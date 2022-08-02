What Would You Do? Naked People Exposed in Twin Falls

Read on kezj.com
What in the heck is going on in Twin Falls lately? Every day, there seems to be some odd behavior or story on the news, and people are showing odd behavior all over town. Each town and city in America has its share of problems, but it seems that more and more of it has been happening around Twin Falls lately. The world is more judgmental than ever, and while I typically try not to judge, it seems that some of the things happening around here have Twin headed in the wrong direction. With all the wild incidents and things taking place, it is fair to say that Twin Falls is headed to hell right now, and here are some of the reasons why.
Growing up, many of us feel like we are untouchable. We can run decently fast, jump, we think we know everything, and we can eat without getting fat somehow. As you grow out of your teenage years and into your twenties, you continue to think you are untouchable as you become an adult and continue to eat and drink without gaining weight, be in decent shape, and stay up all night with ease. Life eventually goes on and catches up with you and you begin putting on weight, falling asleep during movies and shows, and even having mini versions of yourself running around the house. It isn't an exact science when it happens, but it is inevitable. You will get old and you will feel it and know it. There are a few signs that your prime has passed you by and you are beginning to decline and start feeling old. Here are a few signs you may be getting there or already there.
It is officially August and school starts in a couple of weeks for many of the kids in the area. There are only a couple of weekends left before summer is over, the weather begins getting cooler, and fall sports begin dominating weekends. With summer coming to a close, it also means that fair season is upon us, and there are many to attend week after week. The days of triple digits look to be ending, making it more enjoyable to go outside and enjoy the events and activities taking place in the Magic Valley. Here are some of the events taking place the first weekend of August in and near Twin Falls.
Seeing wild animals is almost always a thrill. Many around here enjoy hunting certain ones, but for others, it is fun to see an animal you don't normally see or expect to see come across your sight. While deer are common, seeing one is always a joy, and many stop to look at them when they see one. Living in Idaho, there are many wild animals to see, such as deer, mountain lions, bears, wolves, and moose. Some of these animals you hope to never cross in the wild, but hopefully, if you do, you are at a safe distance. If you are somebody that likes to camp, hike, or go look for animals in the South Hills, south of Twin Falls, be cautious as a certain animal seems to be heavily populated and unafraid of people.
With many of us having such busy schedules and there being so much going on every weekend, it often can be hard to find time to do what we want to do. Many in the area like camping, fishing, hunting, and kayaking. It can be hard to find the free time to get away to do these activities, and sometimes you have to find a way to fit one of them into your schedule. If you enjoy kayaking, you are in the right state, as there are some beautiful locations. Unfortunately, some of the best locations are a good drive away, and when you want to escape for only a few hours, where do you go? For a quick getaway to enjoy an afternoon kayaking, here are some of the best locations nearby you may or may not know about.
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 30-year-old Utah man drowned in the Snake River Saturday afternoon below Twin Falls. According to Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley, Cory Collard, of Payson, Utah was pulled from the water at Pillar Falls by family at around 1:30 p.m. and resuscitation efforts were immediately performed on him. Collard was taken to the hospital where he where he died several hours later. "The Twin Falls County Coroner’s Office would like to remind the public that although the water, on the surface, at Pillar Falls appears to be calm and enticing to swim in, there are tremendous under currents that are strong enough to suck a body into the rocks underneath," wrote Coroner Turley in a statement.
Twin Falls Councilman Barigar Resigns, City Seeks Replacement
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Longtime city councilman Shawn Barigar has stepped down from his position to seek an open economic development job with the City of Twin Falls. During the City Council Meeting on Monday, Barigar submitted a letter of resignation, effective immediately after the meeting, with his intention of seeking the open position of Economic Development Director. Barigar said in his resignation letter to the city there would have been a legal conflict of interest if he stayed on as councilman during the application process. He went on to say, "I am increadibly humbled and honored to have served on the Twin Falls City Council for more than 14 years. Thank you to the citizens of Twin Falls, to the current and past Council members, to the current and past City staff, and most importantly to my family for the support you've offered during my tenure on the City Council." The resignation now leaves open City Council seat 3, which is now open to qualified candidates. According to the City, "A qualified candidate is any person who is 18 years of age or older, is a United States citizen, and who has resided in the City of Twin Falls for at least 30 days prior to the election, and who is registered as required by law." The City of Twin Falls is taking applications until August 17, at which time the mayor will choose the successful candidate with approval from the city council. The person chosen will serve the remainder of Barigar's term and run for re-election, if they decide to, in the fall of 2023. Find application HERE.
Kimberly Neighborhood Advised of Future Boil Order
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KLIX)-Residents in parts of Kimberly will need to plan on a water shut off and boil order next week (August 8).The Kimberly-Hansen Police Department issued a notice to citizens living on Oak Street to Ash Street between Center Street and the rail road tracks that the water will be shut off on August 8 from about 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The police department said it will require people living in those impacted areas to boil their water for a 72 hour period once it comes back on. The Kimberly City Works Department can answer any questions regarding the shut down 208-423-4151. According to the Centers for Disease Control, people should use bottled water for drinking or cooking during a boil order. If bottled water is not available people should boil their tap water for a full minute before consuming. The CDC also reminds people not to use filtered water connected to their tap water system, such as the ice maker.
