Why the Cubs didn’t trade Willson Contreras, explained
Why didn’t the Cubs manage to trade catcher Willson Contreras at the MLB trade deadline? Chicago’s plans were scuppered by their high asking price. Willson Contreras said his goodbyes to the Cubs faithful at Wrigley Field last week during what was thought to be his final home game with the organization.
Cardinals making trade play for Giants ace Carlos Rodon after missing out on Juan Soto
The St. Louis Cardinals were firmly entrenched in the Juan Soto sweepstakes alongside the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers. However, the Padres ultimately pulled away and made an offer that the Washington Nationals could not refuse. But the Cardinals are still looking to add despite missing out on Soto. According to St. Louis […] The post Cardinals making trade play for Giants ace Carlos Rodon after missing out on Juan Soto appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Amir Garrett Throws Drink on White Sox Fan During Game
Amir Garrett threw a drink on a fan during the Royals-White Sox game Tuesday night.
Gavin Sheets scratched for White Sox Wednesday afternoon
Chicago White Sox outfielder Gavin Sheets has been scratched from the lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals. What It Means:. Sheets hit a solo dinger in Tuesday's win over the Royals and he was initially lined up for another start Wednesday...
Cubs announcers roast Cardinals vets Adam Wainwright, Yadier Molina
The Chicago Cubs’ broadcast team had a bit of fun at the expense of two St. Louis Cardinals stalwarts during Tuesday’s broadcast. Play-by-play man Jon Sciambi had some fun with the fact that veteran batterymates Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright were employing MLB’s new PitchCom system during Tuesday’s contest. Sciambi compared that to one’s grandparents getting their first mobile phone, which prompted laughter — and a half-hearted defense — from color commentator Jim Deshaies.
Cubs Roster Moves: Madrigal Activated, Brault to Covid IL, and More
With the earlier report of Cubs’ second baseman Nick Madrigal traveling with the team to St. Louis today, it’s no surprise to see him activated from the injured list. After dealing with a couple of IL stints so far this season, the latest of which was a groin issue that kept him out for almost two months, it’s good to see Madrigal back on the roster. No, he hasn’t had the best season so far. But with two months left in the campaign, he still has time to finish the season strong. He will look to bounce back from the IL and be the contact hitter and on-base machine that he’s already proven capable of.
Rick Hahn, White Sox 'disappointed that we weren’t able to do more to improve this club'
White Sox general manager Rick Hahn didn’t mince words when describing the team’s inaction as the trade deadline passed Tuesday at 5 p.m., calling it a disappointing day.
Willson Contreras heads back home with Cubs to face Marlins
On July 26, Willson Contreras grew emotional when faced with the possibility of his last home game with the Chicago
White Sox pound out 12 hits in win over Royals
Jose Abreu homered for the second straight game and Lance Lynn pitched six strong innings to lift the host Chicago White Sox to a 4-1 victory against the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday afternoon. The White Sox took two of three from Kansas City while collecting double-digit hits in each...
Jose Abreu Wins White Sox 2022 Heart and Hustle Award
Each team has a recipient of the award, but for the White Sox, Abreu is an extremely fitting choice. Since joining the White Sox in 2014, the first baseman has never played in fewer than 125 games during a full-length season. During the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign, Abreu played in all 60 games. He is on pace to appear in 150+ games once again during the 2022 season.
Cubs starting Frank Schwindel at first base on Thursday night
Chicago Cubs first baseman Frank Schwindel is batting seventh in Thursday's Game 2 lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Schwindel will take over first base after Patrick Wisdom was shifted to third and Zach McKinstry was benched. numberFire's models project Schwindel to score 5.9 FanDuel points at the salary of...
Cubs Call Up Newly Acquired RHP Kervin Castro
Amidst a flurry of post-trade deadline roster moves , the Chicago Cubs claimed RHP Kervin Castro off waivers from the San Francisco Giants. After initially optioning Castro to Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday, the Cubs called him up to the active roster Wednesday. Castro plops right into the mix as the team will now carry 12 pitchers.
Cubs Notes: Stroman Battles Cramps, Bote Optioned, and More
In the middle of Game 1 of Thursday’s doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago Cubs’ starting pitcher Marcus Stroman had a scary moment in the fifth inning. The typically energetic right-hander stepped off the mound and appeared to have suffered a leg injury. But according to Gordan...
