Read on whatsupnewp.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
whatsupnewp.com
Six Picks Events: What to do in RI this weekend (August 5-7)
With another heat wave expected, here’s our weekly preview of some cool events happening around RI this weekend. There’s something for everyone this weekend – check out “Six Picks Events” for August 5-7, 2022. All weekend: The Charlestown Seaford Festival returns to Ninigret Park for...
whatsupnewp.com
State, municipal beach lifeguards square off in “Guard Games” competition through August 6
PROVIDENCE, RI – Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) state beach lifeguards are competing against their counterparts who protect municipal beaches in the annual, weeklong Guard Games competition that began Monday. The tournament encourages competition, camaraderie, and professionalism among Rhode Island lifeguards. For over 50 summers, lifeguards from...
ABC6.com
Department of Health closes four beaches for swimming
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health closed four beaches for swimming Thursday. The Department of Health said bacteria levels at Camp Hoffman Beach and Kingston’s Camp Beach in Kingston, Camp Canonicus Beach in Exeter, and Kent County YMCA Beach in Warwick returned to safe levels.
onthewater.com
Rhode Island Fishing Report- August 4, 2022
The Frances Fleet in Point Judith reported that they have been seeing a decent pick of fluke on recent full and half day trips, along with a good number of black sea bass. A decent number of limit catches have come on most trips, and most anglers are going home with a nice bag of filets. Trips are filling up fast, especially the weekend trips, so make sure you make a reservation early enough. The full day trips depart at 7 a.m. and the two daily half day trips depart at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whatsupnewp.com
More than 200 swimmers will participate in Save The Bay’s 46th Annual Swim on Saturday
More than 200 swimmers participating in Save The Bay’s 46th annual Swim will embark across Narragansett Bay on Saturday, August 6 in the nonprofit organization’s biggest fundraising event of the year. Following opening remarks from Olympian Elizabeth Beisel, two waves of swimmers will overcome cold water temperatures, currents,...
whatsupnewp.com
America’s top Corinthian sailors will gather in Newport for the 2022 Resolute Cup
Newport, R.I. — After a four-year layoff, amateur sailors representing two dozen of the top racing yacht clubs in the United States will once again gather in Newport for the sixth edition of the Resolute Cup, a Corinthian Championship for U.S. Yacht Clubs. The 2022 Resolute Cup, which will...
GoLocalProv
Taste of Rhode Island Returns in October
Taste of Rhode Island event producers have announced that after a two-year pandemic hiatus, plans are underway for the return of the unique celebration of local food, drink and entertainment on October 20, 2022. The popular event, which will take place from 6:00-9:00 at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick, will...
Turnto10.com
Warwick celebrates National Night Out at Rocky Point State Park
(WJAR) — Warwick was one of many cities across the nation inviting the community to get together in a special event titled "National Night Out," which promotes police-community partnerships. The event is held annually on the first Tuesday of August to strengthen the bond between police and community members.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Newport Vineyards thriving in severe drought
While severe drought conditions are impacting industries all across Rhode Island — vineyards are embracing the heat.
rimonthly.com
Rhody Makers: Amy and Ryan Boutchie of Coral Anchor
It’s hard to resist the allure of Bristol. No one knows that better than Amy and Ryan Boutchie, two Massachusetts natives and the owners of Coral Anchor. After one visit to the historic seaside town, the couple was persuaded to trade in their Cape Cod address (the very town in which they first met, mind you) for the Ocean State.
addictedtovacation.com
15 Unique Things To Do In Providence, Rhode Island
Finding unusual culture in Providence is not difficult if you know where to look, but without the right guide, many visitors feel lost. There are plenty of tourist destinations in RI and choosing between historical museums and botanical garden centers can be overwhelming. To discover the inside scoop of Providence, you have to probe deeper.
Valley Breeze
Smithfield welcomes residents to tour 'jewel' Camp Shepard property
SMITHFIELD – Smithfield’s Camp Shepard Subcommittee is hosting four tours of the 114-acre Camp Shepard property on Aug. 20 to allow residents to view the “Jewel of Smithfield,” and give their opinion on what they would like to see done with the property. One-hour tours will...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode Island
A popular supermarket chain is planning to open another new store location in Rhode Island. Read on to learn more. According to local sources, Trader Joe's has confirmed that it will be opening a new grocery store location in Providence later this year.
ecori.org
Sign of the Times: Development, Environment Clash in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. — The Pawtuxet River Trail, which cuts through private property on Post Road, has been in use for decades, but the developers of a once-rejected trades contractor storage project are now “holding the trail as ransom” to get their project approved, at least according to a group of concerned residents.
whatsupnewp.com
Governor McKee announces new Rhode Island Child Tax Rebate
Governor Dan McKee today announced the details of the new Rhode Island Child Tax Rebate, a state tax rebate of $250 per child for a maximum of three children. The program was created in the FY 23 budget signed by the Governor in June. The Governor was joined for the...
whatsupnewp.com
Little Compton storytellers wanted for local Rhode Island PBS documentary
What is your favorite place to visit in Little Compton? Does your town have a history or tradition unknown to others outside of town? If you’re a Little Compton resident with a unique story to share, Rhode Island PBS would like you to be part of the station’s Our Town: Little Compton documentary.
Look Up! Fearless Paratroopers Fill Rhode Island Skies This Saturday
If you're driving through South County, Rhode Island, this weekend and see hundreds of paratroopers dropping from the skies, it's not a military invasion. It's the long-awaited return of Rhode Island Leapfest, hosted by the Rhode Island National Guard. Never heard of Leapfest? Well, it is an annual international competition...
nrinow.news
From India to Burrillville: Pastor brings unique perspective, big plans to town’s Catholic churches
BURRILLVILLE – Father Jose Parathanal has traveled to more than 50 countries, visiting some as many as six times. Recalling just the recent past, he’ll list off dozens of pilgrimages; to Rome, Portugal, Turkey, Greece, Latvia, Estonia, Poland, England and Ireland, just to name a few. In the...
rimonthly.com
Topgolf Makes Its Way to Rhode Island
Virtual sports are becoming increasingly popular, and with the construction of Topgolf’s newest facility in Cranston, Rhode Islanders will have access to state-of-the-art facilities and technology to enjoy the new style of recreation. Topgolf’s first effort to move into New England with the Cranston location on Sockanosset Cross Road is through a partnership with Carpionato Group’s Chapel View redevelopment project. With the project underway, Rhode Islanders eagerly await what the attraction has to offer.
Comments / 0