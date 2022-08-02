ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Nomad bridge drained of $190M after hundreds of addresses copy hacker’s code

By Oluwapelumi Adejumo
cryptoslate.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on cryptoslate.com

Comments / 0

Related
biztoc.com

Hackers drain nearly all of the ~$190M in crypto from the Nomad token bridge, which is backed by Coinbase and OpenSea, over a long series of transactions

The Nomad token bridge appears to have experienced a security exploit that has allowed hackers to systematically drain the bridge’s funds over a long series of transactions. Nearly the entire $190.7 million in crypto has been removed from the bridge, with only $651.54 left remaining in the wallet, according to decentralized finance (DeFi) tracking platform DeFi Llama.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TechRadar

Crypto token bridge Nomad completely drained as users turn on company

Another blockchain bridge has been compromised, with this one ending up losing approximately $200 million - apparently due to the greed of its users. Nomad was exploited earlier this week, and the protocol lost pretty much everything it had, despite no malware or cyberattacks apparently being involved. While bridge exploits...
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Hackers abuse ‘chaotic’ Nomad exploit to drain almost $200M in crypto

Nomad, a token bridge that allows users to send and receive tokens between Avalanche (AVAX), Ethereum (ETH), Evmos (EVMOS), Moonbeam (GLMR) and Milkomeda C1 blockchains, was attacked on Monday, with hackers draining almost all of the protocol’s funds. Approximately $190.7 million in crypto was stolen from the bridge, according...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hackers#The Hacker#Fbi#Fraud#Utc#Samczsun#Milkomeda C1#Etherscan#Fatman
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum Whales Pile Into Dogecoin Competitor Shiba Inu As Holdings Explode by Over 500%

Ethereum (ETH) whales are aggressively increasing their holdings of a Dogecoin (DOGE) rival as the crypto market stages a modest recovery. According to transactions tracker WhaleStats, Ethereum whales have increased their holdings of Shiba Inu (SHIB) by slightly over 580% from $736,000 to over $5 million in under 24 hours, in the process moving the Dogecoin competitor from being their seventh-largest holding to the second-largest holding.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Ethereum
TechRadar

More crypto wallets are being hacked and drained

The summer of 2022 is continuing to be a bit of a nightmare for cryptocurrency users after yet another hack resulted in the theft of at least $4 million worth of tokens. This time around, it’s not a blockchain bridge that’s been compromised, but rather the Solana ecosystem. Solana is a blockchain similar to Ethereum and has been often described as the Ethereum killer. However someone started draining the tokens from thousands of wallets - with more than 8,000 wallets now thought to be affected.
TWITTER
dailycoin.com

Ethereum (ETH) Whales Are Stocking Up On Shiba Inu (SHIB) – Here’s Why

The top whales on Ethereum’s (ETH) blockchain are aggressively stocking up on popular meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB). The 580% daily increase suggests ETH whales favor the memecoin its rival Dogecoin (DOGE). From Less Than $1M to $5M in 24 Hours. The rapid spike could be a direct result...
PETS
protocol.com

Nomad said it was the crypto 'gold standard.' Hackers stole $190 million from it.

Hackers stole nearly $200 million in cryptocurrency after the Nomad crypto bridge protocol was breached. Blockchain security group CertiK said Nomad lost around $190 million in the hack, which it said was “due to a flawed upgrade.” Nomad said Tuesday that the company was “working around the clock to address the situation and have notified law enforcement and retained leading firms for blockchain intelligence and forensics.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
decrypt.co

Cybercriminals Plagiarize LinkedIn, Indeed Profiles to Apply for Crypto Jobs: Report

North Korean hackers are suspected of copying resumes and LinkedIn profiles to land jobs at crypto firms—sometimes successfully. North Korean cybercriminals are targeting jobs listed on LinkedIn and Indeed to plagiarize resumes and other people’s profiles to land remote work at crypto firms, according to a Bloomberg report citing security researchers at Mandiant.
PUBLIC SAFETY
inputmag.com

Hackers drain crypto company of nearly $200M using copy-paste exploit

Nomad, a company that provides tools for tokens to be transferred across different blockchains, has suffered from what could be the first ever decentralized robbery in the crypto space. Close to $200 million was drained from the platform by a multitude of users that simply copied the same exploit employed by a single hacker.
PUBLIC SAFETY
cryptoslate.com

Chainalysis reports $2B lost in cross-chain bridge hacks

Research conducted by blockchain data platform Chainalysis estimated that $2 billion was lost from cross-chain bridge hacks so far in 2022. Chainalysis stated in the report that the issue now “represents a significant threat to building trust in blockchain technology.”. Moreover, researchers said bridge hacks are favored by North...
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

Match Group shelves Tinder Coin, Metaverse Dating after company swings to a loss in Q2

Online dating company Match Group has cut back on its Metaverse Dating and Tinder Coin plans following disappointing Q2 results. In an earnings letter to shareholders, the company, which operates the Tinder, Match, and OkCupid brands, among others, announced an overhaul of the Tinder management team, including the departure of its CEO Renate Nyborg.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy