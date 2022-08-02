Approximately 3% of the population lacks navigational skills despite healthy cognitive function

This proof of concept describes the use of evoked electromyographic (EMG) activation of the facial nerve for intraoperative monitoring of the electrode insertion during cochlear implantation (CI). Intraoperative EMG measurements from the facial nerve were conducted in nine patients undergoing CI implantation. ElectricÂ current pulses were emitted from contacts on the CI array during and immediately after electrode insertion. For control, the results of EMG measurements were compared to postoperative flat panel volume computed tomography scans with secondary reconstruction (fpVCTSECO). During insertion, the EMG response evoked by the electrical stimulation from the CI was growing with the stimulating contact approaching the facial nerve and declined with increasing distance. After full insertion, contacts on the apical half of the CI array stimulated higher EMG responses compared with those on the basal half. Comparison with postoperative imaging demonstrated that electrode contacts stimulating high EMG responses had the shortest distances to the facial nerve. It could be demonstrated that electrically evoked EMG activation of the facial nerve can be used to monitor the progress during CI electrode insertion and to control the intracochlear electrode position after full insertion.

HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO