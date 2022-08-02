ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

End Citizens United PAC rolls out $2M ad buy hitting Oz over NJ ties

By Julia Manchester
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35rjKB_0h1aRfzs00
Tweet

The End Citizens United PAC rolled out a $2 million ad buy in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, hitting Republican Senate nominee Mehmet Oz over his ties to New Jersey and special interests.

The ad buy, which will run Aug. 2-13, will air on broadcast, cable,and streaming in the Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Harrisburg media markets. The Hill was the first outlet to report on the ad buy, which is the group’s first of the general election cycle.

The ad, which is titled “Fuggedaboutit,” accuses Oz of taking money from the pharmaceutical industry and refers to him as a “Jersey Oz.”

“Mehmet Oz is as New Jersey as listening to Bruce Springsteen while driving on the parkway to go down to the shore. That’s exactly why he’s out-of-touch with hardworking Pennsylvanians,” Tiffany Muller, the president of End Citizens United, said in a statement to The Hill.

The liberal group’s ad campaign is the latest to hit the television doctor-turned-politician in Pennsylvania. Democrats, including Senate nominee John Fetterman, have sought to portray Oz as a carpetbagger from New Jersey.

Fetterman has used various methods to mock Oz over the issue, including flying an airplane banner along South Jersey beaches that read, “HEY DR. OZ, WELCOME HOME TO NJ! ❤ JOHN” and enlisting the help of former “Jersey Shore” cast member Nicole “Snooki” LaValle.

Oz’s campaign has responded to Fetterman’s tactics, saying Oz is more actively engaged with voters.

“Dr. Oz is busy criss-crossing the commonwealth and meeting with voters hearing how crime and inflation is impacting their lives, while John Fetterman is sitting behind his computer screen from his basement bunker refusing to meet with Pennsylvanians,” said Brittany Yanick, a spokesperson for the Oz campaign.

Pennsylvania’s Senate race is slated to be one of the most closely watched races of the cycle, with the nonpartisan Cook Political Report rating the race as a “toss-up.” The RealClearPolitics polling average shows Fetterman leading the race by an average of 8.7 points.

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Democrats Could Flip GOP-Held Senate Seats in Ohio, Pennsylvania: Polls

Amid dire predictions of Democratic losses in the upcoming November midterm elections, the party's candidates actually appear to be well positioned to flip at least two Republican-held Senate seats in Ohio and Pennsylvania, according to recent polls. Senator Rob Portman, an Ohio Republican, announced in January 2021 that he would...
OHIO STATE
CNN

The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022

(CNN) — With more than half of this year's competitive Senate matchups set, the overall electoral environment remains consistent: President Joe Biden's poor approval numbers, combined with a pervasive sense that the country is headed in the wrong direction, are weighing down Democrats looking to maintain control of Congress.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Daily Mail

Pete Buttigieg changes his official residency and vote from Indiana to swing state Michigan so he and the twins can be closer to Chasten's parents

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has switched his residency from his home state of Indiana to Michigan – a swing state that has been critical in recent presidential elections. Buttigieg made the change so that he and husband Chasten could be closer to Traverse City, Politico reported. The couple announced...
MICHIGAN STATE
Newsweek

Trump Lawyer Says He Will Be Reinstated as President if GOP Win Midterms

Christina Bobb, an attorney who has supported Donald Trump's legal challenge to overturn the 2020 election, has suggested a scenario in which the former president could be reinstated after the midterm elections in November. Bobb told the conservative news outlet the Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) what she thought could...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Mehmet Oz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pac#Election State#End Citizens United#Dr Oz#Nj#Republican#Senate#Pennsylvanians#Democrats
Fox News

Tables turn in Missouri Senate race after Schmitt takes GOP lead over Greitens, Hartzler

Attorney General Eric Schmitt leads the front-runners with a 12-point edge in the GOP primary race for the open Senate seat in Missouri, according to a new poll. The Emerson College Polling/The Hill survey showed that the tables have turned in the Republican primary. Schmitt took the lead in the race, receiving 33% of the votes. U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler came in second with 21%, and Eric Greitens fell behind with only 16%, a 10% drop in his support from the previous month.
MISSOURI STATE
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
People

Half of Republicans Don't Want Trump to Run in 2024. Here's Who They'd Rather Elect, According to New Poll

Republican voters are not set on former President Donald Trump running again in 2024, according to a new New York Times/Siena College poll. Trump has lost considerable support within his own base as he continues to plant the seeds for a potential 2024 run, with nearly half of Republican primary voters polled saying they want a new candidate in the next general election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
CBS Pittsburgh

Judge denies request to lift restrictions of Pennsylvania woman involved in January 6 riot

MECHANICSBURG (KDKA) - A judge has refused to lift restrictions for a Mechanicsburg woman accused of stealing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's laptop during the January 6 riots at the Capitol. 23-year-old Riley Williams had requested for some of the conditions of her release to be lifted, including home detention, wearing an ankle monitor, and limited usage of electronics. Her lawyer argued the requirements were "unduly burdensome." A judge said that Williams is not fully compliant with the terms of her release and is considered to be a flight risk. She is expected to go to trial next year. 
MECHANICSBURG, PA
The Hill

The Hill

654K+
Followers
77K+
Post
492M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy