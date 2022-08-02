Masks, safety and yoga balls: JCPS teacher talks about excitement, challenges of coming school year

Read on spectrumnews1.com
Hundreds of students receive free school supplies at Louisville back-to-school event
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of Jefferson County students received free school supplies Thursday at a back-to-school event. According to a release, the Louisville Metro Office of Resilience and Community Services (RCS) is donating $200,000 to purchase school supplies including backpacks, folders, notebooks, pens, pencils, crayons and rulers. The funding...
One week before JCPS students return, hundreds of teaching positions remain open
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools students return to the classroom next week, but hundreds of teaching positions remain open. Buffy Sexton, a teacher at JCPS for nearly 20 years, submitted her resignation letter on Monday. She is one of hundreds who have done so in recent months.
Louisville Catholic schools won't require students, staff to wear masks when class begins
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students and staff returning this month to Louisville's Catholic schools won't be required to wear masks to fight the spread of COVID-19. The Archdiocese of Louisville released a list of COVID-19 guidelines for pre-kindergarten through 12th grade for the upcoming school year. Families are required to keep children home if they show any COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms.
Opening of new JCPS elementary school delayed after it failed inspection
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new school in southwest Louisville won't be open in time for the first day of class. Wilkerson Elementary School, in the JCPS system, failed a building inspection on Tuesday. JCPS officials said that means it won't be ready when class resumes on Aug. 10. Instead,...
New modern sewing school opens at Mellwood Art Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new modern sewing school is now open at Mellwood Art Center. Made Stitch Company is on the second floor of the Mellwood Art Center. It offers in-person sewing classes for adults, teens and children who want to learn to sew clothing. Programs include series and...
'This is going to be a major challenge for this district:' Just one week away from JCPS's first day, about 125 teacher vacancies reported
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There are about 300 reported teacher vacancies in Jefferson County Public Schools, according to Superintendent Marty Pollio. He revealed the number at the board meeting Tuesday night, nearly one week ahead of the first day of school. However, Pollio said that number is only reported because...
New Albany High School hosting Romeo Langford Court dedication ceremony
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — New Albany High School will host a Romeo Langford Court dedication ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 20. The event will begin at 12 p.m. EST with doors opening at 11:30 a.m. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content...
$100,000 donation in honor of late son helps renovate two west Louisville parks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some west Louisville parks are getting some tender loving care with a generous donation of $100,000 from David Kueber, a Planet Fitness franchisor and co-founder of Sun Tan City. According to a press release, Kueber and his family made this donation in memory of his son,...
UofL Health looking to fill more than 600 health care positions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UofL Health is looking to hire more than 600 people throughout its network. The health care company is recruiting for all hospital positions, including nurses, respiratory therapists and surgical techs. A hiring fair is being held all day Wednesday, and potential applicants can talk to people...
Owner of Ada's Kitchen and Catering dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ada Smith, the owner of Ada's Kitchen and Catering, died at the age of 84. An announcement was made on the restaurant's Facebook page. Smith moved her restaurant to Broadway a few years ago after feeding the community for decades in the Red Cross building on Chestnut Street.
Sister-run business gives back to community in honor of late sister
CECILIA, Ky. — Two sisters in Hardin County are using their gymnastics gym to teach fundamentals that go far beyond the balance beam or tumbling mat. Jennifer Ryan and Jessica Bohannon-Ferriss are teaching the importance of giving back to the community and embracing girl power — all in honor of the sister they lost.
Urologic care business in Louisville pays $60K fine for violating ADA
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – The largest provider of urologic care in the greater Louisville area has agreed to pay $60,000 to resolve allegations that it violated the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) by failing to provide individuals with mobility disabilities equal access to its services and facilities. According to...
Kroger goes live with Ocado ‘spoke’ site in Kentucky
The Kroger Co. has expanded its Kroger Delivery network with the opening of an Ocado-automated “spoke” facility in Louisville, Ky. Kroger said Wednesday that the 50,000 square-foot facility will support its Ocado-powered customer fulfillment center (CFC) in Monroe, Ohio, serving as a last-mile cross-dock site for fresh food delivery and extending the reach of delivery service to more customers in the greater Louisville area.
Teen robbed, beaten at gunpoint in Norton Commons
PROSPECT, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police confirmed a juvenile was robbed at gunpoint near Dayflower and Delphinium Streets in Norton Commons Tuesday. One person close to the situation tells WAVE News he was beaten by four white teens who stole his watch, money and shoes. A neighbor said it...
Louisville's Portland Park gets new basketball court thanks to former Trinity High School player
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Tuesday, the Kueber family stood with Mayor Greg Fischer to unveil a newly refurbished basketball court in Portland Park. The newly asphalted court had freshly painted lines, brand new backboards, rims and nets. "This project came about when the park's team members noticed that kids...
Frankfort father accused of burning 9-year-old son with cigarettes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Frankfort man is in custody after he burned his 9-year-old son with cigarettes on two separate occasions. Thomas Nichols, 34, was booked into the Franklin County Detention Center on Tuesday. According to court documents, Nichols burned his 9-year-old son with a cigarette on...
Parents rally against JCPS mask policy
Under the district's COVID policy, whenever Jefferson County is in the red, JCPS will have universal masking. Some parents don't agree.
Kroger, UPS collecting flood relief supplies at ten Kroger locations in Kentucky
MANCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Kroger and UPS, two of Kentucky’s largest employers, are collaborating to collect and deliver relief supplies to victims of the catastrophic flooding in eastern Kentucky. Donation bins are available in 10 Kroger stores in Louisville, Lexington, Shelbyville, Georgetown, Corbin and London, Kentucky. (See list below.) On Thursday, UPS will deliver the collected donations to Volunteers of America Mid-States and the Kentucky Emergency Management Agency in Manchester, Ky., one of the hardest hit areas.
