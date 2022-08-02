ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Fast. Fresh. Italian.' Fazoli's opens Panama City restaurant in Bay City Point

By Ebonee Burrell, The News Herald
PANAMA CITY — The nation’s largest Italian quick service restaurant brand will open its newest eatery Tuesday in Panama City.

Fazoli’s is bringing more of its iconic Italian flavors to the Sunshine State and will open its newest restaurant at 2219 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in the Bay City Point shopping center. Hours will be Sunday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Coming soon:Blaze Pizza franchisee says Bay County location a slam dunk. What's special about the chain?

“We can’t wait to bring Panama City its go-to spot for Fast. Fresh. Italian,” franchisee Bob Amin said in a Monday press release. “The Bay City Point shopping center is a great hub for the community, and Fazoli’s delicious Italian recipes and famous breadsticks will be the perfect fuel up after a day out shopping or hitting the beach. We can’t wait to open our doors.”

The Panama City restaurant will continue to live up to its brand, serving its Italian dishes and signature hot, fresh breadsticks, Amin said. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, sub sandwiches, salads, pizza and desserts.

Founded in 1988 in Lexington, Kentucky, Fazoli's owns and operates almost 220 restaurants in 27 states, making it the largest premium quick service restaurant Italian chain in America.

Panama City’s Fazoli’s will mark the fifth location in Florida. For more information about Fazoli’s, visit: fazolis.com.

Panama City News Herald

Panama City News Herald

