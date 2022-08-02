ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon County, PA

Gap releases August demolitions and mortar training schedule

By LebTown Staff
 2 days ago
Have a look at the 2022 Lebanon Area Fair by the numbers

Daniel “Dan” Siegel, the chairperson of the Lebanon Area Fair, reflected on this year’s fair and its turnout with LebTown. “In 2021, we sort of had a record-breaking year,” Siegel said. “So, … unless everything aligned perfectly, we weren’t expecting to be quite at that target.”
Texas Eastern to add 2 miles of pipeline, replace receiver & valve in Myerstown

Energy company Texas Eastern, a subsidiary of Enbridge, is currently seeking regulatory approval for an enhancement to an existing pipeline that runs through Lebanon County. Texas Eastern plans to install approximately two miles of new 36-inch diameter looping pipeline, as well as removing an existing receiver and valve site and building a new receiver and valve site at the end of the two miles of pipeline.
Thomas W. “Tom” Weaber (1950-2022)

Thomas W. “Tom” Weaber, 71, of Galeton, died on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at UPMC Wellsboro. He was born on Monday, October 30, 1950, to the late Samuel L. Weaber and Annie Weaber nee Livering in Lebanon. He was a veteran of the Army in the Vietnam War....
Dr. Elizabeth M. French (1950-2022)

Dr. Elizabeth M. French, 72, of Fredericksburg, passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at her home. “Libby” to those who knew her, “Gram” to the grandchildren she so loved, was the wife of MG (Ret) Robert P. French. On August 18th, they would have celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary.
We saved you a bite: Kylin Asian Fusion (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)

Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
