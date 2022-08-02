Read on fox23maine.com
Commonwealth Games 2022: diving golds, wrestling and athletics on day eight – live!
Rolling report: Join our team of writers for live updates on the action in Birmingham
WGME
Portland Little League team headed to Eastern Regional Championships
PORTLAND (WGME) – The Portland 9- and 10-year-old Little League All Stars are heading to Cranston, Rhode Island this weekend for the Eastern Regional Championships. Portland, who beat Bangor Friday night to win states, will open up against Vermont on Saturday at noon. The team is coached by the...
Eyewitness News
Little League team will represent CT in Eastern Regional Tournament
SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WFSB) - It is an exciting night for the South Windsor little league team. The 8 to 10 year old team is practicing for a very big weekend. Last month, the team won the state championship and now they will be representing Connecticut in the Eastern Regional Tournament.
Joey Spallina named boys lacrosse player of the year by USA Today
Syracuse, N.Y. — Joey Spallina had quite the week. On Saturday, he scored four goals, dished out two assists, picked up two ground balls and caused a turnover on his way to winning MVP honors in the 2022 Under Armour Boys’ Senior All-America Game. On Sunday, Spallina was...
Work on ASU's new arena ahead of schedule; NCAA, NHL hockey games expected sooner
An ongoing pandemic. Supply chain issues. The addition of an NHL tenant. Outside factors threatened the timeline of the Arizona State multi-purpose arena's completion and it seemed hard to believe ASU hockey would drop the puck for its first game there on Oct. 14. ...
