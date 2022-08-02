Arrowheadlines: NFL Analyst looking forward to a breakout year for Chiefs lineman

Read on www.arrowheadpride.com
Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge
Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
OBJ Has Wide Receiver Suggestion for Cowboys
Beckham remains a free agent himself, but he thinks Dallas should bring in another veteran wide receiver.
Patrick Mahomes’ parting message to Whit Merrifield after Royals-Blue Jays trade
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has nothing but love and appreciation for Whit Merrifield, who was traded by the Kansas City Royals to the Toronto Blue Jays at the MLB trade deadline. Merrifield, who found himself in recent controversy over his COVID-19 vaccine comments, was sent to the Blues...
Chiefs Wide Receiver Leaves Practice With Apparent Injury
While participating in one-on-one drills this Tuesday, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore went down with an injury. Moore was bumped by his teammate Nazeeh Johnson. His downward momentum resulted in an awkward fall. A video of Moore's injury surfaced on Twitter. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes recently raved about...
Texans Reportedly Meeting With Former Packers Quarterback
The Houston Texans reportedly worked out former Green Bay backup QB Kurt Benkert on Tuesday, per NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo. Following the release of Kevin Hogan earlier this week, the Texans' quarterback depth chart consists of starter Davis Mills and backups Kyle Allen and Jeff Driskel. Houston won't sign...
brownsnation.com
Browns RB Comments On The Changes Under Deshaun Watson
Cleveland Browns fans have to wait a bit longer before seeing quarterback Deshaun Watson in action. Former federal judge Sue Robinson recommended that he serve a six-game suspension due to his violation of the league’s personal conduct policy. That infraction stemmed from his sexual misconduct cases, most of which...
Patrick Mahomes gave Chiefs fans a scare at training camp
With a brief injury at Kansas City Chiefs training camp, star quarterback Patrick Mahomes gave fans an unwarranted scare. Any long-term injury to Mahomes would, of course, be catastrophic to Kansas City’s AFC West chances. A crowded division featuring the likes of Justin Herbert’s Chargers, Derek Carr’s Raiders and Russell Wilson’s Broncos wouldn’t look the same without Mahomes.
Yardbarker
Three UDFAs That Could Make Chiefs 2022 53-Man Roster
Every player comes into NFL training camp with some sort of expectation. Stars are not necessarily expected to do much to prove themselves in training camp, with the hopes of staying healthy. Some veterans may be looking to prove that they can still hang with the younger players. Meanwhile, some young players are giving it all they got at their one possible shot to stick on a 53-man NFL roster. Those specific players are always fun stories to follow along with during training camp, that being the undrafted free agents. That is no different for the Kansas City Chiefs.
FOX Sports
Chiefs' Travis Kelce aims to finish career in Kansas City
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Andy Reid will always have a special fondness for Travis Kelce, one of the first players that the Kansas City Chiefs drafted after the coach took over a downtrodden franchise following his own frustrating finish in Philadelphia. Reid had drafted his older brother, Jason,...
Texans DE Jerry Hughes says Rasheem Green is 'very versatile'
Part of Lovie Smith’s philosophy with the Tampa 2 scheme is to have an oncoming wave of defensive linemen that wear down opposing offensive lines. That is why the Houston Texans signed former Seattle Seahawks 2018 third-round defensive end Rasheem Green. The 6-4, 279-pound defensive lineman has the size and speed to get upfield and wreak havoc in opposing backfields.
