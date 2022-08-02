Tipoff time in Israel: Auburn opens tour against U-20 team

Read on oanow.com
Hold That Tiger: Auburn Quarterback Arrested
Auburn University quarterback T.J. Finley was taken into custody at the Lee County Detention Facility on the eve of fall camp starting on Friday. He was held on a charge of Attempt to Elude with the Auburn Police Department according to WRBL. Finley is about to embark on a quarterback...
Auburn QB T.J. Finley who inked historic NIL deal, arrested by police
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn University football player T.J. Finley is in custody at the Lee County Detention Facility on a charge of Attempt to Elude with the Auburn Police Department. According to Detention records Finley was in custody as of Thursday, August 4. WRBLhas reached out to Auburn Police for a comment on the […]
tag24.com
Aden Halloway, No. 5 point guard, scores big win for Auburn Tigers
The standards have been set for the Auburn Tigers basketball program after they received their first commit from the class of 2023. Four-star Point guard Aden Holloway, ranked as the 30th best high school player and the No. 5 guard in the country, committed to the Tigers over Tennessee, who in recent seasons has become one of Auburn's biggest rivals on the court.
tallasseetribune.com
Notasulga winery picked for best ten Alabama wineries
Whippoorwill Vineyard in Notasulga is a family owned and operated farm winery where everything is done by hand. The business got its start in 2005, when Tim Watkins and Chad Ledbetter planted some muscadines on Bobby Watkins land. Whippoorwill Vineyard has now been named number seven in a top ten...
thebamabuzz.com
NEW Auburn HomeGoods is on its way
If you like shopping for home decor, you’ll love this news. According to WTVM, HomeGoods announced plans to open a new store location in Auburn. Keep reading for more information on the city’s newest retail addition. Welcome home, Auburn HomeGoods. HomeGoods has announced a location for its newest...
Opelika-Auburn News
United Way volunteers pack more than 30,000 meals in 65 minutes to celebrate campaign kickoff holds kickoff event
The United Way of Lee County kicked of its 2023 fundraising campaign with “Feed the Need,” an event to feed the community’s hungry. About 120 volunteers arrived at the Food Bank of East Alabama in Auburn early Wednesday morning with a goal to package 30,000 meal kits, which was 10,000 more than they packed last year.
Company that produced pet food ingredients plans to build a Columbus plant
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A company that produces pet food ingredients is planning to locate a manufacturing facility in Columbus, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday morning. AFB International is planning a $79 million facility that will produce more than 100 jobs in Columbus Technology Park. The average salary of those jobs will be around $50,000 […]
thebamabuzz.com
NEW pick-your-own flower farm open outside of Auburn [PHOTOS]
An Alabama couple has opened their amazing property as a pick-your-own flower farm called Circles of Colors. Keep reading to learn all about the new spot and what Circles of Colors has planned for the future. Circles of Colors. Arely and David Kloss bought the property in 2020 and began...
WTVM
St. Francis-Emory in Columbus to host hiring event
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - St. Francis-Emory is hosting a hiring event for clinical and non-clinical positions. The hiring event will be held on Aug. 10 on the hospital campus, location on 2300 Manchester Expressway, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Potential employees will get the opportunities to meet staff, learn...
BET
The Tuskegee Experiment: The Granddaughter of One of the Syphilis Study Victims Explains How His Story Has Implications That Are Still Felt Today
The 40-year study in which Black men were subject to experimentation by U.S. government doctors has been the subject of scrutiny since it ended in 1972. As horrifying an incident as this was in American History, it tracks differently for Sharon Hawks and her family. Hawks’ grandfather, Willie Harris, was...
Opelika-Auburn News
'It's nothing short of a miracle': Opelika and Auburn firefighters honored for quick work stopping Railroad District fire (copy)
The City of Opelika has honored the Opelika and Auburn fire departments for their quick response to an early morning fire in downtown Opelika on July 21. “The Opelika Fire Department and Auburn Fire Department, they saved that block downtown,” said Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller. “For the fire departments and these folks that saved those buildings, it’s nothing short of a miracle.”
Opelika-Auburn News
In Ward 2 forum, Griswold and West talk about business, safety and downtown growth
At the latest Auburn Council candidate forum, Ward 2 incumbent Kelley Griswold and challenger Paul West focused on growth and downtown business. This was the second of five planned ward forums hosted by the Auburn Chamber of Commerce. Griswold opened by reminding the audience that elected Council members represent all...
Alabama high school student who left impact on former teachers dies from brain cancer
As teachers and faculty at Central High School prepare for the upcoming school year, they are remembering the lessons they learned from a former student.
WSFA
East Alabama Health opens primary care clinic in Smiths Station
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new option for health care is now available for residents of Smiths Station and the surrounding areas. East Alabama Health has opened its new Primary Medicine Associates clinic at the intersection of Summerville Road and U.S. 280, next to Love’s Travel Stop. The new clinic will be open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Fridays from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. (all Eastern Time).
WSFA
Child discovery leads Alabama deputies to 2 bodies, arrest
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is facing multiple charges after a child, found walking alone Monday night, led investigators to a horrific discovery. Sheriff Jimmy Abbett has confirmed the arrest of Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37. The man is being held on three counts of capital murder after two decomposing bodies were found, as well as one count of first-degree kidnapping after the child was discovered walking along a roadside. He is also being charged with two counts of abuse of corpse.
DNR removes alligator from Dollar Tree parking lot
AUGUSTA, Ga. — People who went to an Augusta-area Dollar Tree store got more than they bargained for when an alligator showed up. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources posted a picture of the alligator on its Facebook page, saying the alligator “was measured, tagged and released in the Savannah River.”
Alabama kidnapping leads investigators to 2 decomposing bodies, arrest
DADEVILLE, Ala. — A 12-year-old girl found wandering a rural Alabama road alone early Monday led authorities to a gruesome discovery at a nearby mobile home, resulting in at least one arrest. In addition to a first-degree kidnapping count, Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes is also being held on multiple capital...
wrbl.com
Phenix City Elementary students welcomed back with a bang
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Community Schools United with United Way joined faculty members at Phenix City Elementary School on Thursday to welcome back students on their first day. Pamela Romero, the Director of Community Schools United with United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley, said the goal of Community...
Possible kidnapping under investigation in east Alabama, person in custody
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — Law enforcement are investigating a possible kidnapping in an area off Highway 34 near Lake Martin. Chief Deputy Fred White with the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call Monday of a young girl wandering on the road. Deputies were able to locate the 12-year-old girl, who has […]
Business has been good, says co-owner of new Columbus selfie museum
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Business has been good since The Photoshop, a selfie museum located at 1425 3rd Avenue in Columbus, opened on July 15, according to Sherricka Day, one of its three owners. Day said people often visit the museum around the end of the week or on weekends. “Last week, we did notice that […]
