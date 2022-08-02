Rams' Aaron Donald makes good use of rookie at training camp

At the beginning of 2020, news began circulating that Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was dating model and singer Jilly Anais. Deshaun Watson’s girlfriend, Jilly Anais, is a social media influencer with more than two million followers. According to news sources, Watson will miss the first six games of the 2022-2023 NFL season due to a breach of the league’s conduct policy. And after the suspension decision, Anais was seen at the Browns’ training camp on August 1, 2022. She also posted a video of herself playing top golf on the same day. Fans are getting more and more curious about Deshaun Watson’s girlfriend. So, get to know her better here in this Jilly Anais wiki.

