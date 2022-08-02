Foggy start to the new school year, feels like temperatures back to near 100

Read on www.waaytv.com
Stagnant weather pattern continues through the weekend
We will do it all over again every day through the weekend. The hottest days in our seven day forecast will be Friday and Saturday when highs reach the mid 90s. By Sunday, a weak cold front will approach the area, bringing a better chance for widespread showers and storms.
Warm and humid, spotty storms continue through the weekend
It sounds like a broken record, but we are tracking another day of humidity and pop up storms. Highs are seasonably warm in the low 90s. The one difference in today's heat is a bit more cloud cover from a complex of storms racing through Missouri and Arkansas this morning. While these storms won't be a problem here in North Alabama, the clouds from them will keep feels like temperatures in the mid 90s today instead of near 100. Spotty afternoon storms will produce heavy rain, lightning, and brief gusty winds before fizzling out after sunset.
Staying hot and humid with more pop up storms
Wash, rinse, and repeat. A stagnant Summer weather pattern continues for quite some time. For today, highs are back in the mid 90s with feels like temperatures approaching 100 degrees. While no Heat Advisories are in effect, make sure you take it easy outside and make sure your kids stay safe during after school practices. Showers and storms will develop this afternoon before fizzling out this evening. Clouds start to build in overnight, keeping it warm and muggy in the low 70s.
2022 had hottest July in Huntsville history, breaking 1930 record
Last month is now in the record books as the hottest in Huntsville, averaging 84.2 degrees to beat out the 1930 record of 83.9. It's a heat only two other months have ever achieved: August 2007, when the average temperature reached 85.7 degrees; and August 2010, when it reached 84.7 degrees.
Rob Elvington's Thursday, August 4 North Alabama Weather Forecast
Seasonably hot with daily pop-up showers and storms Friday through this weekend. We finish the workweek with much of the same, Friday climbs back up to the low to mid 90s with another round afternoon pop-up storms.
Construction underway for Huntsville ‘Get-A-Way’ Skate Park
Ground has been broken and rails have started going up at what will soon be the newest skate park in Huntsville, slated to be open by 2023.
Kangaroo On The Loose In Alabama Has Officials Worried
A wild kangaroo was spotted in Alabama.
WAFF
I-65S expected to be closed on Aug. 9 and 10
MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Transportation has released a statement saying that Interstate 65 southbound in southern Morgan County will be closed from 6 p.m. Tuesday, August 9 until about 4 p.m. Wednesday, August 10. The roadway will be closed from Exit 325 (Thompson Road) near...
Alabama Pecan Growers Association goes nuts over Newberry Orchard
The APGA made a rare visit to North Alabama during their annual summer tour. Newberry Pecan Orchard hosted the group and showed them why their pecans have a little personality.
Udder nonsense: Cow leads chase down I-65 near Cullman
CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Moooove Over Law is now in effect in Alabama after a cow was seen leading an animal control vehicle on a chase along I-65 Wednesday. A video of the bovine galloping away from authorities near Cullman was filmed and posted on Twitter just after 10:45 a.m. by Alison Collins. “We […]
25 best places to retire in Alabama
The average age of retirement in the U.S. is 63 and for many, a change of scenery is in order once those full-time work days are over. To help with those decisions, ranking site Niche has listed the top 25 places in Alabama for retirees. The rankings are based on the number of residents age 65 years old and over who moved into the area in the last year; average sunny days per year; cost of living and crime and safety grades; and access to doctors, restaurants and affordable housing.
What are the most bizarre town names in North Alabama?
North Alabama isn't just home to things like beautiful nature and bustling cities – it's also home to towns with some of the most bizarre names in the state.
Lake Guntersville starring in TV show
If you can’t make it to Lake Guntersville in person this weekend, you can at least get a good look at it on TV. The area will be featured on the show “Facing Waves” on Bally Sports Southeast beginning this weekend. It’s set to air 5 p.m. Saturday, 6:30 a.m. Sunday, 8:30 a.m. Tuesday and 1:30 p.m. Aug. 12. If you’re searching online, it’s season 9, episode 4.
Huntsville area Jimmy Buffett Margaritaville resort: Wasting away or just waiting?
Four years after the word it was coming, Madison County is no closer to its own Jimmy Buffett Margaritaville hotel and resort. But don’t give up, because developers say conversations continue. And don’t forget there’s been a pandemic in the meantime. The hotel was (is?) destined for...
Volunteers travel from Decatur to Kentucky to help flood victims as they rebuild, recover
A group of volunteers from Decatur loaded a trailer full of donations this week and traveled north to Kentucky, where they hoped to help provide relief to people who have lost everything as major floods swept through their communities. WAAY 31's Nicole Zedeck and the StormTracker 31 powered by Lynn...
Opinion | The unmasking of Alabama
Public schools are opening in a few days or weeks. I teach at UAB, and we return to classes on Aug. 22. Grocery and department stores, restaurants, concerts and sporting events – they’re all open with good crowds, plenty of business. If you attend a school, or a...
Unzipped: Decatur, 35601
Decatur, Alabama, also known as the River City.. The city of Decatur is rich in history, tourism and economic development...
Large Bear Caught On West Alabama Families Security Camera
This bear issue is getting too close for my comfort. Just yesterday, a warning was issued and reported by us, that black bears had pretty much taken over Alabama. OK, that's a little drastic, I admit. That wasn't the warning, the warning is linked above. However, it seems like more...
Need groceries? Here’s how you can get some for free in August in Hazel Green
No paperwork or registration is required to receive food or volunteer.
How to get kids on a healthy sleep schedule before the school year starts
MADISON (WKOW) — School is right around the corner, but your kids still have time to get into a healthy sleep routine. Good sleep habits are important for both kids and adults, but they're especially important for kids so they can get the most out of school, according to Dr. Rachna Tiwari, pediatric sleep specialist, UW Health Kids, and clinical assistant professor, UW School of Medicine and Public Health. Tiwari says kids who don't get enough sleep may struggle with focus or be irritable.
