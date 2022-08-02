A Monday Afternoon House Fire In Pittsfield Is Deemed Accidental

Read on wsbs.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cherry and Fuller Streets in Ludlow closed while crews respond to accident
LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police and fire crews are on scene in Ludlow for reports of an accident in the area of Cherry and Fuller Streets Wednesday evening. According to Ludlow Police, the accident occurred when a car struck a pole, causing electrical wires to fall on top of the vehicle.
Investigation underway after reported rescue at Watershops Pond in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An investigation is underway at Watershops Pond in Springfield. Fire crews responded shortly before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday and we’re told it was being investigated as a crime scene. Springfield Fire Deputy Private Pablo Colon told us that fire, police, and paramedics were all on scene.
Pedestrians killed in Easthampton collision identified
The crash remains under investigation; the driver has not been charged. The two pedestrians that were killed when they were struck by a car in Easthampton Wednesday evening have been identified as Edward O. Hanlon Jr., 81, and Ilona L. Murray, 60. Northwestern District Attorney David Sullivan’s office said they...
GoFundMe started for Edward Hanlon Jr., victim of Northampton Street crash in Easthampton
A GoFundMe created to cover the costs of a funeral and memorials for Edward Hanlon Jr., one of the pedestrians that died from a motor vehicle crash on Northampton Street on Tuesday evening, began collecting donations on Thursday. “On August 2nd 2022, my papa Edward Hanlon was taken from us...
WNYT
Caretaker removing weeds with blowtorch sets Pittsfield house on fire
Pittsfield Fire Department responded to a fire Monday afternoon, after a property caretaker was using a blowtorch to remove weeds. Pittsfield Fire says the caretaker came too close to the house and ignited the siding. They say it was put out quickly by their personnel. No one was hurt as...
Another Person Hit By A Car In A Great Barrington Crosswalk
Concerns about the safety of Great Barrington crosswalks are once again in focus as yet another person has been struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross the street in a crosswalk in the town. Are local drivers not paying enough attention? Are the pedestrians not paying enough attention? Whatever the reason, something needs to be done.
Crews respond to serious motor vehicle crash in Easthampton
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Easthampton responded to Northampton Street Tuesday evening for reports of a serious motor vehicle crash. Our Western Mass News crew arrived shortly before 10 p.m. and saw Easthampton and State Police on scene, as well as an ambulance. The area is taped off, and...
Fire at long-vacant Columbia County home under investigation
Firefighters responded to a fire at 70 Summit Heights in the village of Philmont, late Monday night. Police say the home wasn’t occupied and has been vacant for years. There is no word yet on what started the fire. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to...
Bennington police ID homicide victim, suspect
Patrick Mullinnex, 38, of Springfield, Vermont, was found shot to death Wednesday at a home on Pleasant Street.
Chicopee service center seeing increase of vehicles with watered down gas
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A local auto shop in Chicopee is on high alert after discovering watered down gas in some vehicles brought in for service. Kevin Wright, the owner of KLM Auto Repair in Chicopee, told Western Mass News that his shop has seen an increase in vehicles come in with water in gas.
Victim identified after Central Avenue homicide
Steve Smith, a spokesman for the Albany Police Department, said Wednesday that the victim was Kareem Collier, 36, of Albany.
Bennington police investigating Pleasant Street homicide
Police are investigating a homicide in the town of Bennington. A 38-year-old man died in a shooting.
Caretaker using blowtorch on weeds ignites home
The Pittsfield Fire Department made quick work of a structure fire on Monday after a caretaker at 125 Second Street reportedly ignited the home's siding with a blowtorch.
Police conduct K9 search for missing Holyoke man
The Holyoke Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man last seen on July 8th.
Springfield Search Warrant Leads To Bust For Drug Task Force
Once again, some multi-agency cooperation across several law enforcement groups lead to a fairly major drug bust in Springfield recently. That's according to the Massachusetts State Police(MSP). According to WWLP/News 22 in Springfield, two people were arrested in Springfield on Monday after a multi-agency drug task force investigation into methamphetamine...
Coolant leak causes evacuation at Pittsfield Walmart
A coolant leak led to an evacuation today at the Walmart in Pittsfield. The fire department tells us that it happened around 5:15 Monday. They say an employee accidentally damaged the Freon line to one of the large refrigeration units. A hazmat team shut down that system and ventilated the...
Man found dead in Bennington apartment; police searching for suspect
BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say they found a man dead in Bennington on Wednesday and a suspect is still on the loose. Investigators say they were called to an apartment on Pleasant Street Wednesday morning where they found a 38-year-old man dead with several gunshot wounds. Police have identified...
Two pedestrians dead after crash on Northampton Street in Easthampton
Two pedestrians were struck and killed by a motor vehicle on Northampton Street in Easthampton Tuesday night.
Western Massachusetts sees multiple deadly accidents in recent days
Tuesday night, two pedestrians were killed in a car crash on Route 10 in Easthampton and Wednesday morning, another deadly crash killing one person on Route 202 in Holyoke.
Portion of Route 202 in Holyoke closed due to deadly crash
Two pedestrians died Tuesday night in a crash in Easthampton, the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office confirms. Some West Springfield residents are raising questions after seeing abandoned scooters around the area and they want to know what rules are in place. New Hampshire motorcycle crash victim testifies in Zhukovskyy trial...
