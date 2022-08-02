ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Wake Up CBUS participates in Dean's Charity Steer Show at Ohio State Fair

10TV
10TV
 2 days ago
Axios

Can't-miss food at the Ohio State Fair

👋 Alissa here. What's a fair without deep-fried goodness?. If you're heading to the Ohio State Fair in its final days — it ends Sunday — bring an empty stomach for these delicious dishes:. 🍗 Shock value: A stuffed turkey leg from Hickory Tree Turkey BBQ.
wosu.org

Neil Zurcher on tragedy and heroism in his book 'Ten Ohio Disasters'

Parachutists, giraffes and freightliners are among those that tangled with Mother Nature – and lost – in the new book “Ten Ohio Disasters: Stories of Tragedy and Courage that Should Not Be Forgotten” by journalist and author Neil Zurcher. The idea for the book originated in the 1970s, while he was riding an elephant to Richfield Coliseum as part of a promotion for Ringling Bros. Circus.
CLEVELAND, OH
columbusunderground.com

Treat to Try: Buckeye Bark – The Flat Version of Your Favorite Ohio Treat

Ohio is the state where buckeyes, both the poisonous nut and the delicious candy, are abundant. For those outside the state, the confectionary version is less well-known. Well, relatively unknown. So when a Youngstown, OH native started introducing the buckeye candy treat at fancy catering gigs in Maryland, it created a whole new world of buckeye fans.
OHIO STATE
614now.com

Our favorite small towns for a cozy Ohio getaway

Who says a getaway has to be complicated? Sometimes all you need in a vacation is an escape to the simple, quaint life in a storybook-esque small town. Assimilating into each village’s traditions and everyday life is an experience in itself to get lost in. Here, we’ve compiled five of the most charming villages and towns in Ohio for a long weekend.
OHIO STATE
Knox Pages

New Ohio State Highway Patrol Supt. is MVNU graduate

COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has announced the appointment of the new superintendent of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Effective on Aug. 12, Lt. Col. Charles A. Jones will assume the responsibilities of the superintendent of the Ohio State Highway Patrol and will be promoted to the rank of colonel.
OHIO STATE
townandtourist.com

20 Best State Parks in Ohio (With Camping, Hiking, & Waterfalls)

Ohio is a paradise for individuals who like to camp and RV. The Ohio State Park System has seventy-seven state parks. The parks are, for the most part, open year-round to visitors. There are no reservations required but campsites are allocated on a first-come-first-served basis. RV sites may incur a...
OHIO STATE
Milk
NewsBreak
Society
WCPO

Ohio Sales Tax Holiday: What to buy, what not to buy this weekend

MONROE, Ohio — Get ready to shop! Ohio's annual sales tax holiday for 2022 starts Friday August 5th and runs all weekend. With inflation running at 9 percent, and stimulus checks long gone, shoppers like Linda Noyes, who was browsing the Cincinnati Premium Outlets this week, are looking forward to a tax free shopping weekend.
OHIO STATE
10TV

LIST: National Night Out 2022 celebrations across central Ohio

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — Several communities across central Ohio are hosting celebrations for National Night Out on Tuesday. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships to help make neighborhoods safer. The organization says it's also an opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Help give back: Join 10TV and WNCI for annual Blood Give-In

COLUMBUS, Ohio — For those interested in helping shore up the blood supply, 10TV and WNCI 97.9 is hosting their annual blood drive with the American Red Cross. The Blood Give-In will take place Aug. 24 at 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Columbus Airport Marriot. Sign up here to schedule an appointment.
COLUMBUS, OH
Travel Maven

This Small Ohio Town Was Named One of the Coolest Places in the U.S.

When it comes to cool and interesting towns, there are a few places in Ohio that come to mind. None however are as unique and unassuming as Yellow Springs. Named as one of the coolest small towns in America by the Matador Network, Yellow Springs is filled with art galleries, music shops, historic mills, and even a state park making it a terrific destination for your next day trip. Keep reading to learn more.
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
