ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Twins acquire reliever Michael Fulmer at the deadline

The Minnesota Twins wrapped up a busy day ahead of the MLB trade deadline, acquiring reliever Michael Fulmer from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for minor league pitcher Sawyer Gipson-Long. Fulmer was the 2016 American League Rookie of the Year, going 11-7 with a 3.06 ERA. After making the All-Star...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
The Detroit Free Press

Matt Manning returns from injured list in Detroit Tigers' 5-3 win over Minnesota Twins

MINNEAPOLIS — Detroit Tigers right-hander Matt Manning didn't have the most spectacular performance in his return from the injured list, but he worked through five innings, allowed three runs and exited with a one-run deficit. The Tigers mounted a comeback, winning 5-3 against the Minnesota Twins in the second of three games at Target Field, after losing Monday in extra innings. The offense backed Manning in the seventh inning with three runs, and once again, the bullpen was lights...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Archer
Person
Matt Manning
Person
Alex Lange
Person
Gio Urshela

Comments / 0

Community Policy