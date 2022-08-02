Thinking of college? Why Gulf Coast State's 'Super Saturday' events might be for you

PANAMA CITY — Starting college soon, considering a career change or just want more information about what’s out there? Next month, you’ll have your chance.

Gulf Coast State College is hosting its "Super Saturday" event for fall semester registration Aug. 6.

Super Saturday is an all-encompassing event for current and prospective students to register for upcoming fall classes, receive student IDs and parking decals, and meet with representatives from various GCSC departments who can answer questions and provide guidance.

The event will be held at locations in Bay and Gulf counties: GCSC’s Charles Hilton Center for Advanced Technology and Hospitality Management on the Panama City Campus from 9 a.m. to noon Central time and the GCSC Gulf/Franklin Campus in Port St. Joe from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Eastern time.

New STEM building:Demolition starts process for new facility at Gulf Coast State. See what's to come

Record donation:Hilton family donates $2.5 million to Gulf Coast State, largest in college's history

The $10 application fee will be waived during the event.

College officials from admissions, advising, enrollment services and financial aid will be available to provide one-on-one assistance and guide attendees through the enrollment and registration process. Staff members from career development, veterans services, TRiO and Student Accessibility Resources also will be on-hand to answer questions.

For more information, visit gulfcoast.edu or contact Jason Hedden at jhedden@gulfcoast.edu.