ID Released For Person Killed In Hit-Run Fairfield Crash
Police have released the identity of a motorcyclist killed by an alleged hit-and-run driver in Fairfield County. Hazem H. Mohamed, age 26, of Fairfield, was killed around 7:20 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 2 on Kings Highway East, according to Lt. Michael Paris, of the Fairfield Police. Police responded to the area...
Register Citizen
Police: Hamden man, 36, killed crossing Dixwell Avenue
HAMDEN — A local man was killed Tuesday night after police said he was struck by a driver while crossing Dixwell Avenue. Police identified the man Thursday morning as 36-year-old David Welch. They said the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. Hamden police said officers...
Register Citizen
Police: Death of man, 72, closes Meriden pool
MERIDEN — A 72-year-old man died after being rescued from the pool at Hubbard Park Wednesday afternoon, according to police. Authorities did not identify the man, but said so far no foul play is suspected in the death. Meriden police were notified of a rescue from the pool, where...
Register Citizen
Fairfield Police ID motorcyclist killed in fatal hit-and-run
FAIRFIELD — A Bridgeport man has been arrested in a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a 26-year-old local motorcyclist Tuesday night, police said. Fairfield police on Wednesday identified the driver as 39-year-old Jairo Guadalupe Lopez-Bonilla. He was charged with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle and evading responsibility causing death. Police said Lopez-Bonilla was held on $250,000 bond.
Register Citizen
Police: Recent Hamden High graduate killed in New Haven crash
HAMDEN — A recent high school grad was killed last weekend in a crash in New Haven, officials said Thursday. New Haven Police responded to a one-car crash on Orchard Street between Munson and Henry streets around 11:50 p.m. Sunday, Officer Scott Shumway said. Elias Hnini, who graduated this...
Alert Issued For Teenage Mother, Baby From Bridgeport Who've Gone Missing
Police in Fairfield County are asking the public for help locating a young mother and her infant son who have been missing for nine days. On Wednesday, July 27, 15-year-old Emily Benitez and her 5-month-old infant son Oliver Ortiz, of Bridgeport, were reported missing by the family’s state Department of Children and Families case worker, said Capt. Kevin Gilleran, of the Bridgeport Police.
Register Citizen
Boy, 15, wounded is Hartford’s 12th shooting victim in 6 days
HARTFORD — A 15-year-old boy was shot early Thursday, police said. The teen’s injury is not believed to be life-threatening, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. The ShotSpotter gunshot detection system alerted police to shots fired in the 80-block of Pershing Street in northern Hartford about 12:20 a.m., Boisvert said. The street is in the Blue Hills neighborhood, near the Bloomfield line.
Register Citizen
Police: Bridgeport man wounded in East End shooting
BRIDGEPORT — Police say a local man was shot in the leg Tuesday evening in the city’s East End neighborhood. Bridgeport police said they were called to the 1200 block of Stratford Avenue after the city’s ShotSpotter system registered gunfire around 11 p.m. Police were unable to...
Register Citizen
Official: Two hospitalized in Bridgeport double-stabbing
BRIDGEPORT — Police are investigating the stabbing of a man and woman early Wednesday, a city official said. The incident was reported just before 3 a.m. in the 200 block of Oak Street, said Scott Appleby, the city’s director of emergency management.
Register Citizen
Police: Pair charged in shooting into unoccupied car outside Newington motel
NEWINGTON — Two people were charged Wednesday in connection with a shooting into an unoccupied car outside a local motel last year, police said. Investigators received a call from guests at the Grantmoor Motor Lodge in the early morning hours of Dec. 5, 2021 after waking up to gunfire. Police said seven shots were fired into an unoccupied motor vehicle in the parking lot. \
Register Citizen
Warrant: CT state police trooper attacked woman 40 times in past year
VERNON — The day after she accused Connecticut State Police Trooper Jaime Solis of hitting her so hard in the face, she needed 13 stitches to close the wound, the victim again talked to police, saying he attacked her about 40 times in the past year, according to the warrant for his latest arrest.
Register Citizen
Firefighter falls through floor battling Bridgeport blaze, officials say
BRIDGEPORT — A firefighter was hospitalized Tuesday evening after a falling through the second floor of a building while battling a blaze, a city officials said. City officials said Bridgeport’s emergency communications center received several 911 calls for a fire at a building in the 700 block of Park Street around 10:10 p.m. Tuesday.
ID Released For Riverside Man Struck, Killed By Train In Cos Cob
A man who was killed after being struck by a train in Fairfield County has been identified. Scott James Harrington, age 59, of Riverside, a hamlet of Greenwich, was struck near the Cos Cob station by a New York-bound train around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, confirmed MTA officials. Harrington...
Register Citizen
Bridgeport police find gun with obliterated serial number on man
BRIDGEPORT — Police say they found a handgun with an obliterated serial number on a local man Tuesday evening. The suspect, Devan Thomas, 28, has a protective order against him, prohibiting him from possessing firearms, Capt. Kevin Gilleran said in an email Wednesday. Police were called to Park and...
NBC Connecticut
Firefighter Fell From Second Floor to First While Battling Fire in Bridgeport
A firefighter fell from the second floor to the first while fighting a fire in Bridgeport Tuesday night. Officials responded to 752 Park St. around 10:10 p.m. after 911 calls reporting a fire and a second alarm was struck for additional crews to extinguish the fire. A firefighter who was...
17-Year-Old Wanted For Attempted Murder In Peekskill Nabbed In Fairfield County
A 17-year-old wanted for attempted murder was apprehended by officers in Fairfield County on another charge. The attempted murder took in Northern Westchester County around 9:15 p.m. on Friday, July 29. During the incident, a Honda SUV was traveling east on the 800 block of Main Street in the City...
Bridgeport firefighter falls through burning home
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – A Bridgeport firefighter called a mayday and fell through a burning floor at a house fire Tuesday night. Just after 10 p.m., Bridgeport emergency response crews received multiple 911 calls about a large fire in a home on the 700 block of Park Street. The fire department responded, and a second […]
Officials: Fire at multifamily home in Stamford injures firefighter, displaces 8
A firefighter was injured while battling a fire this morning at a three-story home in Stamford. Eight people have been displaced, officials say.
Officials: Firefighter injured, pet killed in Bridgeport fire
A firefighter was injured, and a pet was killed, in a two-alarm fire at a home in Bridgeport, officials say.
Register Citizen
Prosecutors: New Britain felon caught with 140 grams of fentanyl, loaded gun
NEW BRITAIN — A city man was arrested Wednesday and faces federal charges after being caught with 140 grams of fentanyl and a loaded pistol, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Connecticut. Thomas Rivera, 29, was charged with possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more...
