Who knew? On being B.F. Hean (Part Two)

Care for elderly stepped up as Italy swelters in driest year ever
MILAN, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Volunteers delivered food and medicines to elderly people living alone in Milan on Friday, as another heatwave swept through northern Italy in what is the country's driest year since records began.
On Japan's Yonaguni island, fears of being on the front line of a Taiwan conflict
Japan's westernmost island lies in sight of Taiwan, less than 70 miles away. On Thursday, a Chinese missile landed near Yonaguni. Japan has been strengthening defenses across its southwest islands.
Snickers maker apologises for advert suggesting Taiwan is a country
BEIJING, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Mars Wrigley, makers of the Snickers candy bar, apologised on Friday for a Snickers product launch which Chinese social media users said suggested that Taiwan was a country.
