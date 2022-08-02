ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Foggy start to the new school year, feels like temperatures back to near 100

By Carson Meredith
WAAY-TV
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.waaytv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAAY-TV

Stagnant weather pattern continues through the weekend

We will do it all over again every day through the weekend. The hottest days in our seven day forecast will be Friday and Saturday when highs reach the mid 90s. By Sunday, a weak cold front will approach the area, bringing a better chance for widespread showers and storms.
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Warm and humid, spotty storms continue through the weekend

It sounds like a broken record, but we are tracking another day of humidity and pop up storms. Highs are seasonably warm in the low 90s. The one difference in today's heat is a bit more cloud cover from a complex of storms racing through Missouri and Arkansas this morning. While these storms won't be a problem here in North Alabama, the clouds from them will keep feels like temperatures in the mid 90s today instead of near 100. Spotty afternoon storms will produce heavy rain, lightning, and brief gusty winds before fizzling out after sunset.
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Staying hot and humid with more pop up storms

Wash, rinse, and repeat. A stagnant Summer weather pattern continues for quite some time. For today, highs are back in the mid 90s with feels like temperatures approaching 100 degrees. While no Heat Advisories are in effect, make sure you take it easy outside and make sure your kids stay safe during after school practices. Showers and storms will develop this afternoon before fizzling out this evening. Clouds start to build in overnight, keeping it warm and muggy in the low 70s.
ENVIRONMENT
WAAY-TV

2022 had hottest July in Huntsville history, breaking 1930 record

Last month is now in the record books as the hottest in Huntsville, averaging 84.2 degrees to beat out the 1930 record of 83.9. It's a heat only two other months have ever achieved: August 2007, when the average temperature reached 85.7 degrees; and August 2010, when it reached 84.7 degrees.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
State
Alabama State
WAFF

I-65S expected to be closed on Aug. 9 and 10

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Transportation has released a statement saying that Interstate 65 southbound in southern Morgan County will be closed from 6 p.m. Tuesday, August 9 until about 4 p.m. Wednesday, August 10. The roadway will be closed from Exit 325 (Thompson Road) near...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Severe Weather#Heat Index#Move Closer#I 65
CBS 42

Udder nonsense: Cow leads chase down I-65 near Cullman

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Moooove Over Law is now in effect in Alabama after a cow was seen leading an animal control vehicle on a chase along I-65 Wednesday. A video of the bovine galloping away from authorities near Cullman was filmed and posted on Twitter just after 10:45 a.m. by Alison Collins. “We […]
CULLMAN, AL
AL.com

25 best places to retire in Alabama

The average age of retirement in the U.S. is 63 and for many, a change of scenery is in order once those full-time work days are over. To help with those decisions, ranking site Niche has listed the top 25 places in Alabama for retirees. The rankings are based on the number of residents age 65 years old and over who moved into the area in the last year; average sunny days per year; cost of living and crime and safety grades; and access to doctors, restaurants and affordable housing.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WAAY-TV

Lake Guntersville starring in TV show

If you can’t make it to Lake Guntersville in person this weekend, you can at least get a good look at it on TV. The area will be featured on the show “Facing Waves” on Bally Sports Southeast beginning this weekend. It’s set to air 5 p.m. Saturday, 6:30 a.m. Sunday, 8:30 a.m. Tuesday and 1:30 p.m. Aug. 12. If you’re searching online, it’s season 9, episode 4.
TV & VIDEOS
alreporter.com

Opinion | The unmasking of Alabama

Public schools are opening in a few days or weeks. I teach at UAB, and we return to classes on Aug. 22. Grocery and department stores, restaurants, concerts and sporting events – they’re all open with good crowds, plenty of business. If you attend a school, or a...
ALABAMA STATE
rocketcitynow.com

Unzipped: Decatur, 35601

Decatur, Alabama, also known as the River City.. The city of Decatur is rich in history, tourism and economic development...
DECATUR, AL
WAAY-TV

How to get kids on a healthy sleep schedule before the school year starts

MADISON (WKOW) — School is right around the corner, but your kids still have time to get into a healthy sleep routine. Good sleep habits are important for both kids and adults, but they're especially important for kids so they can get the most out of school, according to Dr. Rachna Tiwari, pediatric sleep specialist, UW Health Kids, and clinical assistant professor, UW School of Medicine and Public Health. Tiwari says kids who don't get enough sleep may struggle with focus or be irritable.
MADISON, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy