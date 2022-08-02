ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland Little League team headed to Eastern Regional Championships

PORTLAND (WGME) – The Portland 9- and 10-year-old Little League All Stars are heading to Cranston, Rhode Island this weekend for the Eastern Regional Championships. Portland, who beat Bangor Friday night to win states, will open up against Vermont on Saturday at noon. The team is coached by the...
PORTLAND, ME
