The Frances Fleet in Point Judith reported that they have been seeing a decent pick of fluke on recent full and half day trips, along with a good number of black sea bass. A decent number of limit catches have come on most trips, and most anglers are going home with a nice bag of filets. Trips are filling up fast, especially the weekend trips, so make sure you make a reservation early enough. The full day trips depart at 7 a.m. and the two daily half day trips depart at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.

HOBBIES ・ 16 HOURS AGO