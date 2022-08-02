Nomad bridge drained of $190M after hundreds of addresses copy hacker’s code

Read on cryptoslate.com
Hackers drain nearly all of the ~$190M in crypto from the Nomad token bridge, which is backed by Coinbase and OpenSea, over a long series of transactions
The Nomad token bridge appears to have experienced a security exploit that has allowed hackers to systematically drain the bridge’s funds over a long series of transactions. Nearly the entire $190.7 million in crypto has been removed from the bridge, with only $651.54 left remaining in the wallet, according to decentralized finance (DeFi) tracking platform DeFi Llama.
Crypto token bridge Nomad completely drained as users turn on company
Another blockchain bridge has been compromised, with this one ending up losing approximately $200 million - apparently due to the greed of its users. Nomad was exploited earlier this week, and the protocol lost pretty much everything it had, despite no malware or cyberattacks apparently being involved. While bridge exploits...
Hackers abuse ‘chaotic’ Nomad exploit to drain almost $200M in crypto
Nomad, a token bridge that allows users to send and receive tokens between Avalanche (AVAX), Ethereum (ETH), Evmos (EVMOS), Moonbeam (GLMR) and Milkomeda C1 blockchains, was attacked on Monday, with hackers draining almost all of the protocol’s funds. Approximately $190.7 million in crypto was stolen from the bridge, according...
Another crypto bridge attack: Nomad loses $190 million in 'chaotic' hack
Heists continue to plague the crypto world, with news of large sums stolen from digital currency firms seemingly every month. But while crypto exchanges were once the main point of attack, hackers now appear to have a new target: blockchain bridges.
Biggest Whale in Bitcoin Suddenly Dumps Over $1,400,000,000 in Crypto As BTC Cracks $23,000
One of the biggest Bitcoin (BTC) whales in the world is rapidly selling off BTC amid the crypto market upswing. The whale, which was the richest non-exchange address in the world until earlier this week, has sold off a whopping 78,484 BTC since Monday, according to BitInfoCharts. With Bitcoin trading...
Ethereum Whales Pile Into Dogecoin Competitor Shiba Inu As Holdings Explode by Over 500%
Ethereum (ETH) whales are aggressively increasing their holdings of a Dogecoin (DOGE) rival as the crypto market stages a modest recovery. According to transactions tracker WhaleStats, Ethereum whales have increased their holdings of Shiba Inu (SHIB) by slightly over 580% from $736,000 to over $5 million in under 24 hours, in the process moving the Dogecoin competitor from being their seventh-largest holding to the second-largest holding.
Third-Biggest Ethereum Whale Grows Wallet Balance by Nearly $800,000,000 in July on ETH Rallies: On-Chain Data
The third-biggest whale on the Ethereum (ETH) network grew its wallet balance by almost $800 million in the month of July. According to blockchain tracking service Etherscan, the whale known as Naruto went from a balance of just over $1.71 billion on July 4th to over $2.5 billion at time of writing.
Mysterious Bitcoin Wallet Amasses $3,000,000,000 Crypto Fortune in Just Three Days
A new Bitcoin wallet has amassed a massive crypto fortune after collecting more than $3 billion worth of BTC in less than one week. Data from BitInfoCharts reveals that the whale address has gobbled up 132,877 BTC, worth about $3 billion at time of writing, in just three days – between July 19th and July 21st of 2022.
More crypto wallets are being hacked and drained
The summer of 2022 is continuing to be a bit of a nightmare for cryptocurrency users after yet another hack resulted in the theft of at least $4 million worth of tokens. This time around, it’s not a blockchain bridge that’s been compromised, but rather the Solana ecosystem. Solana is a blockchain similar to Ethereum and has been often described as the Ethereum killer. However someone started draining the tokens from thousands of wallets - with more than 8,000 wallets now thought to be affected.
$200 Million Was Stolen in One of the 'Most Chaotic Hacks' the Crypto World Has Seen
Another massive hack has shaken the crypto world amid what's been dubbed the season of the "crypto winter." An estimated $200 million was stolen from crypto startup Nomad, a platform that allows users to move and trade tokens between the blockchains Avalanche, Ethereum, Evmos, Moonbeam, and Milkomedia C1. "We are...
'Malicious actor' drains $5.2 million in crypto assets from 8,000 digital wallets in one go
Solana claims an exploit in users' wallet software is to blame.
US's SEC declares $300 million crypto scam as a pyramid scheme
Forsage was founded in February 2020 by promoters who stayed in Georgia, Indonesia, and Russia. It operated in five U.S. states and continued operations even after cease-and-desist orders. The SEC aims to recover the company's income with interest. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the U.S. has charged 11...
Ethereum (ETH) Whales Are Stocking Up On Shiba Inu (SHIB) – Here’s Why
The top whales on Ethereum’s (ETH) blockchain are aggressively stocking up on popular meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB). The 580% daily increase suggests ETH whales favor the memecoin its rival Dogecoin (DOGE). From Less Than $1M to $5M in 24 Hours. The rapid spike could be a direct result...
Nomad said it was the crypto 'gold standard.' Hackers stole $190 million from it.
Hackers stole nearly $200 million in cryptocurrency after the Nomad crypto bridge protocol was breached. Blockchain security group CertiK said Nomad lost around $190 million in the hack, which it said was “due to a flawed upgrade.” Nomad said Tuesday that the company was “working around the clock to address the situation and have notified law enforcement and retained leading firms for blockchain intelligence and forensics.”
Meta is being sued for giving US hospitals a data-tracking tool that allegedly ended up disclosing patient information to Facebook
A second lawsuit alleges hospitals violated HIPAA by providing private patient data to Meta that it sometimes then used in personalized Facebook ads.
North Korean fraudsters suspected of copying people’s LinkedIn and Indeed profiles in a bid to land jobs at U.S. crypto firms
Experts said that by harnessing information from crypto firms, Kim Jong Un's government could collate information about future cryptocurrency trends.
Cybercriminals Plagiarize LinkedIn, Indeed Profiles to Apply for Crypto Jobs: Report
North Korean hackers are suspected of copying resumes and LinkedIn profiles to land jobs at crypto firms—sometimes successfully. North Korean cybercriminals are targeting jobs listed on LinkedIn and Indeed to plagiarize resumes and other people’s profiles to land remote work at crypto firms, according to a Bloomberg report citing security researchers at Mandiant.
Hackers drain crypto company of nearly $200M using copy-paste exploit
Nomad, a company that provides tools for tokens to be transferred across different blockchains, has suffered from what could be the first ever decentralized robbery in the crypto space. Close to $200 million was drained from the platform by a multitude of users that simply copied the same exploit employed by a single hacker.
Chainalysis reports $2B lost in cross-chain bridge hacks
Research conducted by blockchain data platform Chainalysis estimated that $2 billion was lost from cross-chain bridge hacks so far in 2022. Chainalysis stated in the report that the issue now “represents a significant threat to building trust in blockchain technology.”. Moreover, researchers said bridge hacks are favored by North...
Match Group shelves Tinder Coin, Metaverse Dating after company swings to a loss in Q2
Online dating company Match Group has cut back on its Metaverse Dating and Tinder Coin plans following disappointing Q2 results. In an earnings letter to shareholders, the company, which operates the Tinder, Match, and OkCupid brands, among others, announced an overhaul of the Tinder management team, including the departure of its CEO Renate Nyborg.
