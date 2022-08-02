Opendoor Agrees to Pay $62 Million Settlement to FTC Over Misleading Advertising

Read on www.itechpost.com
Related
CNET
T-Mobile Might Owe You Money: Inside the $350 Million Data Breach Settlement
Were you a T-Mobile customer in 2021? If so, you might be owed a slice of of a multimillion-dollar settlement the mobile carrier has offered after a massive data breach exposed sensitive information belonging to tens of millions of users. T-Mobile has agreed to a $350 million payout in response...
The FTC just slapped Opendoor with a $62 million fine for 'misleading' customers about the true costs of its home-buying business
The FTC says that Opendoor told customers they would make more money by selling to it instead of to regular buyers. Actually, sellers made less money.
FTC Sues To Block Meta’s Acquisition Of A Virtual Reality Firm Within Unlimited
FTC has sued Meta to block the firm from acquiring a VR app within. FTC alleges that Meta is trying to illegally acquire Within when it has the resources to build its app. The Federal Trade Commission is seeking to block Meta, formerly known as Facebook and its CEO Mark Zuckerberg, from acquiring Within, a virtual reality application maker.
Here’s how much you could get from T-Mobile’s data breach settlement
T-Mobile has agreed to fork over $350 million to customers following a massive data breach last year that resulted in a class action lawsuit. The company made the disclosure in a securities filing on Friday. But if you were among the millions of T-Mobile victims caught up in this embarrassing incident? Don’t start celebrating at the thought of a huge T-Mobile settlement check coming your way.
RELATED PEOPLE
An Air Force vet who worked at Facebook is suing the company saying it accessed deleted user data and shared it with law enforcement
A former member of Facebook's escalations team is suing the company. His lawsuit accuses Facebook of introducing a tool in 2019 to let staff access deleted Messenger data. The ex staffer says this data was sometimes shared with law enforcement.
Rent-A-Center will pay $15.5 million to settle lawsuit alleging illegal overcharging
Rent-A-Center "relied on deceptive and unlawful tactics to pad its bottom line," California's attorney general said.
bloomberglaw.com
Meta Asks Court to Force Snap to Hand Over Data in FTC Fight (2)
Meta Platforms Inc. is asking a judge to force Snap Inc. to hand over data it says is needed to help the Facebook owner defend against a US government antitrust lawsuit. In a filing with a federal court in California, Meta said Snap should turn over information it says can help refute the.
cryptoslate.com
Match Group shelves Tinder Coin, Metaverse Dating after company swings to a loss in Q2
Online dating company Match Group has cut back on its Metaverse Dating and Tinder Coin plans following disappointing Q2 results. In an earnings letter to shareholders, the company, which operates the Tinder, Match, and OkCupid brands, among others, announced an overhaul of the Tinder management team, including the departure of its CEO Renate Nyborg.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fraudulent Amazon Scam Calls Get More Creative
As Amazon continues to grow, it has also become a way for scammers to target consumers. The scams have evolved over the years with changes in technology. What's the latest Amazon scam call tactic, and how can you best protect yourself from these attacks?. Article continues below advertisement. Thousands of...
Tinder kills plan to make users date in the metaverse
Tinder’s parent company, Match Group, has announced that it is killing the dating app’s plans for a metaverse expansion.The company had planned to create a new form of online dating in a virtual world after purchasing video-based social media company Hyperconnect but has now said it’s unclear how the metaverse – generally considered an ‘embodied internet’ – will develop. Match Group also owns Bumble, Hinge, OkCupid, PlentyOfFish, Match.com, and more.“I believe a metaverse dating experience is important to capture the next generation of users, and Hyperconnect has been innovating in this area. However, given uncertainty about the ultimate contours of...
Christopher Gent fined £80,000 by FCA for disclosing inside information
UK regulator rules that businessman breached fiduciary duties by sharing ConvaTec information
The Verge
Tinder steps back from metaverse dating plans as business falters
Amidst a disappointing set of earnings for the last quarter, Match Group has announced it’s scaling back Tinder’s metaverse dating ambitions and scrapping plans to offer an in-app Tinder Coins currency. Tinder CEO Renate Nyborg, who became the dating app’s first female CEO just last September, is also leaving the position, parent company Match Group’s CEO Bernard Kim announced. Kim himself was named as CEO just two months ago.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Washington Examiner
FTC's trustbusting turn now (virtual) reality
The activist chairwoman of the Federal Trade Commission has taken long-anticipated action against the tech industry. Overriding staff objections, Lina Khan filed a federal lawsuit that seeks to stop social media giant Meta — formerly known as Facebook, Inc. — from buying virtual reality company Within, the maker of a popular fitness app. Khan rose to fame in the progressive legal community by arguing for an expansion of antitrust enforcement to target what she says are the novel business arrangements and practices of large tech companies. The Meta suit comes more than a year into Khan’s tenure at the helm of the FTC.
Inc.com
Shopify Does Something No Business Should Ever Do: Fire via Email
Shopify announced it would lay off about 10 percent of its workforce, and the company chose to do this via an impersonal method: email. First, CEO Tobias Lütke sent an email to the whole company, signed tobi, which informed employees to look out for a second email that would tell them Shopify had eliminated their position.
Rocksbox on Keeping Subscriptions Fresh
With the number of subscription-based goods and services skyrocketing in recent years, consumers are now flush with choice. Everything from video streaming platforms to product rentals are available via a subscription model, and consumers are signing up for these goods and services in large numbers. For subscription providers, this popularity is welcome news, yet it has also led to a cluttered subscription space, making competition fiercer than ever.
coingeek.com
US senator wants Google, Apple to provide digital asset scams data
Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs, is pressing the two leading mobile phone application store operators— Apple and Google—for details of how they protect users from fraudulent digital assets apps. A press release from the senator’s office reveals that...
Pinterest's User Base Shrinks Again
Revenue was up, but monthly active users declined in every geography.
Match Group and Tinder CEO Split Up
There was a time, sometime around 2014, when Tinder was cool and full of potential. The Match Group (MTCH) - Get Match Group Inc. Report dating app that launched out of West Hollywood, Calif., quickly grew into the leading one in the U.S. in both revenue and usage. The concept...
Black Creators Facing Debt After Triller App Promised To Pay Them Millions
'We were made to look like fools,' content creator David Warren told the Washington Post.
Comments / 0