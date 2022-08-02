Arrowheadlines: NFL Analyst looking forward to a breakout year for Chiefs lineman

Every player comes into NFL training camp with some sort of expectation. Stars are not necessarily expected to do much to prove themselves in training camp, with the hopes of staying healthy. Some veterans may be looking to prove that they can still hang with the younger players. Meanwhile, some young players are giving it all they got at their one possible shot to stick on a 53-man NFL roster. Those specific players are always fun stories to follow along with during training camp, that being the undrafted free agents. That is no different for the Kansas City Chiefs.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO