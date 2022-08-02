ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Brian Daboll's offense is 'wide receiver friendly'

By Tyler Henry
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
When the New York Giants agreed to terms with Kenny Golladay last offseason, they expected big things from the star wide receiver. But after his first season in a Giants uniform, Golladay left plenty to be desired on the field.

While Golladay has yet to catch a touchdown pass for Big Blue, things could certainly look a little different under head coach Brian Daboll.

The shift to Daboll’s offensive system is one that has been felt already this year in training camp and it’s something Golladay feels could be very beneficial to the wide receivers on the team.

“First off, the offense is totally different. A lot of moving parts, as you can see. Coach is putting people in different positions at all times, keeping the defense guessing,” Golladay told reporters. “Very receiver friendly. Now, we are just working on getting on the same page as far as receivers, running backs and then (Daniel Jones). Right now, we are having fun out there.

“It just gives you a lot of freedom. You don’t have to be so cookie-cutter or do what’s on the paper. You can go out there and kind of make the route your own.”

The Giants naturally hope they have a more concrete coaching staff going forward as they’ve dealt with a revolving door in recent years, especially on the offensive side of the ball.

For Golladay, in his first season with Big Blue, he saw a change mid-season with Jason Garrett getting relieved of his coaching duties.

With last season being the first year with the Giants for both Golladay and Kadarius Toney, another offseason of preparation with Jones could also contribute to a more efficient offense.

Ideally, the new coaching staff will get the offense clicking and offer a little more stability for the players.

