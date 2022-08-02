FutureSox Podcast: Chicago White Sox midseason top 30 prospect list preparation

Read on soxmachine.com
3 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
Des Plaines Man Confesses to Sharing Child Pornography on the InternetCarolyn LightDes Plaines, IL
This Indiana National Park has the Best Views of the Starry Night SkyTravel MavenIndiana State
numberfire.com
Gavin Sheets scratched for White Sox Wednesday afternoon
Chicago White Sox outfielder Gavin Sheets has been scratched from the lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals. What It Means:. Sheets hit a solo dinger in Tuesday's win over the Royals and he was initially lined up for another start Wednesday...
Fates of Cubs’ Willson Contreras, Ian Happ, revealed
With the trade deadline coming and going, the Chicago Cubs have made a decision on both catcher Willson Contreras and outfielder Ian Happ. The Cubs elected to not move on from either player at the deadline. While just a week ago it seemed that both players would be playing their final games with the organization, it turns out their time in Chicago isn’t over just yet.
Chicago Cubs roster after trade deadline moves
Even though the Chicago Cubs hung onto All-Stars Wilson Contreras and Ian Happ, they still made a couple of changes to the roster. They traded RHP David Robertson to Philadelphia Phillies for RHP Ben Brown. They also dealt RHP Mychal Givens to New York Mets for RHP Saul Gonzalez. They traded RHP Scott Effross to New York Yankees for RHP Hayden Wesneski. Finally, they got Zach McKinstry in return for reliever Chris Martin.
Cubs option David Bote to Triple-A between doubleheader
The Cubs at least temporarily alleviated some of logjam on their infield depth chart by optioning David Bote to Triple-A Iowa on Thursday. Optioning Bote after Game 1 of Thursday’s doubleheader in St. Louis was the Cubs' corresponding move to calling up Sean Newcomb to start the nightcap. Whether...
Rick Hahn, White Sox 'disappointed that we weren’t able to do more to improve this club'
White Sox general manager Rick Hahn didn’t mince words when describing the team’s inaction as the trade deadline passed Tuesday at 5 p.m., calling it a disappointing day.
Nicole Hazen, wife of Arizona Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen, dies at 45
The Arizona Diamondbacks announced on Thursday that Nicole Hazen, the wife of general manager Mike Hazen, died Thursday at the age of 45.
Yardbarker
Jose Abreu Wins White Sox 2022 Heart and Hustle Award
Each team has a recipient of the award, but for the White Sox, Abreu is an extremely fitting choice. Since joining the White Sox in 2014, the first baseman has never played in fewer than 125 games during a full-length season. During the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign, Abreu played in all 60 games. He is on pace to appear in 150+ games once again during the 2022 season.
numberfire.com
Albert Pujols hitting sixth for St. Louis on Wednesday
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Chicago Cubs. Pujols will take over designated hitting duties after Nolan Gorman was given the night off versus Chicago's left-hander Justin Steele. numberFire's models project Pujols to score 10.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,400.
Contreras, Happ are staying, but Cubs get shut out by Cardinals
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Adam Wainwright pitched seven spotless innings with longtime catcher Yadier Molina back behind the plate, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs 6-0 on Tuesday night.Paul Goldschmidt homered and drove in three runs to lead the St. Louis offense. Dylan Carlson hit a two-run shot and made a nice catch in center field. Nolan Arenado also went deep.Molina returned from knee inflammation that had sidelined him since June 16. Paired once again with Wainwright, the two 40-year-olds teamed up to shut down Chicago.Wainwright (8-8) allowed six hits and struck out four without a walk....
