Bridgeport, CT

Register Citizen

Police: Hamden man, 36, killed crossing Dixwell Avenue

HAMDEN — A local man was killed Tuesday night after police said he was struck by a driver while crossing Dixwell Avenue. Police identified the man Thursday morning as 36-year-old David Welch. They said the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. Hamden police said officers...
HAMDEN, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Death of man, 72, closes Meriden pool

MERIDEN — A 72-year-old man died after being rescued from the pool at Hubbard Park Wednesday afternoon, according to police. Authorities did not identify the man, but said so far no foul play is suspected in the death. Meriden police were notified of a rescue from the pool, where...
MERIDEN, CT
Register Citizen

Fairfield Police ID motorcyclist killed in fatal hit-and-run

FAIRFIELD — A Bridgeport man has been arrested in a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a 26-year-old local motorcyclist Tuesday night, police said. Fairfield police on Wednesday identified the driver as 39-year-old Jairo Guadalupe Lopez-Bonilla. He was charged with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle and evading responsibility causing death. Police said Lopez-Bonilla was held on $250,000 bond.
FAIRFIELD, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Recent Hamden High graduate killed in New Haven crash

HAMDEN — A recent high school grad was killed last weekend in a crash in New Haven, officials said Thursday. New Haven Police responded to a one-car crash on Orchard Street between Munson and Henry streets around 11:50 p.m. Sunday, Officer Scott Shumway said. Elias Hnini, who graduated this...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Teenage Mother, Baby From Bridgeport Who've Gone Missing

Police in Fairfield County are asking the public for help locating a young mother and her infant son who have been missing for nine days. On Wednesday, July 27, 15-year-old Emily Benitez and her 5-month-old infant son Oliver Ortiz, of Bridgeport, were reported missing by the family’s state Department of Children and Families case worker, said Capt. Kevin Gilleran, of the Bridgeport Police.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Boy, 15, wounded is Hartford’s 12th shooting victim in 6 days

HARTFORD — A 15-year-old boy was shot early Thursday, police said. The teen’s injury is not believed to be life-threatening, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. The ShotSpotter gunshot detection system alerted police to shots fired in the 80-block of Pershing Street in northern Hartford about 12:20 a.m., Boisvert said. The street is in the Blue Hills neighborhood, near the Bloomfield line.
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Bridgeport man wounded in East End shooting

BRIDGEPORT — Police say a local man was shot in the leg Tuesday evening in the city’s East End neighborhood. Bridgeport police said they were called to the 1200 block of Stratford Avenue after the city’s ShotSpotter system registered gunfire around 11 p.m. Police were unable to...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Official: Two hospitalized in Bridgeport double-stabbing

BRIDGEPORT — Police are investigating the stabbing of a man and woman early Wednesday, a city official said. The incident was reported just before 3 a.m. in the 200 block of Oak Street, said Scott Appleby, the city’s director of emergency management.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Pair charged in shooting into unoccupied car outside Newington motel

NEWINGTON — Two people were charged Wednesday in connection with a shooting into an unoccupied car outside a local motel last year, police said. Investigators received a call from guests at the Grantmoor Motor Lodge in the early morning hours of Dec. 5, 2021 after waking up to gunfire. Police said seven shots were fired into an unoccupied motor vehicle in the parking lot. \
NEWINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

Warrant: CT state police trooper attacked woman 40 times in past year

VERNON — The day after she accused Connecticut State Police Trooper Jaime Solis of hitting her so hard in the face, she needed 13 stitches to close the wound, the victim again talked to police, saying he attacked her about 40 times in the past year, according to the warrant for his latest arrest.
VERNON, CT
Register Citizen

Firefighter falls through floor battling Bridgeport blaze, officials say

BRIDGEPORT — A firefighter was hospitalized Tuesday evening after a falling through the second floor of a building while battling a blaze, a city officials said. City officials said Bridgeport’s emergency communications center received several 911 calls for a fire at a building in the 700 block of Park Street around 10:10 p.m. Tuesday.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Bridgeport police find gun with obliterated serial number on man

BRIDGEPORT — Police say they found a handgun with an obliterated serial number on a local man Tuesday evening. The suspect, Devan Thomas, 28, has a protective order against him, prohibiting him from possessing firearms, Capt. Kevin Gilleran said in an email Wednesday. Police were called to Park and...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Bridgeport firefighter falls through burning home

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – A Bridgeport firefighter called a mayday and fell through a burning floor at a house fire Tuesday night. Just after 10 p.m., Bridgeport emergency response crews received multiple 911 calls about a large fire in a home on the 700 block of Park Street. The fire department responded, and a second […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT

