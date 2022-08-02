ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two of three wanted for Mississippi murder arrested in Florida. Third person still on the loose.

 2 days ago
Two of three people wanted in connection with a Mississippi murder were arrested 350 miles away near Pensacola, Florida.

Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson confirmed the arrests in a videoed news conference Monday.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Shannon Bramlett, 33, and Darick Moody, 19, were arrested Monday near the community of Pace, Florida.

The two men, along with a third suspect, Patricia Flakes, are accused of murdering Jeremiah Flakes, 21.

Jeremiah Flakes was found dead on July 14 inside his mother’s vehicle along County Road 1437 in the Auburn community of Lee County. He had been shot multiple times.

Law enforcement officials are still looking for Patricia Flakes.

Patricia Flakes is reported to be the victim’s estranged wife. Bramlett is reported to be Patricia Flakes’ boyfriend. Moody is reported to be Bramlett’s nephew.

@Tskblanket
2d ago

if Ted Bundy wasn't safe in Pensacola wtf make these mf think they're safe here. Ppd do not play especially with our new Sheriff. Good Job Ppd and Chip

martha summerlin
2d ago

instead of putting them in jail, they ought to be under it!!! most of all the sorry wife. I don't understand how people that kill someone lives with their self. most specifically have your husband killed. they are sorry as the day is long.

*Chateaux ♏*
2d ago

Thanks be to the Father they OFF THE STREETS And they will GET the MASTERMIND BEHIND IT *THE WIFE*😠😡🤬🤬🤬

