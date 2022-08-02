Permits Filed for 171 West 239th Street in Kingsbridge, The Bronx

Read on newyorkyimby.com
Queens apartments available for $397 per month at new affordable housing developmentBeth TorresQueens, NY
Mayor Adams Turns Down Governor Abbott's Offer and Says it’s a Photo OpTom HandyTexas State
Major grocery store chain just opened another location in New JerseyKristen WaltersWoodcliff Lake, NJ
NY Responds: Top Concerns of MTA Riders as Subway Stigma WorsensBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
New York YIMBY
New Rochelle Breaks Ground On $4M Transformation Of Downtown Street Into Pedestrian-Friendly Plaza
Construction is now underway in Downtown New Rochelle, where city planners aim to create a vibrant pedestrian plaza and retail corridor. Located along Anderson Street between North Avenue and LeCount Place, the one-way thoroughfare will debut as Andreson Plaza and represents roughly $4 million in public-private funding. To complete the...
New York YIMBY
Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for 43-46 51st Street in Sunnyside, Queens
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 43-46 51st Street, a nine-story mixed-use building in Sunnyside, Queens. Designed by Raymond Chan Architect, the structure yields 75 residences, 31 parking spaces, and 8,624 square feet of commercial space. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 23 units for residents at 80 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $43,612 to $187,330.
New York YIMBY
Leasing Launches for 20 Grand Avenue in Englewood, New Jersey
Leasing has launched for 20 Grand Avenue, a five-story rental building in downtown Englewood, New Jersey. Designed by CPA Architecture and developed by Premier Developers, the structure yields 96 residences and a slate of lifestyle and wellness amenities. Available units range from studios up to two-bedroom, two-bathroom units with space...
New York YIMBY
Excavation Begins for Affordable Housing Complex at 1510 Broadway in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn
Excavation is getting underway at 1510 Broadway, the site of an eight-story mixed-use complex in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Designed by Gluck+ and developed by MacQuesten Construction Management along with the East Brooklyn Housing Development Corporation, the structure will yield 108 affordable housing units and 9,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 2333 Beaumont Avenue in Belmont, The Bronx
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 2333 Beaumont Avenue, a four-story residential building in Belmont, The Bronx. Designed by Basic Groups Corp. and developed by Klosed Properties, the structure yields 12 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are four units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $59,143 to $138,840.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
East New York families in limbo as developer plans high rise to replace crumbling housing complex
The story was produced as a collaboration between THE CITY and City Limits. When Hector Reyes was growing up, his side of Arlington Village was a vibrant community. Neighbors in his brown brick building, one of two sections in the East New York apartment complex, used to organize barbecues in its grassy courtyard, flipping burgers as he and his friends ran around, he recalled.
New York YIMBY
CPA Architecture
fox5ny.com
Bronx school loses lease, has to move by Aug. 31
NEW YORK - Instead of preparing for the coming academic year, the staff at the Learning Tree School in the Bronx is packing up and getting ready to move out of the building that has been its home for more than 20 years. The school lost its lease. The Learning...
qchron.com
Going gets rough in Rufus King Park
For Southeast Queens residents, a morning stroll with one’s pooch is no walk through a typical park. Last Thursday, Tunisia Morrison shared to Twitter a post displaying individuals passed out on benches in Rufus King Park, one with a needle stuck in his arm, and an image of human defecation in a fountain she says is frequented by children. The images were part of a presentation she and other members of the Friends of Dogs at Rufus King Park organization, a coalition of approximately 70 dog owners in the area, have been showing to elected officials in an effort to secure a dog run for the park.
NBC New York
MTA Bus Slams Into Elevated NYC Subway Pillar, Driver in Critical Condition and 12 Others Hurt
More than a dozen people were hurt, one of them critically, when an MTA bus crashed head-on into an elevated subway track pillar in the Bronx Thursday, fire officials say. The FDNY says it responded to Boston Road and East Tremont Avenue after getting a call about the crash around 8:30 a.m. Footage from the scene showed the front windshield of the MTA bus completely smashed, a spiderweb of glass overtaking the front of the vehicle.
Mayor Adams announces $5.5M investment for Universal Hip Hop Museum in Bronx
The Universal Hip Hop Museum is dedicated to celebrating and preserving local and global contributions to hip hop music and culture.
New York YIMBY
124 East 86th Street Condominium Tower Rises on Manhattan’s Upper East Side
Construction is rising on 124 East 86th Street, a 20-story residential building on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Designed by Igor Zaslavskiy of Zproekt Architects and developed by Rybak Development under the 126 East 86th Street Development LLC, the 210-foot-tall structure will yield 76,414 square feet, with 32 condominium units spread across 62,370 square feet and 1,519 square feet of commercial space. Rybak is also serving as the general contractor for the property, which is located on a narrow rectangular plot between Lexington and Park Avenues.
Two pedestrians killed on Manhattan sidewalk after cars collide head-on
Two pedestrians standing on a Manhattan sidewalk were killed and five others were hurt early Wednesday after two cars collided head-on, police said. A BMW driver and Subaru driver slammed into each other on Sherman Ave. at W. 207th St. in Inwood about 4 a.m., cops said. The BMW driver was heading uptown on Sherman Ave. while the Subaru was zipping downtown when they crashed into each other, ...
Transit heroes treated passengers after school bus overturned in the Bronx: MTA
THE BRONX (PIX11) — Whether it was helping passengers climb out through the windshield or just comforting them as they waited for help to arrive, NYC transit employees sprung into action when a school bus overturned in the Bronx last month, officials said. The bus flipped onto its side on July 21 shortly before 6 […]
Alert Center: FDNY battles 3-alarm fire in vacant Bronx building
A three-alarm fire broke out in the Concourse Village section of the Bronx after midnight, according to the FDNY.
thevillagesun.com
‘Very dangerous’: 6th Precinct captain details pot sellers’ alleged assault of Washington Square Park worker
BY LINCOLN ANDERSON | Captain Stephen Spataro, the commander of Greenwich Village’s 6th Precinct, gave The Village Sun more details on a recent assault of a Parks Department worker in Washington Square Park that was allegedly sparked by a dispute over a pot seller’s table. The incident occurred...
NYC spa has been pampering people for a decade
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Manhattan spa has been pampering people for a decade. An East Harlem salon owner is grateful to its loyal customers who have kept their weekly and monthly appointments, which have helped the business get through the pandemic. The Spa Boutique & Wellness Lounge offers luxurious services and has been […]
AOL Corp
NYC is desperate to house the homeless. A bitter fight in the Bronx over housing people leaving Rikers shows why that’s so hard
A fierce dispute over a proposal to move formerly incarcerated people from Rikers Island into a hospital campus in a middle-class Bronx neighborhood raises a critical question for New York in the post-COVID era. With escalating rents and an affordable housing shortage, historic numbers of New Yorkers are experiencing homelessness....
Police: MTA bus crash in the Bronx leaves driver critical, 12 passengers injured
A Metropolitan Transportation Authority bus crashed into a pole Thursday morning in the Bronx, sending 13 people to the hospital, according to the NYPD.
'THANK YOU NEW YORK': Brooklyn girl, 14, missing for over a week, found in Harlem
Aunisty Elliot was last seen leaving her home on Prospect Place in Crown Heights just before 11 a.m. last Wednesday, July 27, following an argument with her mom.
