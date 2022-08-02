ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trussville, AL

Major crash shuts down northbound lanes on I-459 near Gadsden Hwy

By Nicole Cook
CBS 42
CBS 42
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G1ZOH_0h1aQKcW00

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A major crash involving a pedestrian who was hit along I-459 shut down the northbound lanes between Exit 32 in Trussville and I-59.

The accident occurred around 4:30 a.m. As of 5:45 a.m., all southbound lanes had reopened as the crash occurred on the northbound side of the road near Highway 11.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the victim was an unidentified white man who was hit by a car.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating the crash

#Traffic Accident
CBS 42

