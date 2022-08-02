ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Masks, safety and yoga balls: JCPS teacher talks about excitement, challenges of coming school year

By Sam Knef
spectrumnews1.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on spectrumnews1.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

Hundreds of students receive free school supplies at Louisville back-to-school event

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of Jefferson County students received free school supplies Thursday at a back-to-school event. According to a release, the Louisville Metro Office of Resilience and Community Services (RCS) is donating $200,000 to purchase school supplies including backpacks, folders, notebooks, pens, pencils, crayons and rulers. The funding...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville Catholic schools won't require students, staff to wear masks when class begins

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students and staff returning this month to Louisville's Catholic schools won't be required to wear masks to fight the spread of COVID-19. The Archdiocese of Louisville released a list of COVID-19 guidelines for pre-kindergarten through 12th grade for the upcoming school year. Families are required to keep children home if they show any COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Education
Local
Kentucky Education
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Health
Louisville, KY
Health
City
Louisville, KY
WLKY.com

New modern sewing school opens at Mellwood Art Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new modern sewing school is now open at Mellwood Art Center. Made Stitch Company is on the second floor of the Mellwood Art Center. It offers in-person sewing classes for adults, teens and children who want to learn to sew clothing. Programs include series and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samantha Smith
wdrb.com

UofL Health looking to fill more than 600 health care positions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UofL Health is looking to hire more than 600 people throughout its network. The health care company is recruiting for all hospital positions, including nurses, respiratory therapists and surgical techs. A hiring fair is being held all day Wednesday, and potential applicants can talk to people...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Owner of Ada's Kitchen and Catering dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ada Smith, the owner of Ada's Kitchen and Catering, died at the age of 84. An announcement was made on the restaurant's Facebook page. Smith moved her restaurant to Broadway a few years ago after feeding the community for decades in the Red Cross building on Chestnut Street.
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Sister-run business gives back to community in honor of late sister

CECILIA, Ky. — Two sisters in Hardin County are using their gymnastics gym to teach fundamentals that go far beyond the balance beam or tumbling mat. Jennifer Ryan and Jessica Bohannon-Ferriss are teaching the importance of giving back to the community and embracing girl power — all in honor of the sister they lost.
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
myq104.com

Urologic care business in Louisville pays $60K fine for violating ADA

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – The largest provider of urologic care in the greater Louisville area has agreed to pay $60,000 to resolve allegations that it violated the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) by failing to provide individuals with mobility disabilities equal access to its services and facilities. According to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yoga Class#Elementary School#The Masks#Jcps
Supermarket News

Kroger goes live with Ocado ‘spoke’ site in Kentucky

The Kroger Co. has expanded its Kroger Delivery network with the opening of an Ocado-automated “spoke” facility in Louisville, Ky. Kroger said Wednesday that the 50,000 square-foot facility will support its Ocado-powered customer fulfillment center (CFC) in Monroe, Ohio, serving as a last-mile cross-dock site for fresh food delivery and extending the reach of delivery service to more customers in the greater Louisville area.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Teen robbed, beaten at gunpoint in Norton Commons

PROSPECT, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police confirmed a juvenile was robbed at gunpoint near Dayflower and Delphinium Streets in Norton Commons Tuesday. One person close to the situation tells WAVE News he was beaten by four white teens who stole his watch, money and shoes. A neighbor said it...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Frankfort father accused of burning 9-year-old son with cigarettes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Frankfort man is in custody after he burned his 9-year-old son with cigarettes on two separate occasions. Thomas Nichols, 34, was booked into the Franklin County Detention Center on Tuesday. According to court documents, Nichols burned his 9-year-old son with a cigarette on...
FRANKFORT, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Yoga
WTVQ

Kroger, UPS collecting flood relief supplies at ten Kroger locations in Kentucky

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Kroger and UPS, two of Kentucky’s largest employers, are collaborating to collect and deliver relief supplies to victims of the catastrophic flooding in eastern Kentucky. Donation bins are available in 10 Kroger stores in Louisville, Lexington, Shelbyville, Georgetown, Corbin and London, Kentucky. (See list below.) On Thursday, UPS will deliver the collected donations to Volunteers of America Mid-States and the Kentucky Emergency Management Agency in Manchester, Ky., one of the hardest hit areas.
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy