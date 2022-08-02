Approximately 3% of the population lacks navigational skills despite healthy cognitive function

Read on www.psypost.org
healio.com
Cognitive reserve protects executive function in older adults
SAN DIEGO — Cognitive reserve acted as a protective factor that preserved executive function in older adults with benefits mitigated by depression level, according to a presentation at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference. “Cognitive reserve operates as a protective mechanism on cognitive performance,” Loredana Frau, of the school...
MedicalXpress
Alzheimer's breakthrough: Genetic link to gut disorders confirmed
People with gut disorders may be at greater risk of developing Alzheimer's Disease (AD). A world-first Edith Cowan University (ECU) study has confirmed the link between the two, which could lead to earlier detection and new potential treatments. AD destroys memory and thinking ability and is the most prevalent form...
Detecting Alzheimer’s Early Could Be Easier With A Simple Blood Test
A blood test to detect Alzheimer’s early in the disease’s progression is now one step closer to being developed, according to researchers from Macquarie University’s Centre for Ageing, Cognition, and Wellbeing. A study published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association demonstrates that a...
NFL・
MedicalXpress
Biological age, not birthdate may reveal healthy longevity
A first-of-its-kind study of 1,813 older women suggests that the accelerated biological aging of the body—epigenetic age acceleration specifically—is associated with lower odds of living to be 90 years old and also being physically mobile and having intact mental function. In the July 27, 2022 online edition of...
Contemplation can help problem-solving and boost creativity, study claims
People prefer to keep busy rather than to enjoy a moment of reflection, researchers find
MedicalXpress
Functional ultrasound microscopy: Sensing whole brain neuronal activity at the micron scale
Ultrasound is transforming the field of neuroimaging with the technological advances achieved by the Physics for Medicine laboratory (Inserm, ESPCI Paris-PSL, CNRS) in the past decade. The introduction, in 2009, of functional ultrasound (fUS) provided neuroscientists with a unique technology—portable, easy-to-use, cost-efficient—to visualize the cerebral activity at high sensitivity. In 2015, another method, coined ultrasound localization microscopy (ULM) produced unique images of the brain vascular network, revealing micron-size blood vessels. In 2022, researchers of Physics for Medicine are obtaining even more spectacular results by combining the best of both worlds: functional ultrasound localization microscopy (fULM) captures the cerebral activity at the micron-scale. The study is published in Nature Methods. It opens up major future clinical perspectives for the diagnosis of cerebrovascular pathologies, such as strokes, all diseases of small vessels, risks of aneurysm rupture or vascular alterations present very early in neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's.
PsyPost
Twin study finds higher risk of suicidality among adolescents with body dysmorphic symptoms, which is largely due to genetic factors
A large twin study found that adolescents and young adults with body dysmorphic symptoms had an increased risk of suicidal thoughts and suicide attempts. The study, published in the journal Psychological Medicine, further found that this heightened risk was largely explained by shared genetic factors. Body dysmorphic disorder (BDD) is...
‘Deep Tech’ has become one of the most powerful use cases for A.I. in business. Here are 3 keys to making it work
Impossible yesterday and barely feasible today, Deep Tech may soon become so impactful that it will be difficult to remember life without it.
Phys.org
Vitamin K prevents cell death: A new function for a long-known molecule
A team of researchers located at Helmholtz Munich reports on a novel function of vitamin K, which is generally known for its importance in blood clotting. The researchers discovered that the fully reduced form of vitamin K acts as an antioxidant efficiently inhibiting ferroptotic cell death. Ferroptosis is a natural form of cell death in which cellular iron plays an important role and which is characterized by the oxidative destruction of cellular membranes. In addition, the team identified FSP1 as the warfarin-insensitive enzyme reducing vitamin K, the identity of which had been postulated but remained unknown for more than half a century.
Nature.com
Application of intentional facial nerve stimulation during cochlear implantation as an electrophysiological tool to estimate the intracochlear electrode position
This proof of concept describes the use of evoked electromyographic (EMG) activation of the facial nerve for intraoperative monitoring of the electrode insertion during cochlear implantation (CI). Intraoperative EMG measurements from the facial nerve were conducted in nine patients undergoing CI implantation. ElectricÂ current pulses were emitted from contacts on the CI array during and immediately after electrode insertion. For control, the results of EMG measurements were compared to postoperative flat panel volume computed tomography scans with secondary reconstruction (fpVCTSECO). During insertion, the EMG response evoked by the electrical stimulation from the CI was growing with the stimulating contact approaching the facial nerve and declined with increasing distance. After full insertion, contacts on the apical half of the CI array stimulated higher EMG responses compared with those on the basal half. Comparison with postoperative imaging demonstrated that electrode contacts stimulating high EMG responses had the shortest distances to the facial nerve. It could be demonstrated that electrically evoked EMG activation of the facial nerve can be used to monitor the progress during CI electrode insertion and to control the intracochlear electrode position after full insertion.
PsyPost
People in the United States strongly associate vegetarianism with whiteness, study finds
New research published in the Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin provides evidence that people in the United States hold racial stereotypes about vegetarianism. The findings indicate that vegetarianism is perceived to be a “White” behavior. “Vegetarian diets offer a lot of benefits — they can improve health, support...
WebMD
Researchers Create Adhesive Ultrasound Device
Aug. 1, 2022 -- Getting an ultrasound could soon become as easy as putting on a Band-Aid®, thanks to recent innovations by a team at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Researchers have developed a new bioadhesive ultrasound device, or “ultrasound sticker,” that can provide 48 hours’ worth of...
MedicalXpress
Monoclonal antibodies no better than placebo for early Parkinson disease
The monoclonal antibodies cinpanemab and prasinezumab show almost no benefit for early Parkinson disease, according to two phase 2 trials published in the Aug. 4 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine. Anthony E. Lang, M.D., from the University of Toronto, and colleagues conducted a 52-week phase 2 trial...
PsyPost
New longitudinal study links low religiosity to increased risk of Parkinson’s disease
According to a study published in the Journal of Religion and Health, low religiosity in adulthood is associated with an increased risk for developing Parkinson’s disease, among both England and United States populations. Numerous cross-sectional studies have found an association between Parkinson’s disease and low religiosity, engagement in religious...
MedicalXpress
The brain already benefits from moderate physical activity
Exercise keeps body and mind healthy—but little is known about exactly how and where physical activity affects our brains. "In previous research, the brain was usually considered as a whole," says Fabienne Fox, neuroscientist and lead author of a current study. "Our goal was to take a more detailed look at the brain and find out which regions of the brain physical activity impacts most."
labroots.com
Researchers Investigate Memory Strategy to Slow Cognitive Decline
A team of researchers from University of Michigan and Penn State College of Medicine compared two mnemonic strategies for people with memory loss and published the findings in the journal Alzheimer's & Dementia. Patients with mild cognitive impairment were randomly assigned to either mnemonic strategy training (MST) or spaced retrieval training (SRT). Both training approaches were highly effective in the short term, but MST offered more long-term effectiveness.
PsyPost
People who are perceived as high in self-control are subjected to robotic dehumanization
People perceived as high in self-control tend to be dehumanized as more robotic and machine-like, according to new research published in the journal Social Psychological and Personality Science. The findings provide evidence that this form of “robotic dehumanization” can have detrimental social consequences. “We all have encountered situations...
Nature.com
Ability of IMPROVE and IMPROVE-DD scores to predict outcomes in patients with severe COVID-19: a prospective observational study
In this study we aimed to evaluate the ability of IMPROVE and IMPROVE-DD scores in predicting in-hospital mortality in patients with severe COVID-19. This prospective observational study included adult patients with severe COVID-19 within 12Â h from admission. We recorded patients' demographic and laboratory data, Charlson comorbidity index (CCI), SpO2 at room air, acute physiology and chronic health evaluation II (APACHE II), IMPROVE score and IMPROVE-DD score. In-hospital mortality and incidence of clinical worsening (the need for invasive mechanical ventilation, vasopressors, renal replacement therapy) were recorded. Our outcomes included the ability of the IMPROVE and IMPROVE-DD to predict in-hospital mortality and clinical worsening using the area under receiver operating characteristic curve (AUC) analysis. Multivariate analysis was used to detect independent risk factors for the study outcomes. Eighty-nine patients were available for the final analysis. The IMPROVE and IMPROVE-DD score showed the highest ability for predicting in-hospital mortality (AUC [95% confidence intervals {CI}] 0.96 [0.90"“0.99] and 0.96 [0.90"“0.99], respectively) in comparison to other risk stratification tools (APACHE II, CCI, SpO2). The AUC (95% CI) for IMPROVE and IMPROVE-DD to predict clinical worsening were 0.80 (0.70"“0.88) and 0.79 (0.69"“0.87), respectively. Using multivariate analysis, IMPROVE-DD and SpO2 were the only predictors for in-hospital mortality and clinical worsening. In patients with severe COVID-19, high IMPROVE and IMOROVE-DD scores showed excellent ability to predict in-hospital mortality and clinical worsening. Independent risk factors for in-hospital mortality and clinical worsening were IMPROVE-DD and SpO2.
Medical News Today
Alzheimer's study controversy: What does it mean for future research?
A now-seminal study published in 2006 provided evidence that the toxic accumulation of a protein called beta-amyloid in the brain was tied to the development of Alzheimer’s disease. Recently, an assistant professor from Vanderbilt University suggested that some of the images in this study were manipulated by the authors. What does all of this mean?
