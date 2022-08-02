ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

FutureSox Podcast: Chicago White Sox midseason top 30 prospect list preparation

By Mike Rankin
soxmachine.com
 2 days ago
Read on soxmachine.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Gavin Sheets scratched for White Sox Wednesday afternoon

Chicago White Sox outfielder Gavin Sheets has been scratched from the lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals. What It Means:. Sheets hit a solo dinger in Tuesday's win over the Royals and he was initially lined up for another start Wednesday...
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Fates of Cubs’ Willson Contreras, Ian Happ, revealed

With the trade deadline coming and going, the Chicago Cubs have made a decision on both catcher Willson Contreras and outfielder Ian Happ. The Cubs elected to not move on from either player at the deadline. While just a week ago it seemed that both players would be playing their final games with the organization, it turns out their time in Chicago isn’t over just yet.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Cubs roster after trade deadline moves

Even though the Chicago Cubs hung onto All-Stars Wilson Contreras and Ian Happ, they still made a couple of changes to the roster. They traded RHP David Robertson to Philadelphia Phillies for RHP Ben Brown. They also dealt RHP Mychal Givens to New York Mets for RHP Saul Gonzalez. They traded RHP Scott Effross to New York Yankees for RHP Hayden Wesneski. Finally, they got Zach McKinstry in return for reliever Chris Martin.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Yardbarker

Jose Abreu Wins White Sox 2022 Heart and Hustle Award

Each team has a recipient of the award, but for the White Sox, Abreu is an extremely fitting choice. Since joining the White Sox in 2014, the first baseman has never played in fewer than 125 games during a full-length season. During the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign, Abreu played in all 60 games. He is on pace to appear in 150+ games once again during the 2022 season.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Albert Pujols hitting sixth for St. Louis on Wednesday

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Chicago Cubs. Pujols will take over designated hitting duties after Nolan Gorman was given the night off versus Chicago's left-hander Justin Steele. numberFire's models project Pujols to score 10.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,400.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Kelley
CBS Chicago

Contreras, Happ are staying, but Cubs get shut out by Cardinals

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Adam Wainwright pitched seven spotless innings with longtime catcher Yadier Molina back behind the plate, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs 6-0 on Tuesday night.Paul Goldschmidt homered and drove in three runs to lead the St. Louis offense. Dylan Carlson hit a two-run shot and made a nice catch in center field. Nolan Arenado also went deep.Molina returned from knee inflammation that had sidelined him since June 16. Paired once again with Wainwright, the two 40-year-olds teamed up to shut down Chicago.Wainwright (8-8) allowed six hits and struck out four without a walk....
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy