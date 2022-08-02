MINNEAPOLIS — Detroit Tigers right-hander Matt Manning didn't have the most spectacular performance in his return from the injured list, but he worked through five innings, allowed three runs and exited with a one-run deficit. The Tigers mounted a comeback, winning 5-3 against the Minnesota Twins in the second of three games at Target Field, after losing Monday in extra innings. The offense backed Manning in the seventh inning with three runs, and once again, the bullpen was lights...

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO