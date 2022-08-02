Wake Up CBUS participates in Dean's Charity Steer Show at Ohio State Fair

Read on www.10tv.com
Three great pizza places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: 5 takeaways from Ohio State’s first preseason practice of 2022The LanternColumbus, OH
Neighborhood bar and grill unites surrounding communities through a versatile menu, entertainment and liquor licenseThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Day family donates $1 million for mental health fundThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Holtmann to evaluate ‘very experimental’ rotations for Bahamas exhibition gamesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Barnes, Smith, Balderson raise money for RMHC at Ohio State Fair steer show
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Central Ohio celebrity exhibitors traded their business attire and suits for boots and jeans Tuesday at the Ohio State Fair to raise money for Ronald McDonald House Charities. NBC4 Today anchor Matt Barnes was among them, teaming up with an experienced 4-H family and steer to compete in the Dean’s Charity Steer Show. […]
newsnet5
12-year-old Northeast Ohio farmer turns hobby into big business venture
WELLINGTON, Ohio — We’ve all heard of “farm fresh” and “from farm to table", but one Northeast Ohio kid is taking it to a whole new level. He’s cashing in by selling his produce and poultry online and getting it delivered directly to consumers across the area.
Columbus artist creates piece for 3rd anniversary of Dayton shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Just as so many others across the nation, Evan Williams was devastated to hear about the mass shooting in Dayton’s Oregon District three years ago Thursday. “It was shocking ‘cause I have family and friends down there, so I didn’t really know who was in...
Can't-miss food at the Ohio State Fair
👋 Alissa here. What's a fair without deep-fried goodness?. If you're heading to the Ohio State Fair in its final days — it ends Sunday — bring an empty stomach for these delicious dishes:. 🍗 Shock value: A stuffed turkey leg from Hickory Tree Turkey BBQ.
Neil Zurcher on tragedy and heroism in his book 'Ten Ohio Disasters'
Parachutists, giraffes and freightliners are among those that tangled with Mother Nature – and lost – in the new book “Ten Ohio Disasters: Stories of Tragedy and Courage that Should Not Be Forgotten” by journalist and author Neil Zurcher. The idea for the book originated in the 1970s, while he was riding an elephant to Richfield Coliseum as part of a promotion for Ringling Bros. Circus.
Treat to Try: Buckeye Bark – The Flat Version of Your Favorite Ohio Treat
Ohio is the state where buckeyes, both the poisonous nut and the delicious candy, are abundant. For those outside the state, the confectionary version is less well-known. Well, relatively unknown. So when a Youngstown, OH native started introducing the buckeye candy treat at fancy catering gigs in Maryland, it created a whole new world of buckeye fans.
Are Ohio Republicans worried Frank LaRose will lose because of an election denier on the ballot? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A top official with the Ohio Republican Party is challenging the candidacy of a podcaster and conspiracy theorist who is running as a political independent in a challenge of Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose. We’re talking about how the Ohio Republican Party’s executive director is challenging...
Ultra popular Chicago-based hot dog and burger chain eyeing Ohio locations
As a native Chicagoan, Portillo’s was always the holy grail of fast food in my family. From the atmosphere to the quality to the sheer variety of offerings (hot dogs, Burgers and cake shakes), it was a bonafide dinner destination. And now, we here in Central Ohio will likely...
Nina and Ryan Day donate $1 million to create mental health fund at Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day and his wife, Nina, are making a $1 million donation to the university to fund research and service that promote mental health at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and College of Medicine. According to a press release,...
Our favorite small towns for a cozy Ohio getaway
Who says a getaway has to be complicated? Sometimes all you need in a vacation is an escape to the simple, quaint life in a storybook-esque small town. Assimilating into each village’s traditions and everyday life is an experience in itself to get lost in. Here, we’ve compiled five of the most charming villages and towns in Ohio for a long weekend.
More counties have high COVID spread in Ohio
More counties in Ohio are considered to have a high spread of COVID-19.
New Ohio State Highway Patrol Supt. is MVNU graduate
COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has announced the appointment of the new superintendent of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Effective on Aug. 12, Lt. Col. Charles A. Jones will assume the responsibilities of the superintendent of the Ohio State Highway Patrol and will be promoted to the rank of colonel.
Ohio University requiring masks to start school year; others keeping masks optional
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio University is bringing back its mask mandate as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the state. Everyone will be required to wear masks in all indoor spaces on campus. The university says this is temporary until cases trend back down. Meanwhile, vaccines are still required...
Joe Walsh's James Gang to Play Final Concert in Ohio with Dave Grohl, Nine Inch Nails, Breeders and Black Keys
Classic American rocker Joe Walsh and his James Gang are reuniting in Columbus for "One Last Ride" to benefit veterans — and the band is bringing along a special slate of all-Ohio guests. The concert, VetsAid 2022, will take place at Nationwide Arena on Nov. 13. Tickets go on...
20 Best State Parks in Ohio (With Camping, Hiking, & Waterfalls)
Ohio is a paradise for individuals who like to camp and RV. The Ohio State Park System has seventy-seven state parks. The parks are, for the most part, open year-round to visitors. There are no reservations required but campsites are allocated on a first-come-first-served basis. RV sites may incur a...
Ohio Sales Tax Holiday: What to buy, what not to buy this weekend
MONROE, Ohio — Get ready to shop! Ohio's annual sales tax holiday for 2022 starts Friday August 5th and runs all weekend. With inflation running at 9 percent, and stimulus checks long gone, shoppers like Linda Noyes, who was browsing the Cincinnati Premium Outlets this week, are looking forward to a tax free shopping weekend.
LIST: National Night Out 2022 celebrations across central Ohio
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — Several communities across central Ohio are hosting celebrations for National Night Out on Tuesday. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships to help make neighborhoods safer. The organization says it's also an opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under...
Help give back: Join 10TV and WNCI for annual Blood Give-In
COLUMBUS, Ohio — For those interested in helping shore up the blood supply, 10TV and WNCI 97.9 is hosting their annual blood drive with the American Red Cross. The Blood Give-In will take place Aug. 24 at 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Columbus Airport Marriot. Sign up here to schedule an appointment.
This Small Ohio Town Was Named One of the Coolest Places in the U.S.
When it comes to cool and interesting towns, there are a few places in Ohio that come to mind. None however are as unique and unassuming as Yellow Springs. Named as one of the coolest small towns in America by the Matador Network, Yellow Springs is filled with art galleries, music shops, historic mills, and even a state park making it a terrific destination for your next day trip. Keep reading to learn more.
