How Atlanta rappers Goodie Mob helped shape modern Black music from The South

Read on www.al.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Forsyth County Blotter: Work fight leaves man with skull fracture, robbery suspect attacks grocery store workerJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
5 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Shooting Death Investigation in Central ParkNewsFocus AtlantaAtlanta, GA
Secret menu item you must order at Bartcao in AtlantaMalika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Democrat Stacey Abrams Blames Governor Kemp for Gun Control Concerns That Forced Cancellation of Music Midtown FestivalToby HazlewoodGeorgia State
Related
HipHopDX.com
Outkast's Legendary Studio The Dungeon Makes truTV's '101 Places To Party Before You Die' Series
Atlanta, GA – Outkast — the Atlanta duo consisting of Big Boi and André 3000 — made some of their best music in their studio The Dungeon, and now it’s part of truTV’s television series 101 Places To Party Before You Die. In an...
Thrillist
The Best Drive-In Movie Theaters Near Atlanta
For many years, the drive-in movie theater was thought to be a thing of the past. They were extremely popular with the Baby Boomer generation of the ‘50s and ‘60s, and became the thing to do for a weekend date, or a night out with family. The outside movie event began to lose its luster as gas prices rose, along with the advent of the VCR and other at-home viewing options. During its peak, there were over 4,000 drive-in theaters across the country. Now, that number sits at a little over 300. The industry has experienced a bit of a renaissance in recent years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and with social distance still being a thing, there is still a market for your good ol’ fashioned outdoor theater.
CBS 46
Atlanta’s Fox Theatre announce August events lineup
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta’s historic Fox Theatre announced its slate of concerts for August, giving music fans plenty of reasons to stop by the Midtown venue. In addition to a variety of music artists, the Fox Theatre will sponsor a live episode of the podcast Pod Save America at the Cobb Energy Center Aug. 13. The slate of concerts is below.
'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' is Back and Bringing the Heat
Sierra Gates, star of 'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta,' joins Cheddar News to talk about the new season, entrepreneurship, and love.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS 46
10 great Black-owned restaurants in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Black Restaurant Week is Aug. 5-14 and those looking to try out cuisines from various Black cultures can take advantage of several promotions and deals. Tripadvisor teamed up with Black Restaurant Week to highlight 10 of the best Black-owned restaurants Atlanta has to offer. 1. The...
Happy National Georgia Day: Did You Know These Famous Actors Are From The Peach State?
National Georgia Day commemorates when the state of Georgia entered the Union. We celebrate with a list of famous actors who represent inside.
Atlanta Daily World
Amphitheaters New Trend in Cities in Metro Atlanta Mable House Amphatheatre Booked Solid With Major Performers
Summertime in Atlanta has been sizzling and Amphitheater outdoor concerts have been super hot in popularity!. Amphitheaters have been popping up all over the metro Area over the past few years with the latest in Dekalb County, the Dekalb Rainbow Park Amphitheater at 1831 Rainbow Drive next to the Porter Sanford III Performing Arts and Community Center. It opened a few months ago on May 14th with performances by Atlanta based Broadway actress and recording artist Jennifer Holiday and trumpeter Joey Sommerville. It seats 1,000, cost $1.7 million to construct and was spearheaded by Dekalb Commissioners Larry Johnson and Lorraine Cochran Johnson who worked with the Dekalb Department of Community Development to fund. The opening performance was produced by choreographer, director and producer Stepp Stewart and drummer and music director J Fly.
5 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you happen to live in Georgia or travel to Georgia often and don't know where to go for a nice dinner then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about: five amazing seafood spots in Georgia that are great for both a casual meal with a group of friends or some family members but are also a good option for celebrating a special occasion. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both travellers and local people and are known for using fresh and high-quality ingredients and serving absolutely delicious food. On top of that, the service and atmosphere are amazing as well. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list? Here they are:
RELATED PEOPLE
HipHopDX.com
Atlanta Festival With Future, 2 Chainz, Freddie Gibbs Canceled Due To Georgia Gun Laws
Atlanta’s Music Midtown 2022 festival, which was set to feature the likes of Future, 2 Chainz, and Freddie Gibbs, has been canceled due to a Georgia gun law. According to multiple reports on Monday (August 1), festival organizers pulled the plug on the show due to a Georgia state law that allows residents to carry firearms on public land. The event was supposed to take place at Atlanta’s Piedmont Park on September 17-18.
lonelyplanet.com
A stadium from the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta now lies in ruin
Eerie images have revealed the crumbling remains of an abandoned American football stadium that hosted field hockey during the 1996 Olympics. The shots show disintegrating concrete stands overlooking an overgrown football field filled with dandelions and other weeds. Other pictures show the bowels of the stadium that have suffered at...
Love & Hip Hop Atlanta returns on 8/8
Love & Hip Hop Atlanta and Miami return on August 8th at 8/7c. Attorney Kendra Robinson and Yung Joc join us to talk about what you can expect this season, married life, and more!
Atlanta Daily World
This Week In Black History August 3-9, 2022
Whitney Houston, one of the greatest singers of the past 50 years, was born Aug. 9. 1928—The Atlanta Daily World begins publication as the first Black daily newspaper in modern times. It was founded by William A. Scott III. Amazingly, the first Black daily newspaper in history—the New Orleans Tribune—was founded one year before the end of slavery in 1864.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Worker who helped build Atlanta’s major stadiums celebrates 50 years with the same company
FULTON COUNTY, Ga — A construction worker has spent 50 years on the job and is still going strong. Clyde Smith Jr. says he’ll never forget the first time he saw it. “Atlanta Fulton County Stadium. The old stadium where Hank Aaron hit the home runs at,” Smith said.
'Music Midtown' Festival Cancels Event Amid Georgia Gun Ruling
State law prevents some entities from banning firearms on public land, presenting potential headaches for music festivals, which traditionally do so for safety.
fox5atlanta.com
Stacey Abrams takes aim at Kemp over cancellation of Music Midtown
ATLANTA - Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is taking aim at incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp after reports Atlanta's popular Music Midtown festival was canceled due to Georgia's gun laws. In a statement, Abrams accused Kemp of putting his "political ambitions above the welfare of the state," saying the...
AOL Corp
Killer Mike, 2 Chainz Slam Proposed Atlanta ‘Nuisance’ Ordinance They Say Could ‘Wipe Out’ Black Businesses
Killer Mike and 2 Chainz appeared at a City Council meeting in Atlanta on Monday (Aug. 1) to speak out against a proposed city ordinance they said could have a negative impact on local businesses and nightclubs run and owned by people of color. Chainz, who introduced himself by his birth name, Tauheed Epps, noted in his remarks that he owns two local businesses, Escobar and Escobar Seafood, before turning the microphone over to his friend Mike.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Concert picks for Aug. 4 – 8
Thursday, Aug. 4🎸 Rise Against @ Tabernacle Friday, Aug. 5💃 High Frequency Friday @ The High🎧 Mike Zarin, Wahine, and DJ Smiles @ Cat Eye Creative🎼 Songwriters in the Round @ Red Clay Foundry🎸 Chase Atlantic @ The Eastern Saturday, Aug. 6🎶 The O’Jays, Gladys Knight, and El Debarge @ Lakewood Amphitheater🎸 ZZ Top @ Cadence Bank Amphitheater @ Chastain Park🦇 Madman’s Diary (Ozzy Osbourne tribute) @ 37 Main Sunday, Aug. […] The post Concert picks for Aug. 4 – 8 appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
CBS 46
Atlanta has seventh-largest homes in United States
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta has the seventh-largest homes by square footage, according to a new study by Clever Real Estate. The median size of a home in Atlanta is 2,143 square feet. The median square footage across the United States is 2,356 square feet. Memphis has the largest homes...
Eater
Seafood Boil Franchise Is Replacing a Local Barbecue Restaurant at Atlantic Station
Grab a bib and roll up those sleeves because another seafood boil restaurant is headed to Atlanta this fall. A franchise location of Arizona-based Angry Crab Shack is taking over the former the Pig and the Pearl space at Atlantic Station. The Pig and the Pearl closed earlier this summer after serving barbecue, smoked oysters, and raw bar dishes for eight years on Atlantic Drive.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police respond to 'Cop City' site
ATLANTA - Atlanta Police Department units have responded to the controversial site of a future police training facility, infamously called "Cop City" by its opponents. SKYFOX flew over the scene and saw police in tactical gear near a tree line. Someone was piloting a drone in the area. An Atlanta Police Department mobile command truck was also near the site.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
187K+
Followers
54K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 4