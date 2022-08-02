ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

FanSided

Why the Cubs didn’t trade Willson Contreras, explained

Why didn’t the Cubs manage to trade catcher Willson Contreras at the MLB trade deadline? Chicago’s plans were scuppered by their high asking price. Willson Contreras said his goodbyes to the Cubs faithful at Wrigley Field last week during what was thought to be his final home game with the organization.
ClutchPoints

Cardinals making trade play for Giants ace Carlos Rodon after missing out on Juan Soto

The St. Louis Cardinals were firmly entrenched in the Juan Soto sweepstakes alongside the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers. However, the Padres ultimately pulled away and made an offer that the Washington Nationals could not refuse. But the Cardinals are still looking to add despite missing out on Soto. According to St. Louis […] The post Cardinals making trade play for Giants ace Carlos Rodon after missing out on Juan Soto appeared first on ClutchPoints.
numberfire.com

Gavin Sheets scratched for White Sox Wednesday afternoon

Chicago White Sox outfielder Gavin Sheets has been scratched from the lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals. What It Means:. Sheets hit a solo dinger in Tuesday's win over the Royals and he was initially lined up for another start Wednesday...
Yardbarker

Cubs announcers roast Cardinals vets Adam Wainwright, Yadier Molina

The Chicago Cubs’ broadcast team had a bit of fun at the expense of two St. Louis Cardinals stalwarts during Tuesday’s broadcast. Play-by-play man Jon Sciambi had some fun with the fact that veteran batterymates Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright were employing MLB’s new PitchCom system during Tuesday’s contest. Sciambi compared that to one’s grandparents getting their first mobile phone, which prompted laughter — and a half-hearted defense — from color commentator Jim Deshaies.
Yardbarker

Cubs Roster Moves: Madrigal Activated, Brault to Covid IL, and More

With the earlier report of Cubs’ second baseman Nick Madrigal traveling with the team to St. Louis today, it’s no surprise to see him activated from the injured list. After dealing with a couple of IL stints so far this season, the latest of which was a groin issue that kept him out for almost two months, it’s good to see Madrigal back on the roster. No, he hasn’t had the best season so far. But with two months left in the campaign, he still has time to finish the season strong. He will look to bounce back from the IL and be the contact hitter and on-base machine that he’s already proven capable of.
Lucas Giolito
Brad Keller
Yardbarker

White Sox pound out 12 hits in win over Royals

Jose Abreu homered for the second straight game and Lance Lynn pitched six strong innings to lift the host Chicago White Sox to a 4-1 victory against the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday afternoon. The White Sox took two of three from Kansas City while collecting double-digit hits in each...
Yardbarker

Jose Abreu Wins White Sox 2022 Heart and Hustle Award

Each team has a recipient of the award, but for the White Sox, Abreu is an extremely fitting choice. Since joining the White Sox in 2014, the first baseman has never played in fewer than 125 games during a full-length season. During the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign, Abreu played in all 60 games. He is on pace to appear in 150+ games once again during the 2022 season.
numberfire.com

Cubs starting Frank Schwindel at first base on Thursday night

Chicago Cubs first baseman Frank Schwindel is batting seventh in Thursday's Game 2 lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Schwindel will take over first base after Patrick Wisdom was shifted to third and Zach McKinstry was benched. numberFire's models project Schwindel to score 5.9 FanDuel points at the salary of...
Yardbarker

Cubs Call Up Newly Acquired RHP Kervin Castro

Amidst a flurry of post-trade deadline roster moves , the Chicago Cubs claimed RHP Kervin Castro off waivers from the San Francisco Giants. After initially optioning Castro to Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday, the Cubs called him up to the active roster Wednesday. Castro plops right into the mix as the team will now carry 12 pitchers.
Yardbarker

Cubs Notes: Stroman Battles Cramps, Bote Optioned, and More

In the middle of Game 1 of Thursday’s doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago Cubs’ starting pitcher Marcus Stroman had a scary moment in the fifth inning. The typically energetic right-hander stepped off the mound and appeared to have suffered a leg injury. But according to Gordan...
