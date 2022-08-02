ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

BYRD: Opportunity For Improvement

INDIANAPOLIS — When it comes to auto racing, no single city in the entire world showcases the sport better than Indianapolis and its surrounding communities. If there is a big race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, then expect plenty of action at nearby Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park in Clermont.
ANDERSON, IN
Wednesday’s BC39 Heat Races Are Set

SPEEDWAY, Ind. – The heat race lineups are set for the opening night of the Driven2SaveLives BC39 Presented By WeatherTech on Wednesday, August 3. Lineups were handpicked by the driver themselves, or by a team representative, during a heat race draft on Main Street in Speedway, Ind. on Tuesday night.
SPEEDWAY, IN
Midwest Midget Marathons

INDIANAPOLIS — Time marches on, seasons come and go, there’s always another crisis — this year, a tire shortage — and the price of everything rarely stops climbing. Faced with relentless change, you lean on the few constants you find. So here’s one you can count...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

