Anderson's last start may have calmed the nerves of some, the team still wanted to add some pitching, and did so with former All Star Jake Odorizzi.

The Braves did part ways with Will Smith in the Odorizzi move, but also seem prepared to have Kirby Yates make his Atlanta Braves debut any day now, which should further strengthen the bullpen.

The first move made by Anthopoulos on Monday was earlier in the day when he traded for Ehire Adrianza with the Washington Nationals.

Most of these moves were overshadowed however by the big news of the day for the Braves, signing MVP-candidate Austin Riley to a 10-year deal that will keep him in Atlanta until 2032.